Black Friday is finally here and so are its many sales on tech — from laptops to Apple’s AirPods Pro — and across major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Adorama and many more. Common among many deals are Apple products, from the aforementioned AirPods to MacBook Pros and Apple Watch models. Even Apple is holding a specific four-day sale, during which it’s offering shoppers up to $150 in gift cards with the purchase of select Apple products.

iPhone : $50 gift card and one free year of Apple TV+

: $50 gift card and one free year of Apple TV+ Apple Watch : $25 gift card and three months of Apple Fitness+

: $25 gift card and three months of Apple Fitness+ iPad Pro : $100 gift card along with one year of Apple TV+

: $100 gift card along with one year of Apple TV+ Mac: $150 gift card along with one year of Apple TV+

To help give you an idea of all the best Apple deals right now across retailers, we compiled outstanding options below, followed by where you can find swaths of sales on Apple products both newly released and previous models.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, more than 75 reviews

According to price comparison site camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price the Apple Watch series 6 has ever been listed. One of several major upgrades to the Apple Watch is a new tool to measure blood oxygen levels and an improved tool for measuring sleep as well as a hand-washing countdown timer. Apple also claims the new Apple Watch 6 charges faster than its predecessor by nearly 40 percent.

There are also various sales across retailers for different Apple Watch models. These aren't necessarily the best deals on iPads at any given moment as each sale carries multiple discounts, but this will give you an idea of what's on offer at major retailers.

Best MacBook Black Friday deals

Rating: 4.7-star average rating, more than 2,690 reviews

This new 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently $20 shy of the lowest price since 2019, according to camelcamelcamel. Beyond its 16-inch retina screen and navigation touch bar, the new MacBook Pro is powered by Apple's M1 chip. The brand claims it replaces multiple chips to help improve your new laptop's overall performance and power efficiency.

There are also various sales across retailers for different Apple MacBook models. These aren't necessarily the best deals on MacBooks at any given moment as each sale carries multiple discounts, but this will give you an idea of what's on offer at major retailers.

Amazon is offering 15 percent off the MacBook Air.

is offering the MacBook Air. Apple is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase of a MacBook Pro.

is offering a with the purchase of a MacBook Pro. Best Buy is offering up to $250 off select MacBook Pro models and $200 off select MacBook Air models.

Best AirPods Black Friday deals

Rating: 4.7-star average rating, more than 90,800 reviews

Walmart discounted the earbuds to $169 Thursday evening and Amazon followed suit soon afterward to the lowest price they’ve ever been, according to price comparison site Honey. For shoppers who are able to invest a bit more in wireless earbuds for personal use or for a lucky gift recipient, the AirPods Pro model are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users.

There are also various sales across retailers for different Apple Watch models. These aren't necessarily the best deals on AirPods at any given moment as each sale carries multiple discounts, but this will give you an idea of what's on offer at major retailers.

Best iPad Black Friday deals

The latest generation of iPads are so impressive that it’s the only tablet tech expert Whitson Gordon recommends buying after years of covering consumer technology. At 12.9 inches, the iPad Pro is closer to the size of a laptop and is ideal for people looking to replace their computer and thanks to the most powerful processor in an iPad. Although different models of the iPad were on sale early for Black Friday, the most noteworthy deals have already expired or sold out. However, there are still some savings being offered across retailers for different iPad models. These aren't necessarily the best deals on MacBooks at any given moment as each sale carries multiple discounts, but this will give you an idea of what's on offer at major retailers.

