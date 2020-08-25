Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Bearaby, a direct-to-consumer weighted blanket company, has collaborated with gourmet ice-pop company The Hyppo to launch the Napsicle collection, a limited edition, colorful collection of weighted blankets. Starting on Aug. 25, you can shop for the nine-piece collection exclusively at Bearaby. The range of options is available in three colorways:

Mango Siesta , a bright yellow to white ombre

, a bright yellow to white ombre Watermelon Dreams , a coral to white ombré

, a coral to white ombré And Blueberry Nights, a purple to white ombré

Bearaby says their products are sustainable because they use multiple layers of hand-knit organic cotton rather than plastic fillers, such as pellets, to add weight to their blankets.

The Napscile collection will also help keep you cozy and sweat-free during warm summer nights because cotton is a lightweight and breathable material. As a bonus to keep you cool and refreshed throughout the remainder of summer, The Hyppo is throwing in all three limited-edition flavors of ice pops with dry ice to help your treats stay frozen.

Choose between three blanket weights: 15 pounds for $259, 20 pounds for $269 and 25 pounds ($289). Bearaby advises you to select a weighted blanket which is roughly 10 percent of your body weight. However, if you're between sizes, Bearaby suggests sizing up, unless you're on the lighter side because you want the blanket to "feel like a warm hug, not a tight squeeze."

Irina Zhdanova, MD, CEO of ClockCoach, previously told NBC News BETTER the warm hug sensation is likely what causes a calming effect when you use a weighted blanket. "Being hugged is a very powerful stimulus," said Zhdanova, who noted weighted blankets make it harder for you to move around and disturb yourself while you sleep. "When you're hugged, you feel more secure." She also said to be cautious when using a weighted blanket if you have sleep apnea or snore because the additional weight resting on your chest can impact your breathing. Overall, while weighted blankets are relatively safe, it's best to exercise caution and use your intuition when selecting an ideal weighted blanket for your body type and health needs. Of course, if you have any doubts, consult a medical doctor to ensure that a weighted blanket is safe enough for you to use.

1. Bearaby x The Hyppo Weighted Blanket in Mango Siesta

Snuggle up with this vibrant, sunshine yellow to white ombré weighted blanket, while stargazing with your telescope or binoculars in the comfort of your home or backyard.

2. Bearaby x The Hyppo Weighted Blanket in Watermelon Dreams

Living Coral was the Pantone Color of the Year in 2019. Wrap yourself in this chic, 2020 combination of hibiscus, pink and white ombré weighted blanket while lounging by your fire pit and sipping wine or a refreshing rum cocktail.

3. Bearaby x The Hyppo Weighted Blanket in Blueberry Dreams

After whipping up homemade ice cream or DIY ice cream sandwiches, tuck yourself into this calming purple, lavender and white ombré weighted blanket, while binge-watching your favorite shows.

Other weighted blankets to shop:

If you’re open to the idea of exploring weighted blankets and aren’t sure where to start, consider these other highly-rated weighted blankets.

4. Best under $100 weighted blanket: YnM Weighted Blanket

More than 17,500 Amazon reviewers left this weighted blanket a 4.6-star average rating. You can choose between five pounds to 30 pounds and 24 colorways and patterns including Bradied Apricot, Cream, Dark Grey and Sprout Green.

Christina Heiser, a contributor for NBC News BETTER, said she found that when she wrapped herself in this weighted blanket, she didn’t wake up during the night and managed to get seven hours of sleep. “I felt so refreshed that I didn’t even need to stop for my iced coffee on the way to the office,” she said. Rocabi’s machine-washable weighted blanket uses fine glass beads for added weight, has a removable cover and breathable inner layer made of 100 percent organic cotton. According to Rocabi, the queen and king options are both large enough to share with your partner.

6. Best eco-friendly weighted blanket: The Bearaby Tree Napper

We previously reported the Bearby Tree Napper comes in two varieties: cotton and a combo of organic cotton and tencel. The latter is made of materials conforming to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which requires a textile product contain at least 70 percent organic fibers.

