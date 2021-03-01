How I used a book subscription service to lift my mood
I needed reading inspiration during the pandemic — Book of the Month rescued my nightstand.
I needed reading inspiration during the pandemic — Book of the Month rescued my nightstand.
The author discussed her formative years, how she translated rage into action and the key barriers for women that still exist today.
Published in the last year, these best books about women in history are highly-rated and frequently added to “want to read” lists by Goodreads members.
From the old to new, here are alternatives to Dr. Seuss that will keep kids reading.
The former first lady will be publishing a paperback edition of the bestseller as well as an edition “adapted for young readers.”