IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Best deals of the day from Amazon and Best Buy: Dyson, Stasher and more

Amazon and Best Buy have discounts on Shopping reader-favorite products like Dyson vacuums and Stasher bags.
Illustration of the Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, the COMFEE Digital Air Fryer and Stasher reusable bags in a fridge. Shop the best Amazon's deals from the Deals of the Day sale for the best deals on appliances, kitchen tools, and cookware from
Right now, top rated kitchen and home appliances are discounted by up to 47 percent on Amazon and Best Buy.Stasher ; Dyson ; Amazon
By Nicole Saunders, Shop TODAY

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Beyond monthly April sales, there are notable short-term deals every day on Amazon, called Deals of the Day. Currently, Amazon is offering up to 47 percent off home and kitchen appliances from Hamilton Beach, Contigo and more. Stasher, purveyor of eco-friendly reusable storage bags, is cutting up to 25 percent off a plethora of its iconic styles — the company gained popularity after appearing on an episode of “Shark Tank” in 2018. Other notable Amazon Deal of the Day sales include discounts on disposable face masks, Dove body products and Xgimi video projectors. Best Buy also has its own rapid fire daily sales going on with savings on a top-rated Dyson vacuum. To help simplify your daily shopping experience, we rounded up a few standout deals aligned with Shopping reader interests.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingWhere to save on hammocks with stands

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag

Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling food container boasts a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 22,500 reviews. According to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the Stasher bag has dropped down to on Amazon since at least June 2020. The reusable silicone bag is available in 15 colorways like attention-grabbing Citrus and Lime. If your kitchen color palette leans more neutral, consider shades like Moonstone and Milky Way. It comes in several sizes, including Sandwich, Snack, Pocket, Stand-Up Mini and Stand-Up Mega.

Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

This is the lowest price the Dyson V7 vacuum has hit on Best Buy since February, according to comparison site Honey. It is equipped with three attachments, allowing you to deep clean small crevices like hard-to-reach ceiling corners and underneath the couch. The battery-powered vacuum also comes with a standing charging dock. It boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,330 reviews on Best Buy.

COMFEE Digital Air Fryer

This is the lowest price the COMFEE air fryer has reached on Amazon since last April, according to CamelCamelCamel. The air fryer is available in two sizes — 3.7 quarts and 5.8 quarts — and boasts 8 preset settings, like roast, broil and reheat. It cranks up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit unless you’re using the dehydrate setting, which maxes out at 200 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also equipped with a detachable basket that fits up to a 6-pound chicken. This kitchen appliance earned a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 2,900 reviews on Amazon.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingNew & Notable: sunscreen, clothing, dog treats and more

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nicole Saunders, Shop TODAY

Nicole Saunders is the associate commerce editor at NBC News Shopping, covering wellness and lifestyle.