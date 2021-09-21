IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amanda Gorman releases new children's book

The inaugural poet’s picture book 'Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem' is already a bestseller on Amazon.
Image of Amanda Gorman's new book Change sings
Amanda Gorman launched a children’s picture book and has more releases coming later this year.Amazon
Amanda Gorman, best known for reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, just released her new children’s book titled “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem.” It’s described as a “lyrical picture book” by the publisher and is illustrated by Loren Long, who also illustrated former President Barack Obama’s “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters.”

'Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem' by Amanda Gorman

Gorman’s children’s book is recommended for kids ages 4 to 8 years old. It’s currently the No. 1 bestselling book in the Children’s Black & African American Story Books and Children’s Prejudice and Racism Books categories on Amazon. It’s available in both hardcover and Kindle editions, as well as in audiobook format.

The children’s book isn't Gorman’s only new release this year. In March, Gorman introduced a special edition of her inaugural poem, and in December she’ll debut another book of poems titled “Call Us What We Carry.”

'The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem' by Amanda Gorman

This edition of the poem includes a foreword by Oprah Winfrey. It’s available in hardcover and Kindle editions, as well as in audiobook format.

'Call Us What We Carry: Poems' by Amanda Gorman

This collection of poems explores themes of identity, grief and memory, as well as hope and healing. It includes Gorman’s inaugural poem and is available in paperback, hardcover and Kindle editions. It’s slated to launch on Dec. 7.

