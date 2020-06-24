Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There’s now no need to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2020 in order to score some major online deals. With Amazon’s Big Style Sale running this week, shoppers can take advantage of mega apparel sales — including clothing, luggage, watches and more — as well as impressive discounts on shoes and accessories. With new Amazon deals of the day added throughout the week, as well as lightning deals and weeklong specials, this shopping event has unprecedented savings worthy of Prime day deals. Right now, the various deals on footwear have culminated in a generous list of potential savings from huge brands. The sale, which kicked off on June 22, is slated to last through June 28 with new deals added daily. But that doesn’t mean you should wait to shop for big savings on a fresh pair of kicks like statement Kate Spade heels or a new pair of Mizuno running shoes, some of these sales only last for 24 hours.

IN THIS ARTICLE Best shoe sales | Best shoe deals

Amazon Big Style Sale: Best shoe sales

As Amazon’s first ever seven-day fashion sale, shoppers can take advantage of mega savings on clothing, footwear, and accessories. But some of the best deals on Amazon right now happen to be shoes — from the best flip flops and running shoes to ladies sandals, we’ve compiled some of your best options, as well as the larger ongoing sales.

What shoe deals and sales you can shop during the Amazon Big Style Sale

While checking out the best deals on Amazon this week, don’t miss out the summer sandals sale items. In addition to apparel and accessories savings from brands including Club Monaco, Levi’s and J.Crew, they are offering blowout savings on footwear. Whether you’re looking for the best flip flops for men and women or the perfect pair of espadrille sandals, this mega shoe sale is a first. When it comes to women’s shoes on sale, shoppers can take advantage of major deals from designers including Kate Spade, Aldo and Steve Madden. And on the men’s shoe side, brands including Kenneth Cole, The Rockport Company and New Balance are offering limited-time discounts.

Amazon Style Sale: Best deals on shoes

Whether you’re looking for a pair of comfortable leather wedge espadrille sandals for summer or slip-on loafers for fall, Aldo has shoes for women up to 73 percent off during Amazon’s Big Style Sale. And men can enjoy equally impressive savings with select styles up to 83 percent off, including dress loafers.

From metallic gray to rose dust, these 100-percent leather perforated sneakers come in six different colors. But they aren’t the only major deal — ECCO has select styles up to 79 percent off so those in need of a low cut zip sneaker, soft 7 light sneaker for him or a new pair of slip-on leather loafers are in luck, too.

Franco Sarto is giving shoppers up to 52 percent off select styles of women’s summer sandals on Amazon. With extra padding in the footbed and breathable lining, these round-heel sandals aren’t just trendy — they’re also comfortable.

Check out Hush Puppies’ selection of shoes for men and women with savings up to 75 percent right now. Considering the full grain leather in a range of colors and the removable contoured footbed for customizing the level of comfort, these slip-on sneakers with rubber soles are ideal for spending lots of time on your feet.

From slip-on sneakers with ruffle details to colorful flat sandals for women, Kate Spade has shoes and accessories on sale for up to 50 percent off during The Big Style Sale on Amazon. These strappy stilettos in metallic leather or suede leather feature a statement ribbon-inspired bow at the toe for the finishing touch to any special ensemble.

Get ready for some outdoor activity in comfort while taking advantage of Mizuno’s sale on athletic shoes, getting you up to 76 percent off. The Mizuno Wave style running shoes feature “AeroHug technology” to feel like a gentle yet supportive hug around your foot upon impact during the gait cycle.

The entire family will appreciate Reebok’s shoe sale on Amazon with deals getting you up to 82 percent off right now. These freestyle leather women’s shoes come in 24 different colors and, with this Amazon Style Sale, you might not have to pick just one.

Shop all of your summer sandal essentials on sale at Amazon from casual flats to dressy heeled styles and save up to 81 percent off. But this online Steve Madden shoe sale also has must-haves for the colder months, including lace-up boots and slip-on loafers.

New Balance has you covered for all of your sneaker needs with deals saving you up to 56 percent off during Amazon’s Big Style Sale. From casual pairs of kicks for guys to comfortable men’s walking shoes to these Foam Roav V1 sneakers for women that come in 28 different colors, there’s plenty of options.

