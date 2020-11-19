Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Black Friday is nearly a week away, taking place on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, and tech retailers have been offering early Black Friday deals and sales throughout November in anticipation of the annual shopping day. Retail expert Michael Bonebright of DealNews.com previously told us that November is an opportune time to shop for tech and electronics. If you're looking for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals or PS4 Black Friday deals or are curious about what GameStop has planned for Black Friday 2020, be sure to keep reading. Below, we list and break out the most wide-ranging and substantial tech sales this year. We also found the best Black Friday Apple Watch sales, along with Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops and other Apple products from reader-favorite retailers.
Of course, Black Friday sales aren't limited to just tech. Amazon, Wayfair, Target, Home Depot and Walmart have all launched their respective early Black Friday sales and deals with discounts spanning every category you can imagine. And if you're utilizing the deep savings and discounts from Black Friday to shop for holiday gifts, then you're in luck. We've created a gift guide hub that's filled with the latest and greatest gift ideas for this strange year. You can score discounts on presents for everyone on your wishlist, even if they're hard to shop for or seemingly have everything.
Best Black Friday sales from major retailers and brands
To help simplify your search for the greatest and best Black Friday deals and sales, we rounded up a quick bird’s-eye view of the top Black Friday sales. We also spotlight the best savings and deals from three major retailers: Amazon, Target and Walmart.
- Abt Electronics is offering discounts on TVs, speakers, media streaming devices like Roku and Apple TVs, laptops, computers and notebooks and more
- Adorama is offering discounts more than 6,200 deals on photography gear, computers, games and more
- Amazon is offering more than 600 deals on computers and accessories like chargers, webcams, hard drives and more.
- Best Buy is offering Holiday Deals on TVs, laptops, video games and gaming consoles, major appliances and more .
- BJ's Wholesale Club is offering up to $600 off on more than 100 electronics, including Acer, HP and Apple AirPods.
- Dell is offering up to 62 percent off more than 280 products, including laptops, monitors and desktops .
- Gamestop is offering 60 percent off Nintendo Switch Fightpad Pro and up to 50 percent off PC bundles.
- Go Pro is offering 50 percent off Go Pro membership and $200 off Hero9 Bundle.
- HP is offering up to 20 percent off HP Care Packs and 15 percent off select monitors and accessories.
- HSN is offering deals on more than 50 electronics, including Bose Speakers, Canon cameras and Apple AirPods.
- Lenovo is giving you up to 70 percent off doorbusters, including most ThinkPad laptops and desktops — doorbusters start Wednesday, Nov. 25.
- Lowe's is offering up to 60 percent off select electrical products.
- Microsoft is offering up to 50 percent off Xbox Official Gear
- Samsung is giving you up to $1,000 off QLED TVs, up to 20 percent off Crystal UHD 4K TVs and up to 35 percent off major appliances .
- Target is offering up to 50 percent off headphones and earbuds, up to 30 percent off 95 TVs, soundbars and home theater accessories and up to $50 off Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, and AirPods Pro.
- Walmart is offering early Black Friday sales on more than 1,800 electronics, including more than 80 Samsung TVs, phones and watches.
- Woot is offering up to 90 percent off more than 570 electronics and computers.
Best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon
Amazon has more than 1,000 active early Black Friday deals and sales taking place right now, across Amazon devices, camera and photo essentials, electronics, headphones, home audio, Amazon Kindle and softwares. We spotlighted a few can’t miss deals that caught our eyes, and we think are worthy of your attention. Also, don’t forget to keep an eye on Amazon’s Daily Deals section where you can also score discounts on electronics and tech.
- Up to 47 percent off home audio devices from Sony.
- 38 percent off the BISSELL SpinWave Robot Vacuum.
- Up to 33 percent off Toshiba TVs.
- Up to 20 percent off laptops and monitors from Lenovo.
- Up to 20 percent off AmazonBasics Gaming Accessories.
- More than 90 deals on gaming devices and accessories, including the Nintendo Switch wireless controller.
