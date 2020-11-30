Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cyber Monday is nearly upon us and iconic gaming store GameStop's kicked off its Cyber Monday sale with an initial wave of offers on Sunday, Nov. 29, including deals on a variety of the obvious (barring gaming consoles) like video games but also some substantial peripherals, from gaming headsets, mice and keyboards to external hard drives and chargers. The sale runs through Saturday, Dec. 5, and while some items will be discounted for the duration, others will be limited to inventory and yet others will only begin the morning of actual Cyber Monday, Nov. 30 — we'll keep things updated with the latest. As of now, you're looking at more than 500 total deals, some of which are predictably continuations of Black Friday deals.

GameStop is also offering a special discount of up to 50 percent off its same day delivery service throughout Cyber Week. GameStop is offering broad discounts across notable brands, including Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo — some deals are as high as 80 percent off. To help give you an idea of all the best gaming deals during GameStop’s Cyber Week, we compiled notable options below. We also included a list of sales by category, and highlighted discounts that will only be offered on Monday.

Best GameStop Cyber Week Sales

Rating: 4.6 star-average, more than 1,900 reviewers

This lightweight mouse from Logitech was designed specifically for gamers. It has a high speed sensor that makes it extremely responsive to even the smallest of movements, and it comes with six adjustable weights for you to configure how you like. The mouse is equipped with customizable lights and allows you to set all your Logitech G RGB gear to synchronize together and illuminate in the same colors.

Rating: 4.3 star-average, about 4 reviews

The Legends Gamer Pro combines two devices to deliver a fun, immersive gaming experience: The Legends Gamer Pro Control Top and the Legends Gamer Console. The control top is a wireless, multiplayer arcade control panel, and it’s paired with the console for game play. It has 150 built-in arcade and console games, and plugs into any TV for multiple people to enjoy together.

Rating: 4.8 star-average, over 400 reviews

Charge up to four Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers at a time using this dock. The controllers slide into place and stand upright in the dock, and individual green lights indicate when each controller is done charging. The dock has a weighted base for stability and is powered via USB so you can plug into the wall or a nearby computer in a pinch.

Rating: 4.7 star-average, over 1,300 ratings

This external game drive can store over 50 games, which will prevent you from having to delete your favorite classics when you want to download new ones. The drive is equipped with high-speed USB 3.0, meaning it provides full-speed gaming just as if you were playing right off the PlayStation’s internal drive. You can plug the game drive directly into any USB port on your PlayStation console and set it up within minutes.

Rating: 4.0 star-average, over 2,300 reviews

In this Xbox One game, players become a Ghost, an Elite US Special Operations soldier, as they fight to survive against their brothers who turned against them. The game allows you to create your own playstyle with a variety of classes, weapons, and equipment, and you can keep track of your gaming progress overtime. The Ultimate Steelbook Edition of this game includes all Gold content, plus the Trail TX motorbike, a Spider buggy, a bonus mission, the Survivor Pack and collectible Steelbook.This game is sold in a digital format, so you can purchase it online, download it and start playing immediately.

Best GameStop sales

There is a lot on sale during GameStop's Cyber Monday sale event, and a lot of it won't be dropping until Monday, Nov. 30. To help you find what you're looking for, we broke out some of those sales below into various buckets. These aren’t necessarily the best deals as each sale carries multiple discounts, but this will give you an idea of where to look for your favorite video games or gaming accessories or what’s on offer from each of the gaming giants.

Best Cyber Monday video games deals

With nearly 400 video games in GameStop's sale, there are a lot of options to choose from right now.

Best Cyber Monday sales on gaming accessories

GameStop's offering Sunday night savings on Nintendo Switch, Playstation and Xbox accessories, including headsets, hard drives and chargers.

Get up to $50 off Logitech's PC gaming offerings

Logitech's PC gaming offerings Get up to 50 percent off Nintendo Switch accessories, including packs and chargers

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Looking for the perfect gift? Check out the Shop TODAY Holiday Plaza.