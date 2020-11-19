Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
While you’re scrolling through Black Friday deals to shop at retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair and Target, don’t forget to look for sales on supplies for your furry friends. Brands like Layla and Casper are offering deals on their dog beds this month, and DTC brands like Wild One are offering discounts on kits featuring items like leashes, collars and harnesses. Retailers that exclusively sell pet supplies, like Chewy, Petco and PetSmart, are marking down dog and cat food, treats and even grooming supplies. And there are a handful of sales on items for birds, reptiles and small animals like hamsters, too. To help you find the best deals for your best friends, we rounded up the best Black Friday sales on pet supplies you can take advantage of over the next few weeks. Some have already started, and more will begin as Thanksgiving gets closer. We’ll keep things updated so check back for new additions soon.
Black Friday sales on pet supplies
- Amazon is offering up to 20 percent off AmazonBasics Pet Products and up to 15 percent off pet products from Amazon brands. Many pet products are also discounted through Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale.
- Cabela’s is offering discounts on select dog training products through Nov. 22.
- Chewy is offering deals on a variety of pet products, like 25 percent off dog beds, crates and related gear and up to 25 percent off cat trees and furniture. Chewy is also offering up to 20 percent off items for birds and other small pets like hamsters.
- EntirelyPets is offering up to 80 percent off select pet products with code BLACKFRIDAY: dog and cat toys, food, grooming supplies and more.
- Layla is offering $25 off its Pet Bed through Nov. 30.
- Paw.com is offering up to 60 percent off products like throw blankets and beds during its Fall Sale.
- Pet Supplies Plus is offering a number of Black Friday sales on products for dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, birds and other small animals.
- Pottery Barn is offering sales on pet products like dog beds and treat canisters, as well as a number of discounts on Pendleton pet products.
- Walmart is offering deals on pet supplies, from automatic pet feeders to cat litter.
- Wayfair is offering up to 60 percent off pet furniture from dog beds to cat trees.
- Wild One is offering up to 20 percent off its kits, including its Harness Walk Kit in multiple colors.
Deals to shop now
1. Casper Dog Bed
- Rating: 4.3-star average, more than 1,900 reviews
NBC News Shopping previously named Casper’s dog bed the best of 2020 given its pressure-relieving and supportive foam technology. The dog bed has a removable, washable nylon cover that’s extra durable, so dogs can dig at the bed and it won’t rip or tear. The bed’s cover features excess material to mimic the sensation of pawing at the ground, too. Casper’s dog bed has sewn-in pockets to hide metal zippers, ensuring that they won’t scratch your floors. The Casper Dog Bed is on sale through Nov. 30 and it comes in three sizes: Small, Medium and Large.
2. Furbo Dog Camera
- Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 13,600 reviews
Keep an eye on your dog when you’re not home with the Furbo Dog Camera. Furbo has an HD camera with night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle view that live streams video to your phone once the device is connected to Wi-Fi. Using a two-way audio system, Furbo features a barking sensor that detects when your pet is making noise, and you can talk to your pet through the app. You can also fill the Furbo with treats and toss them to your pet through the app. Furbo comes with a 90-day free trial of Furbo Dog Nanny, which adds features to the device like Cloud Recording, Smart Alerts and a daily Doggie Diary. Furbo Dog Nanny is a subscription that you can buy into or cancel anytime.
3. Greenies Dental Dog Treats
- Rating: 4.8-star average, more than 2,500 reviews
Featured in our guide to the best dog treats, Greenies Dental Dog Treats are approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council. They help clean tartar and plaque from your dog’s teeth and leave breath smelling fresh. The treats are made from easy-to-digest ingredients like dried potatoes, and they have a chewy texture. Greenies Dental Dog Treats come in four sizes: Teenie, Petite, Regular and Large.
4. Purina Pro Plan Live Clear Dry Cat Food
- Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 330 reviews
Purina Pro Plan Live Clear Dry Cat Food is made with real ingredients like chicken and rice, which is why it's one of the best cat foods you can buy for your feline. This dry cat food is designed to reduce allergens in cat hair and dander as it’s made with eggs, which have a protein known to reduce allergens. It’s fortified with live probiotics that improve your cat’s digestive and immune health, too.
5. PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Second Generation
- Rating: 4.6-star average, about 350 reviews
“Clean the cat litter” won’t be on your to-do list as frequently with PetSafe’s ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box. Crystal litter comes in pre-portioned disposable trays that are lined with plastic to prevent leaks, and each lasts about 30 days before it needs to be replaced. Crystal litter provides better odor control than traditional litter and doesn't stick to cats’ paws, keeping your house smelling fresh and your floors free of dust and dirt. The litter box has safety sensors that detect when your cat is in the box and stops the automatic scooping cycle if needed. The litter box also has a health counter that tracks how many times your cat uses the box.
6. Archie & Oscar Adriana Sphere Scratch Post Cat Tree
- Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 830 reviews
This cat tree is designed to be a place for felines to sleep and play, as well as a stylish piece of decor in your home. It has a circular house made from banana leaf material, which sits atop a sturdy wood tripod base. The cat tree features a rope scratching post for felines to dig their nails into and a dangling ball for them to swat at. It has a soft carpet base for cats to roll around on, too.
Upcoming Black Friday pet deals
- Goodboy is offering free shipping and a free dog bandana with all purchases from 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 26 and through Nov. 29. On Nov. 30, Goodboy is offering 10 percent off purchases and a free dog bandana.
- Petco is offering Black Friday deals and specials, which will be released online soon.
- PetSmart is launching its Black Friday deals online on Nov. 26, followed by in-store deals on Nov. 27. Deals include 50 percent off holiday toys, treats, apparel and accessories, 30 percent off Arcadia Trail outdoor pet products, 50 percent off electronic and interactive cat toys and more.
- Whistle is offering 20 percent off Whistle GO Explore and 20 percent off Whistle FIT from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27. Additionally, from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, Whistle is offering 15 percent off Whistle GO Explore and 15 percent off Whistle FIT.
- Wisdom is offering $30 off Wisdom Panel Essential with code THANKS30 and $40 off Wisdom Panel Premium with code THANKS40 from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26.
Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Looking for the perfect gift? Check out the Shop TODAY Holiday Plaza.