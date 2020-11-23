Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Two months before the launch of Walmart+, the retailer’s version of Amazon Prime, Walmart announced its plans to close stores on Black Friday for the first time in 30 years. Tangentially, the reader-favorite retailer is currently hosting its early Black Friday sale event and there are sales and deals on more than 1,900 items for everyone on your list. Walmart is also holding multiple drops of additional on-sale products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, which is on Nov. 27. The latest offering went live on Nov. 11 and the next round is slated for Nov. 25. If you’ve been planning to get a head start on gifting or eyeing something specific for yourself, now might be a good time to scroll through Walmart’s Black Friday deals.

Got a loved one who misses in-person spinning classes? There are deals on indoor exercise bikes and spinning accessories, along with other fitness machines like treadmills, dumbells and smart fitness essentials. Shopping for a tech lover? Top-rated products, including the Apple AirPod, HP Chromebook, Roku Streaming Stick, Lenovo Ideapad, RCA home theater projector and others, are discounted right now. Walmart also has deals on clothing, shoes and accessories for everyone on your list, from women, men and babies to high school fashionistas. You can also score discounts on skin care, hot tools and fragrances, such as the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush and Differin skin care products for acne-prone skin. Overall, Walmart bucketed its Black Friday sales into 18 categories. With Shopping reader favorites and interests top of mind, we rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals by price, brand, category and overall products.

Be sure to keep an eye on this space as we plan on updating our Walmart Black Friday sales coverage regularly with its latest additions. And while you’re here, be sure to bookmark our coverage on Black Friday deals at four other reader favorite retailers: Amazon, Target, The Home Depot and Wayfair.

Best Walmart deals by price

Walmart simplified shopping within your budget by categorizing Black Friday deals into six price tiers to help you narrow in on what you’re looking for, without overspending.

Best Walmart deals by brand

With an eye towards top-rated Black Friday deals from reader-favorite brands, we rounded up 26 popular brands with noteworthy sales for your Black Friday shopping consideration.

Best Walmart deals by category

Walmart is offering Black Friday sales and deals across 18 major categories, and to give you a taste of what the megaretailer has to offer for early Black Friday deals, we focus on five categories Shopping readers have shown interest in during 2020.

Best Walmart deals on tech and electronics

Walmart has sales and deals on more than 1,500 tech gadgets from top-rated brands. Here are some of the best deals by category to consider:

Best Walmart deals on sports and outdoors

Shopping readers have expressed a keen interest in staying active during self-isolation, ranging from partaking in TRX suspension workouts to securing kettlebells or buying indoor exercise bikes and treadmills. The gear readers sport seems to be of equal importance, too. Fitness and fashion experts weighed in on what to consider when shopping for sports bras, running shorts, walking sneakers, running sneakers, yoga outfit and accessory recommendations, the best gear for running and more.

Best Walmart deals on kitchen and dining

Shopping for new kitchen appliances and wares like knives and blenders? Walmart has 135 Black Friday sales and deals taking place right now. Here’s what is worth considering right now:

Best Walmart deals on home improvement

Shopping readers appear to be invested in their indoor air quality, including ordering air purifiers from top-rated brands, such as Dyson along with air quality monitors. Also shop for fireplaces, heaters, at-home organization tools for your fridge and closet and more at a hefty discount at Walmart.

Best Walmart deals on clothing and accessories

You can find stylish clothing, shoes and accessories at a more affordable price point while shopping Black Friday deals and sales at Walmart. Here’s what is available to shop during Walmart’s early Black Friday sales event.

Best Walmart deals on beauty

While beauty specialty stores, including Sephora and Ulta, are well-regarded in the beauty space, Walmart has a variety of skin care, hair care, makeup and other beauty products worth considering, during Black Friday. Here you can shop nearly 100 of the latest beauty tools, including bestsellers such as the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, alongside holiday gifts from Dove, plenty of cosmetics like the e.l.f. Cosmetics advent calendar and grooming gifts for Philips Norelco.

Best Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are some noteworthy deals and sales that I’d love to add to my Walmart Black Friday shopping cart.

