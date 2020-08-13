Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

August is rife with sales, from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale to multiple back-to-school sales on everything from kids face masks to laptops and other tech. And while Amazon has yet to announce the official date for Prime Day 2020, the company has kicked off the Big Summer Sale Event. This first-ever Big Summer Sale (marking the second major sale from the retailer, following its Style Sale), will run through Sept. 7, giving shoppers the opportunity to save upwards of 50 percent on select home, tech, clothing and beauty, among other items. Although this Amazon sale is not as expansive as Prime Day, there are some notable deals worth considering if you’re looking to buy new earphones, replace an old mattress or find new sneakers or skin care items. As you consider some of the category-specific sales above, we’ve compiled some standout deals on highly-rated products to give you an idea of what’s in store.

Amazon’s Big Summer Sale: Best kitchen and home products to shop 2020

If you’re in the market for a new electric pressure cooker, slow cooker or rice cooker, you may want to check out Instant Pot’s Duo 7-in-1 model. This 6-quart Instant Pot can feed families up to five people and is equipped with 13 smart programs specific for cooking soup, chili, porridge and more, plus two additional presets for multigrain and poultry. It also comes in a variety of sizes: 3 Quart Mini, which is great for side dishes or 1 to 2 people, and 8 Quart for larger families (or meal prep for the week).

Aside from its clean design, this stainless steel mug is vacuum-insulated to keep your drinks cold (or hot) longer. It’s compact but equipped with a wide mouth (to fit full size ice cubes, for example). It also comes in a number of colors including black, smokey blue, champagne gold, lavender pink and more. And it sports a flip-open lid for convenience as well as a safety lock to prevent accidental spillage. It also features the trademark Zojirushi SlickSteel finish, which means its interior has been treated with an electrically charged polishing process to be corrosion resistant and to combat stains.

This durable grill sports three burners, 40,800 BTUs of energy and a handy side shelf to prep your food and hold all of your grilling tools. It also includes a 12,000-BTU side burner that allows you to make multiple dishes at once and can be easily portable, as it comes with wheels to move around your yard.

This Black + Decker model is an air conditioner, dehumidifier and fan all in one product. It equips 10,000 BTUs to cool most room sizes and sports an easily accessible filter. Justin Edwards, an HVAC contractor with ContractorAdvisorly, previously told NBC News Shopping that his top pick for portable AC units is the 8,000-BTU model variation of this one. “Its sleep mode function allows it to control the air temperature while you're asleep, keeping you comfortable — and it has a low noise level at 75 dB,” Edwards noted.

This upright vacuum is lightweight and features swivel steering to easily maneuver around furniture and other obstacles. It includes a HEPA filter and anti-allergen complete seal that catches dust and other particles and prevents them from escaping back into the air. For convenience, the brand’s so-called Lift Away technology allows you to detach the canister and clean hard-to-reach areas.

While there are countless wine glasses to choose from, this set of four from JoyJolt Spirits is Amazon’s No. 2 bestselling when it comes to wine glasses. They are dishwasher-safe and include a clean and modern design. Additionally, they are made with shatter-resistant glass, rather than plastic, meaning they are durable enough for everyday use and yet add a bit of elegance.

This Cosori air fryer is compact and yet large enough to fit an entire rotisserie chicken in its 3.4-quart basket. You can feed up to three people in one swoop and it comes with a retractable power cord for easy storing. It also includes a preheat function, suggested settings varying on food type and a one-touch display screen to easily adjust the timer and temperature. And if you’re looking to upgrade to a larger model, Brandi Crawford, author of "The Super Easy Air Fryer Cookbook,” recently told NBC BETTER she prefers the COSORI Premium Air Fryer for its 5.8-quart square basket.

