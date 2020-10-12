Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow morning and there’s a lot to know if you want to get the most out of it, from today’s early and ongoing deals and sales to unique 2020 attributes: Our Prime Day explainer covers everything you need to know before approaching the sale. But let’s run through a quick refresher:

Prime Day 2020 runs from Tuesday, Oct. 13, to Wednesday, Oct. 14 (as far as we know right now).

(as far as we know right now). During the two-day sales event, you’ll come across massive sales on significant items like TVs and mattresses, as well as noteworthy savings on distinct and lower-priced items like gifts, apparel, simple home electronics and even groceries.

like TVs and mattresses, as well as noteworthy savings on distinct and lower-priced items like gifts, apparel, simple home electronics and even groceries. Though Amazon started this sale in 2015, it has since grown so much that other retailers offer similarly large-scale sales during Prime Day, meaning you have more ways to save.

We’re going to be keeping this page updated from right now and through the end of the very last sale during Amazon Prime Day. Below, we’ll give you a bird’s eye view of the sales event so you can simplify your shopping and maximize your savings without getting lost in the mess of it.

While the effects of Covid are still rampant across the world, there’s enough reason to predict that the holiday season will grow increasingly straining on various mailing and shipping centers. If you’re concerned about getting your holiday shopping shipped in time, consider moving on it sooner than later, whether during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events across retailers or otherwise.

While we’ll be updating our coverage regularly through Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, we’ll be doing so on an ongoing and regular basis starting tomorrow morning, so it might be wise to bookmark this page and come back regularly come morning. Housekeeping aside, let’s get into what you need to know about Prime Day 2020.

Prime Day sales at other retailers

In our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day, several experts told us that, as a result of the exponential growth of Prime Day (which started in 2015), other major retailers have begun running their own sales during the sales event. “Quite frankly, it has completely altered the retail calendar,” explained CNBC’s Annie Palmer.

While that usually happened in July, this year it’s happening right now. Given Shopping reader interest, we looked into some of those sales specifically: In our guide to Wayfair’s sales during Prime Day, for example, we found some of the best deals in the retailer’s Clearance Sale and Holiday Sale.

Outside of those, retailers large and small are running likewise substantial sales right now to match up against Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Here are some of the most relevant ones to Shopping readers:

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best sales (that we know of right now)

In the days leading up to Prime Day, Amazon’s opening up sales and deals to whet the savings whistle, so to speak. While there are some specific deals you might be interested in, we’ve compiled some of the more general category and brand sales to give you a more coherent sense of what’s on sale.

Our favorite deals to shop right now

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, nearly 61,000 reviewers

4.6-star average rating, nearly 61,000 reviewers Highlights: Tech expert Whitson Gordon notes these earbuds are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users able to invest some more into their headphones.Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour considers the non-Pro edition, the Apple AirPods, the best wireless earbuds for her routine. The Pro version of the earbuds were discounted to this price in mid September for several days, after which they jumped up closer to their $235 average price over the last year, according to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel.

Rating: 4.2-star average rating, more than 13,400 reviewers

4.2-star average rating, more than 13,400 reviewers Highlights: One of the top-rated face masks that ships quickly, this face mask is available for kids or adults and comes in Adult S/M, Adult L/XL, Kids Ages 3-6 and Kids Ages 7-11. It’s machine-washable, made of cotton and polyester and features a pocket for a filter, which is also discounted right now from the same brand.

Rating: 4.2-star average rating, nearly 500 reviewers

4.2-star average rating, nearly 500 reviewers Highlights: One of the best outdoor projectors in 2020, this highly-rated version from Nebula by Anker is designed to give you a 720p resolution in a projected screen size between 30 inches and 150 inches large. With two 10W speakers built-in, you don't have to worry about grabbing a soundbar for your movie or show. This is the lowest price the projector has ever been and the deal is part of a wider sale on projectors from Nebula by Anker.

Amazon devices on sale

Save up to 60 percent on Amazon devices, from TVs to Echo smart assistants and more.

Smart home products on sale right now

Save up to 30 percent on smart home products, like Kasa Smart Plugs, the Ecovacs N795 robot vacuum and Kasa’s indoor security camera.

Vacuums on sale right now

Amazon has a plethora of vacuums on sale right now, including upright models, robot vacuums and more.

Save more than $100 on the highly-rated Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop , Amazon’s No. 1 selling robotic vacuum and currently at the lowest price it’s ever been.

, Amazon’s No. 1 selling robotic vacuum and currently at the lowest price it’s ever been. The Shark Rocket DuoClean Ultra-Light Corded Vacuum is down to its lowest price since January 2019. Nearly 3,000 reviewers have left this vacuum from Shark a 4.4-star average rating.

is down to its lowest price since January 2019. Nearly 3,000 reviewers have left this vacuum from Shark a 4.4-star average rating. BISSELL’s brand new Multiclean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum launched this month at a discount of more than 20 percent.

Fashion from Amazon brands on sale right now

Right now, you can save up to 40 percent on fashion deals from Amazon brands:

Amazon Essentials

Daily Ritual

Starter

Lark & Co

Core 10

Mae

Goodthreads

Subscription boxes on sale right now

Amazon has categorized its discounted subscription box deals by price point.

Amazon Prime membership 101

To get the most out of Amazon Prime Day savings, you’ll want to be an Amazon Prime member, which means shelling out $120 annually for the perks of membership (after a 30-day free trial), which include:

Given options like Walmart’s Prime-like subscription Walmart Plus and online shopping at similar major retailers like Target, Macy’s, Best Buy and Bloomingdale’s, consider where, how and what you shop for to determine if a Prime membership is right for you.

