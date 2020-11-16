Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is around the corner, officially landing Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. And retailers across the board have ponied up substantial savings and deals in early Black Friday sales, among them October’s Prime Day-creator marketplace Amazon. Among its colleagues in the release space offering similar, wide-ranging discounts are Wayfair, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Nordstrom and Macy’s — to name a few. And while Amazon will be dropping deals daily via its Epic Daily Deals, as well as Black Friday-first deals on Nov. 27 and more throughout Cyber Week, you can certainly save while shopping early. Doing so has other intrinsic value, as well, given that leading delivery services, including FedEx and UPS, are anticipating shipping delays, an approximate “shortfall of as many as 7 million packages a day,” NBC News reported in October.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Now in full swing. Amazon’s Black Friday is offering you pages upon pages of sales, as well as daily discounts and long-lasting holiday sales besides. To help you navigate the many avenues open to you when it comes to gifting via Amazon, we broke down some easy-to-navigate buckets below, including price points, giftee types, ratings and, of course, products we know NBC News Shopping care for and care about.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals: Daily discounts

Every day, before, during and after deep sales events, Amazon highlights a handful of 24-hour long deals, which it has renamed Epic Daily Deals last month. We’ll keep the below list as updated as possible throughout early December to help give you an idea of what short-term sales are worth considering.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals: Early Black Friday sales

Amazon’s official Black Friday page now lists pages of Black Friday deals, some of them doubling up as daily deals and otherwise co-existing in other sale buckets on the site. Below are some of the most notable ones to us.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals by price

Best Amazon Black Friday sales

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price this Dyson has been since December 2019. Dyson is both a brand we’ve covered extensively and a brand Shopping readers demonstrated lots of love for, our frequent writeups a perpetual loop of positive feedback. The HEPA filter captures up to 99.97 percent of allergens, has 10 air speeds, automatic shut off, 350-degree oscillation and even boasts a backward airflow to keep you warm or help cool you down. It’s also available in five colorways on Dyson’s site: Iron/Silver, Iron/Blue, Black/Nickel, White/Silver and Scandium. More than 540 reviewers left it a 4.6-star average rating.

This is the lowest price the Kasa smart plug has ever been. This simple and highly-rated smart home upgrade lets you plug two different non-smart devices into them and turn them into smart home devices. Using Kasa’s app and Wi-Fi, you can tell the water-resistant plug to turn each device on or off, separately and from as many as 300 feet away. Using either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you can also control it by voice command. More than 5,100 reviewers left it a 4.8-star average rating.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.