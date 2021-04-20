Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Since its launch in early 2020, direct-to-consumer brand Our Place’s Always Pan has been a customer favorite. By August of last year, the multipurpose pan had sold out 10 times and accumulated a waitlist of over 30,000 customers.

Dubbed by Shopping writer Kala Herh the “best all-in-one cookware upgrade,” the Always Pan is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware in your kitchen: the fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. This can save you some money and cabinet space if you have a smaller kitchen. Normally the pan retails for $145, but from now through May 4, you can use code GOODTASTE30 to get $30 off your purchase — just in time for Mother’s Day.

“Three months in, I’m confident to say the pan is great, at least for amateur chefs in small spaces who love to experiment in the kitchen, like me,” Herh wrote in her recommendation. “I can do all the cooking I usually do with less kitchen clutter, with notable ease and, honestly, in style.”

According to the brand, the pan is made with a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating. It weighs 3 pounds, making it easy to transport to and from the stove. The Always Pan comes in several trendy colors, including Spice, Blue Salt, Sage, Heat, Steam, Char and the newly launched Terracotta. It also comes in Lavender, though it’s currently sold out.

