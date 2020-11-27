Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday has reached its final hours (inching ever closer to Cyber Monday) and so far can claim a sizable metric: Adobe Analytics has found Thanksgiving Day spending rose from $4.2 billion in 2019 to a record $5.1 billion in 2020. With only a few hours left to take full advantage of Black Friday sales and deals, we looked at what NBC News Shopping readers gravitated towards since early Black Friday sales started popping up in early November.

Predictably, Shopping readers gravitated toward the same products we have often seen since the beginning of the year. Coronavirus-related essentials such as digital thermometers and overall at-home air quality appear to be top of mind. Two standout brands adored by Shopping readers this month especially are Honeywell and Dyson, both purveyors of various air quality products like air purifiers. Shoppers aren't just looking to purify their indoor air quality, either — they’ve also shown an interest in filtering their wine, outfitting their homes with smart gadgets and the many Black Friday pet deals at Chewy, Paw.com, Wayfair, Wild One and Walmart. To give you an idea of what readers have been opting for these past few weeks, we compiled the most purchased Black Friday deals this month that we’ve covered — most of which are still on sale.

One of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon, this simple and highly-rated smart home upgrade lets you plug two different non-smart devices in, turning them into smart home devices. Using Kasa’s app and Wi-Fi, you can tell the water-resistant plug to turn each device on or off separately and from as far as 300 feet away.

This popular product for Black Friday is also a hot Cyber Monday deal. While removing up to 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens, this Dyson 3-in-1 model works as a purifier, heater and fan to meet your year-round needs. The oscillating model features a fully sealed HEPA and activated carbon filter to capture small allergens and bacteria and has a night mode for quiet purification.

The AirPods Pro dropped down to the lowest price ever for Black Friday and are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Not only will any giftee be impressed with this model’s noise cancelling and transparency modes, but these earbuds are equally beloved for both all-day wear and high-intensity workouts.

This Honeywell air purifier includes a pre-filter for catching things like pet hair and lint, as well as a true HEPA filter for capturing dust and smaller air particulates. It also features a timer and filter change indicator. Additionally, the brand claims it can filter and circulate air up to five times in one hour.

The Ullo wine purifier has been a popular Black Friday purchase since it dropped down to the lowest price since late-August, according to camecamelcamel. The dishwasher-safe device is made from silicone and BPA-free material, and when turned on, it doubles as a wine aerator, which "is simply the act of introducing oxygen to a substrate,” Cycles Gladiator’s founding winemaker Adam LaZarre previously told us.

Amazon’s all-new Echo equips Alexa and allows you to control your smart home, even sporting a temperature sensor. It also features Alexa Guard, which can alert you of any glass breaking, smoke- or carbon monoxide alarms.

This highly-rated smart thermometer provides fast temperature readings in less than eight seconds, offers personalized information based on a person’s age and symptoms and keeps a detailed log of your family’s health history.

This popular pack of 50 reusable cotton face masks is made from 100-percent Jersey cotton. The three-ply masks comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for Americans to wear fabric face coverings in addition to social distancing. These masks, which are machine-washable, also include an anti-microbial finish that lasts up to ten washes.

The AeroGarden Bounty Basic doesn’t require sun or soil and instead offers everything plants need to thrive inside. Your giftee will have room to grow their choice of up to nine different veggies, herbs or flowers for a garden-fresh feel without stepping outside.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, these boots are a popular Black Friday purchase. These round-toe booties with inner ankle zipper come in micro suede as well as faux leather in your option of five colors. They also feature a memory foam cushioned insert for added comfort.

This 38 mm GPS watch is currently 10 percent off on Amazon. The Series 3 Apple Watch sports GPS but not cellular service and offers a smaller case size for giftees who may not want the bulk of the flagship models’ 40mm and 44mm options.

This dry dog food is made without corn, wheat or soy — it isn’t grain-free. The 44-pound bag of dog food is ideal for multi-pup families as it’s created for dogs of different ages, breeds and sizes.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Looking for the perfect gift? Check out the Shop TODAY Holiday Plaza.