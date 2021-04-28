Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Popular bedding brand Brooklinen is hosting its Birthday Sale, meaning that almost everything sitewide — including top rated sheets, towels, comforters and more — is 20 percent off with code BDAY, which is also automatically applied at checkout. This sale is running until May 5, according to an email sent to subscribers. Brooklinen says Last Call products, which are limited edition items already marked down 20 percent, and some select products that are a part of the Spaces by Brooklinen line (the company’s collection of home decor and furniture from other brands like Floyd) aren’t included in the discount.

While the brand calls the sale the “biggest” one of the year, it’s actually the same deal offered during Black Friday last year. But the Birthday Sale is slightly better than the Presidents’ Day deal the brand held earlier this year, which was 15 percent sitewide. You can also shop select Brooklinen products on sale at Amazon — the e-commerce giant is offering 20 percent off some Brooklinen bedding (like pillowcases, duvet covers and more) and towels when you click on a coupon on the product’s page before checking out. But for the full range of what’s on sale, you might be better off shopping on Brooklinen’s site instead.

What to get on sale at Brooklinen right now

To help guide you through what’s on sale, we rounded up a few of the brand’s products that we’ve either previously covered or are Shopping staff favorites. If the product is on sale at Brooklinen and Amazon, we’ve also made sure to include how to shop for it on both sites.

The brand’s Super-Plush Robe is a personal favorite, especially since it keeps me feeling warm when stepping out into the cold after a hot shower. And I’m not the only fan of this robe — more than 600 Brooklinen shoppers have left it with an average 4.4-star rating. Made from Turkish cotton, the robe features a piped collar, pockets and an adjustable waist tie. You can choose between three sizes — XS/S, M/L and XL/XXL— along with three colors: White, Smoke and Graphite.

This pillowcase is a favorite of Shopping contributor Kala Herh, who likes to sleep with silk pillowcases to help with her acne-prone skin. It’s made entirely from mulberry silk, a high-quality silk that brand Slip also uses for its sleeping masks. This pillowcase is available in two sizes, Standard and King, and currently comes in eight colors, including Emerald and Dove Gray. It has earned an average 4.8-star rating over more than 800 reviews.

One of the best bed sheet sets, this set from the brand is made from what’s described as a breathable cotton, which features a 270 thread count. These highly rated sheets are OEKO-TEX certified, which means they’ve been tested for harmful substances. They’ve earned an average 4.6-star rating over more than 13,300 reviews. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can choose between Essential colors like Graphite and Limited Edition shades like Lavender.

Brooklinen’s top rated Down Alternative Comforter is available in three weights: Lightweight (for hot sleepers), All-Season (the most versatile of the three) and Ultra-Warm (for those who want to feel more heated). One of the best duvets, it features a cotton shell and microfiber on the inside that’s meant to mimic the feeling of down, which is made from the feathers of ducks or geese. The comforter has earned an average 4.7-star rating over more than 1,200 reviews at Brooklinen. It’s also available on Amazon, but only the Twin/Twin XL size is 20 percent off. Select sizes of Brooklinen’s Down Comforter are also marked down at Amazon.

The Plush version of this pillow was named the best pillow for stomach sleepers. But if you’re not a stomach sleeper, the brand offers this pillow in two other supports: Mid-Plush (recommended for back sleepers) and Firm (recommended for side sleepers). The pillow also features a down feather filling and exterior cotton shell. You can decide between Standard and King sizes. The pillow has earned an average 4.5-star rating over more than 2,000 reviews.

A weighted comforter can ease feelings of loneliness, according to experts we previously spoke to, and the Brooklinen Weighted Comforter is one of the best. This comforter is made with a cotton sateen shell and features corner loops to tie to your duvet cover. The brand recommends picking a size that’s about 10 percent of your body weight and offers sizes ranging from 15 pounds to 30 pounds.

Other Brooklinen deals

Save on Brooklinen’s bedding: Sheet sets, duvets and blankets and more.

Save on Brooklinen’s bath essentials: Bath towels, robes, rugs and more.

Save on Brooklinen’s loungewear: Sweatshirts, hoodies and more. (Keeping in mind that many sizes in the brand’s loungewear are currently sold out — especially both men’s and women’s bottoms — we’ve aimed to include items that have the most sizes in stock.)