Why wait for Christmas in July when your fashion wishes can come true in June? The Big Amazon Style Sale is one of the retailer's attempts to cover for the delay of its iconic Prime Day shopping event. You can score big savings on Amazon right now with this alternative blow-out sale the retailer launched this week. With savings on styles for men, women and kids across categories ranging from clothing and accessories to shoes and luggage across major designers, this sale is worth scrolling through. According to Amazon, sales and deals for the retailer’s private brands will be the best value ever — the only exception being during Amazon Prime Day. Also, this is Amazon’s first ever seven-day fashion sale — covering clothing, apparel, footwear, accessories and more — and is slated to last through Sunday, June 28, with new deals added daily. So: What are the best deals on Amazon right now?

IN THIS ARTICLE What is the Amazon The Big Style Sale? | Best deals on watches | Best accessory deals | Best clothing deals | Best luggage deals | Best shoe deals | More sales from big brands to shop

What you can shop during the Amazon Style Sale

Whether you’re looking for sundresses for women or a new pair of espadrille sandals, Amazon’s week-long fashion sale has all of your summer needs covered. With offerings coming in through top brands ranging Kate Spade and Disney to Ray-Ban, Michael Kors and Aldo, Amazon is giving shoppers designer savings unlike ever before. This massive clothing and accessories sale is on Prime-Day level for men, women and kids. Each day, check out new savings for clothing, activewear, jewelry, watches, handbags, shoes and accessories for the entire family. To help you navigate the many sales and deals to shop — and figure what are the best deals on Amazon right now — we’ve compiled some of your best options, as well as the larger ongoing sales.

Amazon Style Sale: Best deals on watches

Whether you’re looking for a water-resistant watch for him that can hold up with an active lifestyle or a two-tone eco-drive watch for her, Citizen has watches at up to 68 percent off. This light-powered tactical watch is water-resistant up to 660 feet deep sports a stainless steel build with a mineral crystal dial.

Bulova is offering items like this unisex watch, which is a contemporary option. However, this analog-quartz watch is a dressier option with a stainless steel bracelet and eight diamonds on the black dial.

Fossil has watches for men and women. Check out stainless steel or leather cuff options for men, as well as this quartz stainless steel watch for women. With a gray leather strap with rose gold 32mm case, this three-hand analog watch has a contemporary feel.

Invest in an Invicta watch while you can get it up to 48 percent off with a range of stainless steel and gold-plated link bracelets styles to choose from. With a 40mm stainless steel case, unidirectional bezel and water resistance up to 660 feet, this diver watch is a timeless piece.

Save big on trendy and reliable watches from Fossil with savings on styles for men and women up to 64 percent. This versatile quartz stainless steel style is 45mm with a leather band and a three-hand analog display.

With savings up to 93 percent off, it’s hard to resist these deals on Invicta watches. This pro diver stainless steel watch is two-tone, automated and has a unidirectional bezel.

Anne Klein is offering watches on sale for up to 45 percent off. This simple rose gold watch is 28mm with a diamond-accent at the 12 and is adjustable with a jewelry clasp.

Amazon Style Sale: Best deals on accessories

Save up to 40 percent off accessories from Swarovski for a limited time. The Angelic Crystal Jewelry Collection is an Amazon exclusive that includes bracelets, earrings and necklaces in aqua blue or pink crystal.

As a prime-member exclusive, Ray-Ban sunglasses are up to 30 percent off. Whether you’re into a classic aviator style or want to try a rectangular frame, now’s your chance to get a great deal on a new pair.

Kate Spade New York has shoes, watches and other must-have accessories for her up to 70 percent off. From backpacks and wallets to cross-body purses and satchels, you’re not going to want to miss these savings. These sleek leather bag in rose with gold hardware will become your go-to purse with a zip closure and tons of room for daily essentials.

Amazon Style Sale: Best deals on clothing

Stock up on active attire and accessories for the entire family while taking advantage of up to 30 percent off from Adidas. Whether you’re looking for sports bras and socks or classic three-stripe shorts and hoodies, you can gear up to break a sweat. Whether you want to be comfortable while working from home or are getting ready for an outdoor run, you won't want to miss out on these trefoil tights.

If you’re looking for a party dress, check out Adrianna Papell’s breathtaking looks, now 20 percent off. From statement jumpsuits to delicate floral maxi dresses, stand out in a new ensemble for your next socially-distanced event. This off-shoulder lace shift dress stand out with its open lace sleeves and trim detail.

J.Crew is offering up to 40 percent off clothing for men and women. From deals on skinny jeans and ruffle wrap skirts to a versatile canvas motorcycle jacket and dresses, they have wardrobe essentials for summer and fall. This short-sleeve chambray ruffle wrap dress is a major steal with a faux-wrap detail, 100 percent cotton material and a soft ruffle detail. The lined, A-line dress is easy to throw on and can be dressed up with sandals and a statement necklace.

Don’t wait until it's time to get back to the office or head back to school before refreshing your denim game. Levi’s is offering up to 40 percent off on clothing and denim essentials. These high rise skinny ankle jeans come in a variety of washes from iced out white to medium “wear me out” with a sequin stripe detail.

