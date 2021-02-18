Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s bestselling memoir “Becoming” is getting younger with a new edition geared toward children ages 10 and up: “Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers.”

The kid-friendly version of Obama’s memoir features a new foreword and three photo inserts, according to Obama's website. You can pre-order the new memoir at Amazon, BookShop, Walmart, Target, Books A Million and Barnes & Noble — it’s slated to publish (and ship) on March 2.

“Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers” by Michelle Obama (pre-order)

Obama recently shared on Instagram how “excited” she is for the upcoming release, building on her 24-chapter memoir from 2018, which chronicles her upbringing in Chicago, her career as an attorney and follows her into motherhood and eventually her time in the White House with husband and former President Barack Obama. Notably, it sold more than 725,000 copies in North America upon release and overall sold 10 million copies worldwide, according to the Associated Press.

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama (paperback edition, pre-order)

In the same social media post, Obama teased another March 2 launch: “Becoming” will finally be available as a paperback — right now, you can get it in hardcover, audiobook and Kindle formats. The new paperback version boasts a new introduction, too — a letter Obama wrote to her younger self — as well as a book club guide featuring 20 discussion questions, plus a Q&A with Obama.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.