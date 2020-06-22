Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Why wait for Christmas in July when your fashion wishes can come true in June? The Big Style Sale at Amazon is the retailer's one of its attempts to cover for the delay of its iconic Prime Day shopping event. You can score big savings on Amazon right now with this alternative blow-out sale the retailer just launched. With savings on styles for men, women and kids across categories ranging from clothing and accessories to shoes and luggage across major designers, this sale is worth scrolling through. According to Amazon, sales and deals for the retailer’s private brands will be the best value ever — the only exception being during Amazon Prime Day. Also, this is Amazon’s first ever seven-day fashion sale — covering clothing, apparel, footwear, accessories and more — and is slated to last through Sunday, June 28, with new deals added daily.

IN THIS ARTICLE What is the Amazon The Big Style Sale? | Best clothing deals to shop on Amazon | Best luggage deals on Amazon | Best shoe deals on Amazon | Amazon Style Sale: Best deals on watches | More sales from big brands to shop

What is the Amazon The Big Style Sale?

Whether you’re looking for sundresses for women or a new pair of espadrille sandals, Amazon’s week-long fashion sale has all of your summer needs covered. With offerings coming in through top brands ranging Kate Spade and Disney to Ray-Ban, Michael Kors and Aldo, Amazon is giving shoppers designer savings unlike ever before. This massive clothing and accessories sale is on Prime-Day level for men, women and kids. Each day, check out new savings for clothing, activewear, jewelry, watches, handbags, shoes and accessories for the entire family. To help you navigate the many sales and deals to shop, we’ve compiled some of your best options, as well as the larger ongoing sales.

Best clothing deals to shop on Amazon

Stock up on active attire and accessories for the entire family while taking advantage of up to 30 percent off from Adidas. Whether you’re looking for sports bras and socks or classic three-stripe shorts and hoodies, you can gear up to break a sweat. Whether you want to be comfortable while working from home or are getting ready for an outdoor run, you won't want to miss out on these trefoil tights.

If you’re looking for a party dress, check out Adrianna Papell’s breathtaking looks, now 20 percent off. From statement jumpsuits to delicate floral maxi dresses, stand out in a new ensemble for your next socially-distanced event. This off-shoulder lace shift dress stand out with its open lace sleeves and trim detail.

J.Crew is offering up to 40 percent off clothing for men and women. From deals on skinny jeans and ruffle wrap skirts to a versatile canvas motorcycle jacket and dresses, they have wardrobe essentials for summer and fall. This short-sleeve chambray ruffle wrap dress is a major steal with a faux-wrap detail, 100 percent cotton material and a soft ruffle detail. The lined, A-line dress is easy to throw on and can be dressed up with sandals and a statement necklace.

Don’t wait until it's time to get back to the office or head back to school before refreshing your denim game. Levi’s is offering up to 40 percent off on clothing and denim essentials. These high rise skinny ankle jeans come in a variety of washes from iced out white to medium “wear me out” with a sequin stripe detail.

Both men and women can take advantage of Lucky Brand’s massive sale offering clothes, shoes and accessories up to 40 percent off. Whether you treat yourself to a new pair of relaxed shorts and distressed earrings or opt for a casual top, don’t miss out on these savings. Grab a pair of mid-rise sweet straight jeans while you can and appreciate the price as much as the incredible fit.

Best luggage deals on Amazon

Get ready for your next adventure by checking out American Tourister’s impressive sale, offering luggage up to 74 percent off. Whether you’re interested in a hardsided suitcase style or a softside piece of luggage, now’s the time to get a great deal on your next set of luggage. Not only will this three-piece hardside luggage set resist dirt, but it will also be easy to spot with it’s chic marble print.

Even if you don’t have your next trip planned, be ready for when you can get exploring with this impressive luggage sale. Snatch individual or multi-piece sets for up to 61 percent off so you have more money to put towards your travels. This three-piece lightweight hardside set has over 4,000 reviews and comes in 12 colors including rose gold.

Now’s the time to invest in that Samsonite luggage you’ve been wanting since Amazon is offering deals up to 74 percent off. From softside to hardside pieces that come in a variety of sizes from carry on to 28 inches, upgrade your baggage without busting your budget. Save 52 percent on this large hardside checked bag that has room for more than just your essentials at an impressive 28 inches.

Best shoe deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking for casual Oxfords for him or comfortable wedges for her, Cole Haan has a range of shoes on sale. Snatch these woven stitchlite sneakers for 43 percent off and enjoy the contrasting knife and leather details.

Refresh your sneakers with a fresh pair of Pumas with savings up to 50 percent off. From sleek cross-trainers to suede sneakers, stay comfortable in a fresh pair of kicks. The Cell Surin 2 FM cross-trainer shoe is breathable and supportive.

There’s no such thing as too many shoes, especially when it involves Steve Madden styles. And now, you can splurge on new pairs from casual sandals to strappy heels at up to 50 percent off. The McKenzie wedge sandal brings both comfort and style with an espadrille style that comes in four different colors.

Amazon Style Sale: Best deals on watches

Save big on trendy and reliable watches from Fossil with savings on styles for men and women up to 64 percent. This versatile quartz stainless steel style is 45mm with a leather band and a three-hand analog display.

With savings up to 93 percent off, it’s hard to resist these deals on Invicta watches. This pro diver stainless steel watch is two-tone, automated and has a unidirectional bezel.

More sales to shop during Amazon's Style Sale

Calvin Klein is offering up to 75 percent off men’s dress shirts, 50 percent off women’s sleepwear, 35 percent off women’s activewear and more. Carhartt is giving you up to 50 percent off men’s and women’s workwear. Columbia is offering up to 80 percent off on sportswear, activewear and accessories for men and women. Disney is providing up to 48 percent off essentials and accessories. ECCO is giving you up to 79 percent off footwear styles for men and women. Frye is offering shoppers up to 55 percent off accessories — including luggage — for men and women. Hush Puppies is offering 77 percent off a wide range of shoe styles. J.Crew has both men’s and women’s clothing up to 58 percent off. Kate Spade is giving you up to 66 percent off watches and 50 percent off shoes. Kenneth Cole is giving shoppers 76 percent off dress shirts, 82 percent off men’s shoes, 61 percent off luggage and 72 percent off women’s footwear. Lacoste is offering up to 71 percent off women’s clothing, accessories and footwear as well as up to 77 percent off items for men. Lucky Brand is providing 57c percent off jewelry and up to 55 percent off clothing and accessories for men and women. Mizuno USA is giving up to 84 percent off select styles of running shoes. PUMA is offering up to 65 percent off of accessories for men, women and kids. Skechers is putting select styles of footwear for men, women and kids up to 67 percent off. Star Wars is offering 46 percent off essentials. Theory is putting women’s clothing on sale with up to 50 percent off. Tommy Hilfiger has up to 53 percent off clothing and 61 percent off watches. Under Armour is giving up to 31 percent off activewear for men and women as well as up to 51 percent off clothing and accessories for kids. Vera Bradley is offering up to 54 percent off shoes, luggage and accessories. Victorinox is giving shoppers 53 percent off travel gear.