Both men and women can take advantage of Lucky Brand’s massive sale offering clothes, shoes and accessories up to 40 percent off. Whether you treat yourself to a new pair of relaxed shorts and distressed earrings or opt for a casual top, don’t miss out on these savings. Grab a pair of mid-rise sweet straight jeans while you can and appreciate the price as much as the incredible fit.

Men looking for a deal on sweaters and long-sleeve shirts can take advantage of savings up to 46 percent from Vineyard Vines right now. For a comfortable-yet-polished option, this light teal classic fit shirt is ideal for spring and summer.

Amazon Style Sale: Best deals on luggage

Get ready for your next adventure by checking out American Tourister’s impressive sale, offering luggage up to 74 percent off. Whether you’re interested in a hardsided suitcase style or a softside piece of luggage, now’s the time to get a great deal on your next set of luggage. Not only will this three-piece hardside luggage set resist dirt, but it will also be easy to spot with it’s chic marble print.

Even if you don’t have your next trip planned, be ready for when you can get exploring with this impressive luggage sale. Snatch individual or multi-piece sets for up to 61 percent off so you have more money to put towards your travels. This three-piece lightweight hardside set has over 4,000 reviews and comes in 12 colors including rose gold.

Now’s the time to invest in that Samsonite luggage you’ve been wanting since Amazon is offering deals up to 74 percent off. From softside to hardside pieces that come in a variety of sizes from carry on to 28 inches, upgrade your baggage without busting your budget. Save 52 percent on this large hardside checked bag that has room for more than just your essentials at an impressive 28 inches.

Amazon Style Sale: Best deals on shoes

Whether you’re looking for casual Oxfords for him or comfortable wedges for her, Cole Haan has a range of shoes on sale. Snatch these woven stitchlite sneakers for 43 percent off and enjoy the contrasting knife and leather details.

From marine blue to dove gray, these 100-percent leather perforated sneakers come in four different colors. But they aren’t the only major deal — ECCO has select styles up to 79 percent off so those in need of a low cut zip sneaker, soft 7 light sneaker for her or a new pair of slip-on leather loafers are in luck, too.

Refresh your sneakers with a fresh pair of Pumas with savings up to 50 percent off. From sleek cross-trainers to suede sneakers, stay comfortable in a fresh pair of kicks. The Cell Surin 2 FM cross-trainer shoe is breathable and supportive.

There’s no such thing as too many shoes, especially when it involves Steve Madden styles. And now, you can splurge on new pairs from casual sandals to strappy heels at up to 50 percent off. The McKenzie wedge sandal brings both comfort and style with an espadrille style that comes in four different colors.

Just because it’s not cozy boot weather, doesn’t mean UGG doesn’t have you covered. Whether you’re in need of a new pair of flip flops (with sheepskin lining, to boot) or a pair of rainboots for splashing around outside, UGG has shoes for the family up to 52 percent off. But if you’re spending more time indoors, a fresh pair of slippers for kicking it around the house will be a treat that your feet will thank you for.

More sales to shop during Amazon's Style Sale

Calvin Klein is offering up to 75 percent off men’s dress shirts, 50 percent off women’s sleepwear, 35 percent off women’s activewear and more. Columbia is offering up to 80 percent off on sportswear, activewear and accessories for men and women. Disney is providing up to 48 percent off essentials and accessories. ECCO is giving you up to 79 percent off footwear styles for men and women. Freshly Picked is offering up to 30 percent off moccasins, as well as leather sneakers for babies and kids. Frye is offering shoppers up to 55 percent off accessories — including luggage — for men and women. Hush Puppies is offering 77 percent off a wide range of shoe styles. J.Crew has both men’s and women’s clothing up to 58 percent off. Kate Spade is giving you up to 66 percent off watches and 50 percent off shoes. KEEN is offering up to 58 percent off select styles of shoes for the entire family including water sandals and hiking boots. Kenneth Cole is giving shoppers 76 percent off dress shirts, 82 percent off men’s shoes, 61 percent off luggage and 72 percent off women’s footwear. Lacoste is offering up to 71 percent off women’s clothing, accessories and footwear as well as up to 77 percent off items for men. Lucky Brand is providing 57c percent off jewelry and up to 55 percent off clothing and accessories for men and women. Mizuno USA is giving up to 84 percent off select styles of running shoes. New Balance is offering deals saving you up to 56 percent off right now. PUMA is offering up to 65 percent off of accessories for men, women and kids. Steve Madden has an array of footwear for men and women on sale up to 81 percent off. Star Wars is offering 46 percent off essentials. Theory is putting women’s clothing on sale with up to 50 percent off. Tommy Hilfiger has up to 53 percent off clothing and 61 percent off watches. Under Armour is giving up to 31 percent off activewear for men and women as well as up to 51 percent off clothing and accessories for kids. Vera Bradley is offering up to 54 percent off shoes, luggage and accessories. Victorinox is giving shoppers 53 percent off travel gear.

