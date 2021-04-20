Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though Prime Day is arguably Amazon’s most popular sale every year, you don’t have to wait until the summer to find good discounts from the retailer. Every day, Amazon hosts fleeting deals in its Deals of the Day section, offering slashed prices for 24 hours at a time on everything from beauty items to kitchen essentials.

If you’re still in the market for some home gym equipment, you might want to consider this deal of the day. Today, Amazon is offering 33 percent off the BodyBoss 2.0, which Shopping writer Stephanie Mansour considers one of the best TRX-like suspension trainers for home gyms. At $120, this is the lowest price the BodyBoss 2.0 has been since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel. With the “portable gym,” you can do weighted squats, deadlifts, chest flies, upright rows and more at home. The BodyBoss comes in several colors including Black, Blue, Gold and Green and has a 4.3-star rating from more than 4,500 Amazon customers.

For an extra $10 (normally an extra $20), you can buy the Full Gym Package, which includes additional bands.

Some other notable deals from today’s Deals of the Day section include:

