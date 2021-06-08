IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Layla launches new down alternative comforter: What to know

Mattress brand Layla debuted its new comforter, which features a down alternative fill and loops to use a duvet cover.
By Ambar Pardilla, Shop TODAY

Layla, which is well-known for its mattresses, introduced its first-ever comforter to its lineup of bedding essentials. Before the launch, the brand’s bedding included sheets, pillows and a weighted blanket. Unlike a duvet, a comforter usually comes with a quilted cover, as one expert previously explained to us, though Layla’s new comforter also features corner loops for those who prefer to use a standard duvet cover.

The comforter is made from down alternative, which is meant to mimic the down feathers you’ll find in duvets. There are three sizes — Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/California King — and two colors — White and Gray — to choose from. It’s designed for all-season comfort — bedding brands like Brooklinen, Parachute and Allswell also offer this as an option — and is meant to be cool in the summer and warm in the winter, the brand says. Layla had been researching and developing this comforter for years, according to a press release announcing the launch.

Layla’s new comforter: What to know

Layla Down Alternative Comforter

Layla's first-ever comforter starts at $189. The comforter is made from cotton with a 300-thread count on the outside. As mentioned above, the down-alternative fill is meant to provide airflow throughout the comforter and is designed not to bunch up in the corners. It’s hypoallergenic as well.

