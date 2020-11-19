Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While you’re scrolling through Black Friday deals to shop at retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair and Target, don’t forget to look for sales on supplies for your furry friends. Brands like Layla and Casper are offering deals on their dog beds this month, and DTC brands like Wild One are offering discounts on kits featuring items like leashes, collars and harnesses. Retailers that exclusively sell pet supplies, like Chewy, Petco and PetSmart, are marking down dog and cat food, treats and even grooming supplies. And there are a handful of sales on items for birds, reptiles and small animals like hamsters, too. To help you find the best deals for your best friends, we rounded up the best Black Friday sales on pet supplies you can take advantage of over the next few weeks. Some have already started, and more will begin as Thanksgiving gets closer. We’ll keep things updated so check back for new additions soon.

Black Friday sales on pet supplies

Deals to shop now

Rating: 4.3-star average, more than 1,900 reviews

NBC News Shopping previously named Casper’s dog bed the best of 2020 given its pressure-relieving and supportive foam technology. The dog bed has a removable, washable nylon cover that’s extra durable, so dogs can dig at the bed and it won’t rip or tear. The bed’s cover features excess material to mimic the sensation of pawing at the ground, too. Casper’s dog bed has sewn-in pockets to hide metal zippers, ensuring that they won’t scratch your floors. The Casper Dog Bed is on sale through Nov. 30 and it comes in three sizes: Small, Medium and Large.

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 13,600 reviews

Keep an eye on your dog when you’re not home with the Furbo Dog Camera. Furbo has an HD camera with night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle view that live streams video to your phone once the device is connected to Wi-Fi. Using a two-way audio system, Furbo features a barking sensor that detects when your pet is making noise, and you can talk to your pet through the app. You can also fill the Furbo with treats and toss them to your pet through the app. Furbo comes with a 90-day free trial of Furbo Dog Nanny, which adds features to the device like Cloud Recording, Smart Alerts and a daily Doggie Diary. Furbo Dog Nanny is a subscription that you can buy into or cancel anytime.

Rating: 4.8-star average, more than 2,500 reviews

Featured in our guide to the best dog treats, Greenies Dental Dog Treats are approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council. They help clean tartar and plaque from your dog’s teeth and leave breath smelling fresh. The treats are made from easy-to-digest ingredients like dried potatoes, and they have a chewy texture. Greenies Dental Dog Treats come in four sizes: Teenie, Petite, Regular and Large.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 330 reviews

Purina Pro Plan Live Clear Dry Cat Food is made with real ingredients like chicken and rice, which is why it's one of the best cat foods you can buy for your feline. This dry cat food is designed to reduce allergens in cat hair and dander as it’s made with eggs, which have a protein known to reduce allergens. It’s fortified with live probiotics that improve your cat’s digestive and immune health, too.

Rating: 4.6-star average, about 350 reviews

“Clean the cat litter” won’t be on your to-do list as frequently with PetSafe’s ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box. Crystal litter comes in pre-portioned disposable trays that are lined with plastic to prevent leaks, and each lasts about 30 days before it needs to be replaced. Crystal litter provides better odor control than traditional litter and doesn't stick to cats’ paws, keeping your house smelling fresh and your floors free of dust and dirt. The litter box has safety sensors that detect when your cat is in the box and stops the automatic scooping cycle if needed. The litter box also has a health counter that tracks how many times your cat uses the box.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 830 reviews

This cat tree is designed to be a place for felines to sleep and play, as well as a stylish piece of decor in your home. It has a circular house made from banana leaf material, which sits atop a sturdy wood tripod base. The cat tree features a rope scratching post for felines to dig their nails into and a dangling ball for them to swat at. It has a soft carpet base for cats to roll around on, too.

Upcoming Black Friday pet deals

