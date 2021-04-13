Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Beyond monthly April sales, there are notable short-term deals every day on Amazon, called Deals of the Day. Currently, Amazon is offering up to 47 percent off home and kitchen appliances from Hamilton Beach, Contigo and more. Stasher, purveyor of eco-friendly reusable storage bags, is cutting up to 25 percent off a plethora of its iconic styles — the company gained popularity after appearing on an episode of “Shark Tank” in 2018. Other notable Amazon Deal of the Day sales include discounts on disposable face masks, Dove body products and Xgimi video projectors. Best Buy also has its own rapid fire daily sales going on with savings on a top-rated Dyson vacuum. To help simplify your daily shopping experience, we rounded up a few standout deals aligned with Shopping reader interests.

Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling food container boasts a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 22,500 reviews. According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the Stasher bag has dropped down to on Amazon since at least June 2020. The reusable silicone bag is available in 15 colorways like attention-grabbing Citrus and Lime. If your kitchen color palette leans more neutral, consider shades like Moonstone and Milky Way. It comes in several sizes, including Sandwich, Snack, Pocket, Stand-Up Mini and Stand-Up Mega.

This is the lowest price the Dyson V7 vacuum has hit on Best Buy since February, according to comparison site Honey. It is equipped with three attachments, allowing you to deep clean small crevices like hard-to-reach ceiling corners and underneath the couch. The battery-powered vacuum also comes with a standing charging dock. It boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,330 reviews on Best Buy.

This is the lowest price the COMFEE air fryer has reached on Amazon since last April, according to CamelCamelCamel. The air fryer is available in two sizes — 3.7 quarts and 5.8 quarts — and boasts 8 preset settings, like roast, broil and reheat. It cranks up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit unless you’re using the dehydrate setting, which maxes out at 200 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also equipped with a detachable basket that fits up to a 6-pound chicken. This kitchen appliance earned a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 2,900 reviews on Amazon.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.