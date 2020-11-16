Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Black Friday is around the corner, officially landing Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. And retailers across the board have ponied up substantial savings and deals in early Black Friday sales, among them October’s Prime Day-creator marketplace Amazon. Among its colleagues in the release space offering similar, wide-ranging discounts are Wayfair, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Nordstrom and Macy’s — to name a few. And while Amazon will be dropping deals daily via its Epic Daily Deals, as well as Black Friday-first deals on Nov. 27 and more throughout Cyber Week, you can certainly save while shopping early. Doing so has other intrinsic value, as well, given that leading delivery services, including FedEx and UPS, are anticipating shipping delays, an approximate “shortfall of as many as 7 million packages a day,” NBC News reported in October.
SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday deals at Amazon
Now in full swing. Amazon’s Black Friday is offering you pages upon pages of sales, as well as daily discounts and long-lasting holiday sales besides. To help you navigate the many avenues open to you when it comes to gifting via Amazon, we broke down some easy-to-navigate buckets below, including price points, giftee types, ratings and, of course, products we know NBC News Shopping care for and care about.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals: Daily discounts
Every day, before, during and after deep sales events, Amazon highlights a handful of 24-hour long deals, which it has renamed Epic Daily Deals last month. We’ll keep the below list as updated as possible throughout early December to help give you an idea of what short-term sales are worth considering.
- Up to 54 percent off T-fal cookware
- Up to 48 percent off iPhone 12 accessories from Anker
- Up to 40 percent off grooming essentials from Panasonic
- Up to 40 percent off STEM-first toys from LEGO, K’NEX and others
- Up to 33 percent off top-rated Fitbit fitness trackers
- Up to 30 percent off Gerber multitools and knives
- Up to 30 percent off RXBar protein snacks
- 25 percent off the highly-rated SodaStream Bundle
Best Amazon Black Friday deals: Early Black Friday sales
Amazon’s official Black Friday page now lists pages of Black Friday deals, some of them doubling up as daily deals and otherwise co-existing in other sale buckets on the site. Below are some of the most notable ones to us.
- Up to 50 percent off Herschel bags and backpacks
- Up to 50 percent off select Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses
- Up to 40 percent off Amazon brand Belei Skincare
- Up to 30 percent off Le Creuset cast iron, stoneware and kettles
- Up to 20 percent off AmazonBasics home office products, including stationary, paper, charging cables and more
- Up to 20 percent off AmazonBasics home essentials like fans, plateware, storage units and more
- Up to 20 percent off Amazon Elements nutrition and wellness supplements and vitamins
- Up to 15 percent off Contigo insulated travel bottles
Best Amazon Black Friday deals by price
- Discounted products under $25
- Deals from $25 to $50
- Deals from $50 to $100
- Deals from $100 to $200
- Deals starting at $200
Best Amazon Black Friday sales
- More than 600 deals on computers and accessories like chargers, webcams, hard drives and more
- More than 850 deals on toys and games like LEGO, gaming accessories, GoSports and more
- Thousands of deals on clothing, shoes, watches and more
- About two dozen deals on Amazon brand products like face masks, thermometers, kitchenware and more
- More than 950 deals on kitchen products like cookware, air fryers, pressure cookers, cast iron pots and more
- More than 700 deals on health and wellness products
- Approximately 1,000 deals on home and garden products
- More than 150 deals on furniture
- More than 330 deals on products for pets
- More than 70 deals on TVs, soundbars and other home entertainment products
- More than 90 deals on gaming devices and accessories
Best Amazon Black Friday deals
1. Dyson Pure Hot + Cool
According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price this Dyson has been since December 2019. Dyson is both a brand we’ve covered extensively and a brand Shopping readers demonstrated lots of love for, our frequent writeups a perpetual loop of positive feedback. The HEPA filter captures up to 99.97 percent of allergens, has 10 air speeds, automatic shut off, 350-degree oscillation and even boasts a backward airflow to keep you warm or help cool you down. It’s also available in five colorways on Dyson’s site: Iron/Silver, Iron/Blue, Black/Nickel, White/Silver and Scandium. More than 540 reviewers left it a 4.6-star average rating.
2. Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug by TP-Link
This is the lowest price the Kasa smart plug has ever been. This simple and highly-rated smart home upgrade lets you plug two different non-smart devices into them and turn them into smart home devices. Using Kasa’s app and Wi-Fi, you can tell the water-resistant plug to turn each device on or off, separately and from as many as 300 feet away. Using either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you can also control it by voice command. More than 5,100 reviewers left it a 4.8-star average rating.
