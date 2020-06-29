Fireworks, barbeques and epic sales: It’s a recipe for an ideal Fourth of July. While we may be missing out on gatherings and parades due to coronavirus this Independence Day, you can still count on retailers and brands slashing prices on products across the board, from summer clothing to furniture. While some retailers are offering discounts in-store, you’ll also find plenty of savings online, so you can take advantage of deals regardless of how comfortable you feel about shopping in-person or what has re-opened in your neighborhood. If you do opt to head somewhere in-person, be sure to equip yourself with the best face mask.

The sheer number of Independence Day sales can be difficult to sort through, so we consulted Michael Bonebright, a consumer analyst from DealNews.com. He pointed out the best items to shop for during Independence Day and highlighted retailers that are offering big savings. Notably, Bonebright said Fourth of July sales only last for a day or two after the holiday: If there is something you’ve had your eye on, be sure to purchase it sooner than later.

What to shop for during July 4th sales

While many July 4th sales launched significantly earlier than usual this year — June 11 rather than the more typical June 22 — Bonebright said shoppers should not expect deals to linger. He believes sales will end by Monday, July 6, and said the best savings will be offered during the holiday weekend. Bonebright thinks it’s best to make purchases on or by Saturday, July 4, as inventory will begin to dwindle when Sunday approaches.

So what are the best things to buy this year? Bonebright said Independence Day sales are a great time to purchase hiking and camping gear. However, sales on items like tents and boots will only increase throughout the month, so he suggests watching prices before purchasing — if you’re not in a rush. You can also save on outdoor essentials that will deck out your backyard like grills, portable smokers and lawn toys. Clothing will also be deeply discounted since retailers want to get rid of their spring and summer stock. Bonebright has seen up to 80 percent off apparel, including apparel for warm weather. He recommends browsing through large department stores in the coming week. To help guide your initial scrolling, here are some of the largest sales from major brands and retailers this week.

Best Fourth of July sales

7 deals to shop right now

While air purifiers cannot protect you from contracting the coronavirus, they are beneficial in other ways. Named one of the best air purifiers, the Molekule Air is designed for large spaces, up to 600 sq. ft. It can be controlled through an app in addition to its touchscreen display. The Molekule Air is portable so you can take it on vacation or simply transport it between rooms. Molekule’s sale lasts through July 6.

The Layla Sleep Hybrid Mattress combines a mix of memory foam and coil springs to provide maximum support and comfort. It has two sides, one that has a soft, plush feel and one that is more firm. The foam that makes up this mattress is copper-infused, which transfers heat away from your body and allows for a cooler sleeping experience. The Layla Sleep Hybrid Mattress comes in six sizes, all of which are on sale during the company’s July 4th sale — if you purchase through July 5, the mattress comes with two free pillows, too.

Whether you’re planning on escaping for a few weeks or are packing up to go camping, REI’s Big Haul Rolling Duffel will fit everything you need. This 30-inch bag has oversized wheels designed to travel over uneven surfaces and a protective outer shell, as well as multiple handles and piggyback clips, which you can use to connect other luggage.

The OstrichPillow Go puts an end to that kink in your neck you dread feeling while traveling. Its ergonomic design and memory foam core supports your head while you use your devices, sleep or read during long plane or car rides. This neck pillow compresses into 60 percent of its size when placed in the included travel bag, so you can conveniently store it in a purse or backpack while on the go. The OstrichPillow Go is on sale fromJuly 1 to July 10.

Despite some restaurants across the country now open for limited dine-in service, there is nothing quite like a home cooked meal. Prepare dinner outside during the summer months with this grill that’s fueled by pure hardwood pellets. It’s controlled digitally, which allows users to switch between cooking on low heat and high heat while getting consistently cooked burgers or hot dogs. The grill comes with a Hopper Clean Out System so you can change hardwood pellet flavors quickly, in addition to a thermometer, tool kit, drip tray, warming rack and meat probe.

You can control this thermostat from your phone, tablet or laptop so you don’t have to get up every time you want to change the temperature in your living room. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat learns your habits, such as times you like it hot and times you like it cold, and adjusts automatically. It also has features that may help you save money on your energy bill, such as Home/Away Assist, which automatically adjusts the temperature when you leave so you don’t heat or cool an empty home. The thermostat comes in seven colors, ranging from Mirror Black to Copper, and is built with smart learning capabilities and humidity sensors.

This portable wood cooking system sets you up to boil pasta, grill chicken and even make s’mores while camping. When put together, the bundle allows you to cook an assortment of food as well as charge your devices. You can also create a smokeless flame using items like sticks and pinecones. It’s lightweight and folds into a flat package, so you can hike to your camping spot with it in your backpack.

