Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is nearly a week away, taking place on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, and tech retailers have been offering early Black Friday deals and sales throughout November in anticipation of the annual shopping day. Retail expert Michael Bonebright of DealNews.com previously told us that November is an opportune time to shop for tech and electronics. If you're looking for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals or PS4 Black Friday deals or are curious about what GameStop has planned for Black Friday 2020, be sure to keep reading. Below, we list and break out the most wide-ranging and substantial tech sales this year. We also found the best Black Friday Apple Watch sales, along with Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops and other Apple products from reader-favorite retailers.

Of course, Black Friday sales aren't limited to just tech. Amazon, Wayfair, Target, Home Depot and Walmart have all launched their respective early Black Friday sales and deals with discounts spanning every category you can imagine. And if you're utilizing the deep savings and discounts from Black Friday to shop for holiday gifts, then you're in luck. We've created a gift guide hub that's filled with the latest and greatest gift ideas for this strange year. You can score discounts on presents for everyone on your wishlist, even if they're hard to shop for or seemingly have everything.

Best Black Friday sales from major retailers and brands

To help simplify your search for the greatest and best Black Friday deals and sales, we rounded up a quick bird’s-eye view of the top Black Friday sales. We also spotlight the best savings and deals from three major retailers: Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon

Amazon has more than 1,000 active early Black Friday deals and sales taking place right now, across Amazon devices, camera and photo essentials, electronics, headphones, home audio, Amazon Kindle and softwares. We spotlighted a few can’t miss deals that caught our eyes, and we think are worthy of your attention. Also, don’t forget to keep an eye on Amazon’s Daily Deals section where you can also score discounts on electronics and tech.

Best Black Friday tech deals at Target

Target is currently hosting more than 11,000 deals on various electronics, more than 150 of which are specifically part of its Black Friday sale, such as TVs and home theater, headphones, computers and office and phones. You can also preview the upcoming Black Friday deals and sales every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, when you sign up for Target’s weekly flyer email. The retailer will keep adding new deals through Black Friday (and then some). Here’s a look at what’s on offer right now.

If you prefer shopping by your favorite brands, here’s a handy list of popular tech companies participating in Target’s Black Friday sales and deals event. Remember, Target is currently offering a plethora of sales and deals across its site, and this list is just a brief offering of the hundreds of tech deals and tech gifts you’ll find online.

Best Black Friday tech deals at Walmart

Walmart is currently hosting a massive Black Friday sale featuring more than 1,500 deals and new product drops every week. We’ll do our best to update our Walmart Black Friday shopping guide as frequently as possible, so be sure to bookmark that page, too. On the tech and electronics front, Walmart has discounted top-rated brands, popular categories and products that we highlight ahead. And while you’re perusing tech deals at Walmart, don’t forget that you can also snag deals site-wide, including discounts on reader-favorite Dyson products.

Best Black Friday deals

After exploring through the most reliable websites for Black Friday tech deals, we are spotlighting a few can’t-miss Black Friday deals that are worth hitting add to cart right now — before they sell out.

Apple Airpods Pro appears to be well-liked among Shopping readers. The highly-rated, true wireless earbuds were most recently featured in our October reader favorites recap and proved to be a bestseller during Amazon Prime Day. They were also dubbed one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds by tech writer Whitson Gordon, who recommended them for long flights, among other uses. Amazon dubbed these the No. 1 bestseller earbud and in-ear headphones, and they boast a 4.7-star average rating from more than 83,500 reviews. According to price comparison site camelcamelcamel, the Pro hasn't dipped to $199 since Amazon Prime Day. The deal is especially enticing compared to buying full-priced directly from Apple. If you're looking to score more deals on Apple devices, check out the Apple Watch Black Friday deal at Target for an 18 percent discount.

The Studio 3 is Beats by Dre's top-tier headphone offering, and it boasts plenty of features that helped it earn a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 8,800 reviews on Best Buy. It's ergonomically-designed with cushiony earpads for extra comfort and when active noise-cancelling is turned on, you get 22 hours of playtime or 40 hours of low-power use. If you prefer not charging your devices until you absolutely need to, you might be interested in Fast Fuel technology, which boosts battery life quickly — 10 minutes of charge equates to three hours of use. As a bonus, you can also use Studio 3 when you're an iOS or Android user. According to Honey, a price comparison site, this 50-percent discount is the lowest price the Studio 3 has dropped down to in the last 120 days.

If you're on an Apple kick lately, then check out the Apple Watch Black Friday deal at Target for an 18 percent discount. According to Honey, the smartwatch was only discounted once during the last four months, and that was right after election day. Before that, it was steadily being sold at full-price. If you sweat a lot or like to swim laps in your pool, consider this water-resistant Apple smartwatch. While not as advanced as the new Apple Watch 6, it is more affordable and has the same larger display screen as the 6. You can order the SE in two case sizes: 40 and 44mm, depending on your wrist size and personal preference.

If you're looking to take advantage of Black Friday laptop deals, consider the Lenovo ThinkPad, which is 59 percent off when you buy directly from Lenovo with code X1BLACKFRIDAY. According to Honey, the discounted rate of $950 is the lowest price the eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad has dropped down to in the last 120 days. The 14-inch laptop offers up to 19.5 hours worth of battery life, has an HD camera, fingerprint reader for added security and 256 GB hard drive. It also features a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 1,100 reviewers.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Looking for the perfect gift? Check out the Shop TODAY Holiday Plaza.