Black Friday is a few days away but Wayfair and other retailers, from Walmart and Target to Home Depot, Nordstrom, Amazon and Macy’s, are offering early sales and deals to get you started. Wayfair is offering Black Friday Early-Access Deals and is still running its annual Holiday Sale. And while the retailer plans to release more Black Friday deals on Nov. 27, you can certainly save while shopping early, which may be a particularly good idea this year as delivery services, including FedEx and UPS, are preparing for a potential “shortfall of as many as 7 million packages a day,” NBC News reported in October.

Whether you’re thinking of upgrading your bedroom or elevating your dining room, you can find everything from living room furniture and bedding to storage, lighting fixtures and more during Wayfair's Black Friday Early Access sale. To help you sort through Wayfair's sales and deals on thousands of products, we gathered some of the best savings by product type, as well as some of the top deals worth considering.

Best Wayfair Black Friday sales 2020

Best Wayfair Black Friday deals on furniture

There are almost 153,000 sales on furniture right now. Here are some of those furniture deals by the spaces or furry friends they're designed for.

Best Wayfair Black Friday deals on bedroom and bathroom items

There are almost 89,500 sales on bedroom and bathroom items right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best Black Friday home decor deals

There are almost 900 sales on home decor right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Best Black Friday deals on appliances

There are nearly 9,300 sales on appliances right now. Here are some of those deals by category:

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 10,500 reviewers

This Winston Porter barrel chair features a simple and classic design and includes nail heads around its perimeter for added detail. It is made of faux leather upholstery with a foam-filled back for comfort and is low enough to the ground to lounge alongside a coffee table. Additionally, it can support up to 200 pounds and is equipped with a removable cushion and removable cushion cover for easier cleaning.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 8,900 reviewers

If you’re thinking of purchasing a TV during Black Friday, this Laurel Foundry stand can fit TVs that are up to 65 inches in size and could offer a stylish base. It sports barn-style doors and features metal hardware for what the brand calls a modern-yet-rustic design. It also includes lots of space inside for storing everything from gaming consoles and accessories to blankets, cords and more. Plus, you can find it in half-a-dozen colors, including Rustic Oak and Stone Gray. And if you're looking for a more compact version, consider the Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand.

Rating: 4.8-star average, more than 10,300 reviewers

This highly-rated coffee table by Trent Austin Design features a rustic and industrial look. It's made of solid wood and metal and comes with an open shelf that offers plenty of storage space for blankets and books. Additionally, you can find it in nearly half-a-dozen colors, including Gray and Light Gray.

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 6,500 reviewers

The Andover Mills Popel Armchair could be the next great addition to your reading nook. It features button tufts along the back for a classic and traditional design and is made from linen upholstery, solid beechwood and polyester filling for support. Plus, you can find it in other colors and patterns, including Red.

Rating: 4.4-star average, more than 1,300 reviewers

This Royal Gourmet grill allows you to choose between using charcoal or liquid propane and sports three burners with 8,500 BTUs each. It features two side tables to hold your tools while you cook and offer a large working space. It also includes a built-in thermometer and bottle opener, as well as wheels for you to conveniently move it around as desired. While I like this Black option for its modern design, you can also get it in the Stainless style.

Rating: 4.6-star average, more than 500 reviewers

If you have limited outdoor space, or are looking for a portable grill otherwise, consider this liquid propane option from Royal Gourmet Corp. It's 24 inches wide and sports three burners with 9,000 BTUs each. It also features a stainless steel control panel and cup at its side to trap grease while you cook.

Rating: 4.7-star average, more than 3,800 reviewers

This AllModern sofa is 7 feet wide and can seat three people. It features button-tufted detailing along the bottom seat and offers a chic and modern design. It’s made from a solid kiln-dried wood frame, solid walnut wood legs and includes sinuous springs, or coils, in a vertical S-shaped format for support. Additionally, it includes velvet upholstery, polyester fill and two toss pillows. It comes in 10 colorways, including Dark Sapphire and Blush.

Rating: 4.5-star average, more than 7,200 reviewers

This four-piece outdoor patio set comes with two chairs, a sofa and a table. The water-resistant pieces are made of wicker and rattan and the table is equipped with a glass top. Additionally, you'll receive three polyester cushions with removable covers for easy cleaning. And if you have limited space consider this Andover Mills two-piece option.

