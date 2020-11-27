Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday has kicked off and air fryers —an NBC News Shopping-reader favorite — are heavily discounted across Shopping reader-favorite retailers. Wayfair, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, Bed Bath and Beyond and Macy’s all have Black Friday deals on air fryers from top-rated brands. You can also find Black Friday air fryer sales and deals at Lowe’s, Williams and Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, Bloomingdales and Nordstrom Rack. To help you take full advantage of major discounts on air fryers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, we rounded up highly-rated air and popular air fryer sales worth considering right now, as well as which retailers and brands are offering discounts on multiple air fryers.

Best Black Friday air fryer deals

Rating: 4.8-star average rating, 22,000 reviews

According to price comparison site Honey, this air fryer deal is the lowest price the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL has dropped down to in at least four months. This Ninja Foodi air fryer is designed to replace 12 different kitchen gadgets and built large enough to cook meals for large families of eight to 10 people. Your dishwasher-safe air fryer also comes with a bonus cookbook filled with 45 air fryer recipes.

Rating: 4.8-star average rating, 290 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price for the Instant Vortex 6-qt air fryer in at least four months. It boasts four smart programs — air fry, roast, broil and bake — and can hold more than four pounds of food which equates to about six to eight servings, according to Instant Vortex. It comes equipped with a microprocessor to remember your previous settings to help personalize your cooking.

Rating: 4.3-star average rating, 300 reviews

Honey reports this sale is the lowest price in at least a four-month period. Chefman claims you’ll get even results every time you use their air fryer to cook your meals due to its auto-stirring technology, which moves your food around until it’s fully cooked. The 11-quart air fryer comes with 14 pre-set settings to choose from, including rotisserie for chicken and dehydrator so you can make your own at-home trail mix or dehydrated fruits for healthy snacking.

Best Air Fryer Deals

Amazon Black Friday air fryer sales and deals

Shop more than 70 air fryers during the Amazon Black Friday sale event.

Kohl’s Black Friday air fryer sales and deals

Shop more than 50 Black Friday air fryers sales at Kohl’s, including Ninja Foodi, Emeril Lagasse and Instant Pot models.

Macy’s Black Friday air fryer sales and deals

Save on more than 70 air fryers during Macy’s Black Friday sale event.

Target Black Friday air fryer sales and deals

Save on more than 50 air fryers, including Chefman and Ninja Foodi during the Target Black Friday sale event.

Walmart Black Friday air fryer sales and deals

Save on more than 1,000 air fryers from top-rated brands during the Walmart Black Friday sale event.