Rating: 4.6, star rating, more than 2,300 reviews

According to price comparison site Honey, this is the lowest price the AirPods Pro has hit in a four-month period. Stephanie Mansour, a certified personal trainer, previously wrote that she loves to wear her Apple AirPods when exercising because she doesn’t have to deal with a pesky cord interfering with her workout flow. Tech expert Whitson Gordon dubbed the Pro one of the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Apple Airpods Pro are active noise canceling (ANC) true wireless earbuds that are sweat-resistant and a great addition to your work from home set up so you can hear your coworkers clearly during Zoom calls or while listening to music as you work.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, more than 420 reviews

Echelon, a reader-favorite brand of fitness equipment, sells a Walmart-exclusive indoor exercise bike, and it comes with a few perks. Beyond boasting 32 magnetic resistance levels plus a cushioned seat and padded handlebar for comfort, this bike’s biggest draw is that it comes with a free six-month membership to 500 on-demand Echelon fitness classes. Another pro is the cost — even at full-price, this model is about $900 cheaper than the Echelon Connect EX5 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike, which is currently on sale at Walmart. This is the lowest price it’s been in the last month, according to Honey.

3. Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100

Rating: 4.2-star average rating, more than 4100 reviews

According to Honey, this is the lowest price the R100 has dropped down to since August. Robot vacuums make cleaning hard-to-reach spaces like under your couch or bed convenient. Shark’s offering has Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also control your cordless vacuum via the Shark Clean smartphone app. It also boasts a self-cleaning brushroll to prevent human and pet hair from wrapping up and Total Home Mapping, which allows the vacuum to understand which room in your home it should clean next.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating, 249 reviews

If you prefer an upright, standing vacuum with the ability to convert into a smaller vacuum to clean your car or hard-to-reach corners, then consider this model from Shark instead since the $100 discount is a good deal. According to Honey, this is the lowest price the vacuum has hit since mid-November. It has a 40-minute cordless battery life allowing you to tackle hair, pet fur, and other stray dirt and debris on your floors. The lightweight Pro can be used to clean carpet, tile, lanoline and even your ceiling fans.

Rating: 4.3-star average, more than 40 reviews

According to Honey, the Vortex air fryer has been discounted since Nov. 1. Cookbook author Ben Mims previously told BETTER air fryers are useful when serving one or two people and noted it helps bring out texture in dishes: “They’ll get crispier, more dried out and browner.” Lisa McManus, executive tasting and testing editor for “America’s Test Kitchen” added: “It is basically a little hot air chamber convection oven. It cooks a little faster, distributes heat more evenly, and suspends food in a perforated basket.” The PowerXL features an LCD screen, dehydrator to transform fresh fruit into dried fruit snacks, 10 temperature settings that heat up to 400 degrees and it can cook up to a four-pound chicken and nine-inch pizza pie. It’s also relatively easy to clean — just pop the removable trays into your dishwasher.

Rating: 4.8-star average, 1,350 reviews

In 2020, Dyson became one of the go-to, expert-recommended brands from pro hairstylists we consulted for our features on the best hair curling irons, flat irons and hair dryers. Dyson also enjoyed steady popularity in our air purifier and vacuum coverage. The light Supersonic hair dryer was recommended by six hairstylists in our expert guide to blow dryers alone. Courtney Foster, a hairstylist in New York said it "prevents heat damage by regulating direct heat on the hair strands, eliminates frizz and provides high shine, which is crucial when it comes to getting the perfect blowout. It comes with a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser to enhance curls, minus the frizz. According to Honey, the Supersonic has steadily held this price since Nov. 7, except for a one day dip on Nov. 21.

Rating: 4.5-star average, 720 reviews

Help the kids in your life let out some pent-up energy this holiday season by surprising them with a brand-new trampoline with a maximum user weight of 100 lbs. According to Honey, this 43-percent discount is the lowest the hexagonal-shaped trampoline has dropped down to since August. The Bounce Pro sports UV-resistant mat and netting, along with a padded spring cover for additional safety. It was also designed for children ages three to 10-years-old in mind, so for those who are kids at heart, consider opting for a fitness trampoline to complement your indoor workouts.

