Hours into Cyber Monday and it's clear that tech is still going to be the dominant sales category both in offerings and readers' choice, from sales on laptops and TVs to broad Cyber Monday sales at tech-heavy retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Dyson and Apple — Best Buy just launched a short-term, two-hour flash sale on Apple products. With so much on the savings plate, though, it's a bit much knowing where to start. To help you get going, we compiled some of the best tech deals around, as well as some wide-ranging tech sales across categories.

Cyber Monday 2020: Best Cyber Monday tech deals

While you've got pretty much any tech category on deep discount right now, some of the specific deals we've seen were too good to bury into such a mention. Below, we're listing some of the still-ongoing great deals on everything from air purifiers to vacuums and smartwatches. As we expect many of these will be selling out before long (or at least selling enough to where brands and retailers undo some discounts), we'll update this list throughout the day with new and available picks.

Rating: 4.3-star average rating, more than 310 reviewers

The Molekule Air has a sleek design and includes two filters, designed to capture pollutants smaller than the average air purifier using PECO technology. Though the Molekule is more expensive than other air purifiers, it boasts hundreds of positive reviews and a new approach to air purification. Learn more about it in our expert guide to buying air purifiers.

Rating: 4.8-star average rating, more than 1,160 reviewers

In our expert guide to the best vacuums, tech expert Carl Prouty of Abt Electronics said just three words sum up this Dyson vacuum: Powerful, lightweight and long-lasting. "It has a run time of up to 60 minutes on a single charge and the time remaining is displayed on an LCD screen at the top," he said., noting that bigger families might want to check out the larger V11 Outsize.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, more than 520 reviewers

According to camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price Gillette's heated razor's ever been. Gillettee boasts this as the "world's first" self-heating razor, which is exactly what is sounds like. The gift kit comes with two refills, each equipping five blades, as well as a magnetic charging dock. A stylish and functional upgrade to anyone's shaving razor, here's one solid gift for winter.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating, more than 250 reviewers

Like some other Cyber Monday deals, this robot vacuum's price fell steeply twice this year, around Prime Day and during early Black Friday deals — now it's back at this lowest price for Cyber Monday, according to camelcamelcamel. This robot vac equips Wi-Fi to navigate your space and keep track of room layouts to then allow you you to control it via an app and select room-only or specific tasks to clean up.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating, more than 2,800 reviewers

This is the lowest price we've ever seen Garmin's highly-rated Forerunner fitness tracker. It doesn't sport iOS or Android but can handle most of your smartwatch needs via its own Garmin app, including contactless payments, GPS tracking and sending music to your earbuds. Notably, it's designed to last up to seven days on a single charge.

Best Cyber Monday 2020 sales

Given the thousands of ongoing tech sales right now, we're going to focus the below on trending products and brands based on how much people are currently searching for them, short-term flash deals and otherwise what we know about Shopping readers favorites. Everything below (and above) will get updated regularly throughout the day. Since we're sharing wide sales below as opposed to the specific deals above, these aren’t necessarily the best deals during any given moment as each sale carries multiple discounts, but this will give you an idea of where to look for your favorite tech brands or what’s on offer at your preferred tech retailers.

Best Cyber Monday 2020 sales by store

To help you find some of the best Cyber Monday sales across retailers and categories, here are some of the products you'll find on sale across major retailers, and which ones are carrying substantial discounts right now. We'll be updating this list throughout the day.

Best Cyber Monday 2020 sales by brand

To help you find some of the best Cyber Monday sales across major brands and trending products, here are the retailers offering deals for them right now. We'll be updating this list throughout the day.