- More than 70 deals on TVs, soundbars and other home entertainment products
Best Black Friday tech deals at Target
Target is currently hosting more than 11,000 deals on various electronics, more than 150 of which are specifically part of its Black Friday sale, such as TVs and home theater, headphones, computers and office and phones. You can also preview the upcoming Black Friday deals and sales every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, when you sign up for Target’s weekly flyer email. The retailer will keep adding new deals through Black Friday (and then some). Here’s a look at what’s on offer right now.
- Up to 50 percent off select headphones.
- 50 percent off the Epson Expression Wireless Printer
- 50 percent off the Sony Fashionable In-Ear Headphones
- 36 percent off the Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earphones
- 33 percent off the Fitbit Charge
- Up to 30 percent off TVs, sound bars and home theater essentials.
- 24 percent off the Logitech Mouse
- 23 percent off the JBL Tune 750 Bluetooth Headphones
- 20 percent off the LG 60-inch 4K TV
- 20 percent off the Philips Surge Protector
- 10 percent off the Apple Watch 6
If you prefer shopping by your favorite brands, here’s a handy list of popular tech companies participating in Target’s Black Friday sales and deals event. Remember, Target is currently offering a plethora of sales and deals across its site, and this list is just a brief offering of the hundreds of tech deals and tech gifts you’ll find online.
Best Black Friday tech deals at Walmart
Walmart is currently hosting a massive Black Friday sale featuring more than 1,500 deals and new product drops every week. We’ll do our best to update our Walmart Black Friday shopping guide as frequently as possible, so be sure to bookmark that page, too. On the tech and electronics front, Walmart has discounted top-rated brands, popular categories and products that we highlight ahead. And while you’re perusing tech deals at Walmart, don’t forget that you can also snag deals site-wide, including discounts on reader-favorite Dyson products.
Best Black Friday deals
After exploring through the most reliable websites for Black Friday tech deals, we are spotlighting a few can’t-miss Black Friday deals that are worth hitting add to cart right now — before they sell out.
1. AirPods Pro
Apple Airpods Pro appears to be well-liked among Shopping readers. The highly-rated, true wireless earbuds were most recently featured in our October reader favorites recap and proved to be a bestseller during Amazon Prime Day. They were also dubbed one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds by tech writer Whitson Gordon, who recommended them for long flights, among other uses. Amazon dubbed these the No. 1 bestseller earbud and in-ear headphones, and they boast a 4.7-star average rating from more than 83,500 reviews. According to price comparison site camelcamelcamel, the Pro hasn't dipped to $199 since Amazon Prime Day. The deal is especially enticing compared to buying full-priced directly from Apple. If you're looking to score more deals on Apple devices, check out the Apple Watch Black Friday deal at Target for an 18 percent discount.
2. Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones
The Studio 3 is Beats by Dre's top-tier headphone offering, and it boasts plenty of features that helped it earn a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 8,800 reviews on Best Buy. It's ergonomically-designed with cushiony earpads for extra comfort and when active noise-cancelling is turned on, you get 22 hours of playtime or 40 hours of low-power use. If you prefer not charging your devices until you absolutely need to, you might be interested in Fast Fuel technology, which boosts battery life quickly — 10 minutes of charge equates to three hours of use. As a bonus, you can also use Studio 3 when you're an iOS or Android user. According to Honey, a price comparison site, this 50-percent discount is the lowest price the Studio 3 has dropped down to in the last 120 days.
3. Apple Watch SE
If you're on an Apple kick lately, then check out the Apple Watch Black Friday deal at Target for an 18 percent discount. According to Honey, the smartwatch was only discounted once during the last four months, and that was right after election day. Before that, it was steadily being sold at full-price. If you sweat a lot or like to swim laps in your pool, consider this water-resistant Apple smartwatch. While not as advanced as the new Apple Watch 6, it is more affordable and has the same larger display screen as the 6. You can order the SE in two case sizes: 40 and 44mm, depending on your wrist size and personal preference.
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8
If you're looking to take advantage of Black Friday laptop deals, consider the Lenovo ThinkPad, which is 59 percent off when you buy directly from Lenovo with code X1BLACKFRIDAY. According to Honey, the discounted rate of $950 is the lowest price the eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad has dropped down to in the last 120 days. The 14-inch laptop offers up to 19.5 hours worth of battery life, has an HD camera, fingerprint reader for added security and 256 GB hard drive. It also features a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 1,100 reviewers.
