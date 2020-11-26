Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Early Black Friday laptop deals have already begun and the sales are bleeding over into Cyber Monday, which takes place on Nov. 30. Retail expert Michael Bonebright of DealNews.com previously told us that November is ideal for purchasing electronics, including laptops. “In particular, you can look to save up to 50 percent on name-brand speakers and headphones, and entry-level streaming media players will hit $25 or less,” he added in our November sales coverage. Bonebright noted the tech discounts at Walmart and Target, could potentially lead to price wars between other retailers. Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Adorama are just a few major tech retailers with competitive early Cyber Monday deals on laptops. Gamers can also find discounts on highly-rated laptops made specifically for PC gaming at Best Buy, including the Asus TUF Gaming laptop, Acer Nitro, Dell G7, HP Omen laptop and MSI GE66 Gaming Laptop.

To help simplify your search for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals on laptops from top-rated brands like HP, Lenovo, Apple, Acer, Microsoft and others, we put together overviews of discounts at these reader-favorite retailers. We also shared a few laptop deals worth hitting right now before they sell out. Popular laptops such as the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 and HP Pavilion Horizon Laptop are currently out of stock at Walmart, for example.

One thing to remember: Bonebright, along with Fedex and UPS, all cautioned that if you’re looking for packages to arrive in time for the holidays, you’ll need to buy your holiday gifts as soon as possible to avoid any potential delays. “More people are expected to shop online this holiday season, so shipping is going to get backed up. If you need a product to arrive by Christmas, your best bet is to order it in early November,” explained Bonebright.

We rounded up a few worthwhile Cyber Monday laptop sales from popular brands for your consideration.

Rating: 4.6-star average, 430 reviews

According to price comparison site Honey, this 2-in-1 HP laptop was only discounted twice during the last two months, including during Amazon Prime Day. The 14-inch HP Pavilion boasts an HD edge-to-edge touchscreen display so you can enjoy your favorite Hulu programs or prepare a work presentation from the same device with ease. It is equipped with the latest Wi-Fi technology available: Wi-Fi 6, meaning you might be able to have a faster Internet connection while working from home. You can also order a two- or four-year protection plan, although those are not currently discounted.

Rating: 4.8-star average, more than 1,940 reviews

Honey reports that the price chop of $250 is the biggest sale on the latest MacBook Pro since early-September and we expect more discounts are forthcoming. Beyond its 16-inch retina screen and navigation touch bar, the new MacBook Pro is powered by Apple's M1 chip. The brand claims it replaces multiple chips to help improve your new laptop's overall performance and power efficiency. The highly-rated Macbook Pro is also available in two colors: Space Gray and Silver.

Rating: 4.3-star average, 185 reviews

You can score an Acer Chromebook for less than $280 at Walmart this Cyber Monday. Honey reports this nearly 50-percent discount is the lowest price the 715 Chromebook has dropped down to in the last four months. It features an 8th generation Intel core processor, 15.6-inch screen and a 12-hour battery life, so you can tackle virtual school assignments, work from home or get lost in a blackhole of YouTube videos without your laptop dying on you in the middle of the day. If a backlit keyboard is a must for you (or a loved one) then consider the Acer Aspire 5 Slim laptop instead.

Best Cyber Monday laptop sales

With an eye towards Shopping reader-favorite retailers, we rounded up top Cyber Monday laptop deals that are taking place right now. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we plan on updating it with around-the-clock Cyber Monday laptop sale coverage to the best of our ability.

Amazon Black Friday Laptop deals

Amazon is offering more than 900 deals on laptops, computers, tablets and accessories right now and through Cyber Monday. You can find discounts on top-rated laptops like the Samsung Chromebook and tablets like the HP Elitebook. Two-in-one laptops from HP, LG, Samsung and Simbans are discounted, too.

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Best Buy is currently offering up to $500 off more than 400 laptops and up to 40 percent off select desktop PCs and monitors during its Black Friday sale, the below pegged to keep their price cuts through Cyber Monday.

Target Cyber Monday laptop deals

Target is cutting prices on up to 40 percent off on laptops, tablets and computer accessories.

Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals

Walmart is giving you deals on more than 600 laptops, desktops and monitors.

