Labor Day weekend deals and discounts have come and gone, but September sales aren't over. Away, a popular, high-end luggage company, is hosting its first-ever online sale with savings of up to 50 percent off. Starting Sept. 9 and concluding Sept. 15, shoppers can purchase suitcases, carry-on bags, leather tote bags, weekender bags, backpacks and more at a discount. The brand calls their inaugural sale the We're Having a Sale event.

While coronavirus may have forced you to shift your upcoming travel plans, there are safety measures to keep in mind. Of course, you should wear your face mask anywhere you go, keep hand sanitizer at the ready and practice all CDC travel precautions, including social distancing, avoid touching your face and not traveling with people who are or might be sick. Additionally, stay up to date with federal travel advisories and local regulations regarding coronavirus. Your safest bet is to continue to follow guidance from the CDC and your local government officials. NBC News previously reportedthat travelers from 33 states and territories, for example, need to quarantine for 14 days when visiting the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Madelyn Fernstrom, PHD, the health editor at NBC News Know Your Value, previously shared a few safety precautions to keep in mind as you take a road trip. She advised keeping a supply kit in your car with hand sanitizer, face masks and gloves in zippered bags along with skipping takeout and instead packing your own meals and beverages. Another pro tip? Do your best to stay away from consuming too many liquids to avoid using a public restroom — but, of course, be sure to stay hydrated. Fernstrom also recommended keeping a close eye on children, wearing gloves when pumping gas, avoiding touching anything unnecessarily and of course, sporting a face mask.

It's worth noting that in December 2019, The Verge reported former employees alleged Away cultivated a toxic work environment. A couple of weeks after that initial story was published, 12 more employees spoke about their alleged negative experiences at Away. Soon after, the company's co-CEO Steph Korey stepped down — only to return in January 2020, according to CNBC. However, the co-CEO is said to be leaving her post again later this year, per The Verge.

Just remember: Away suitcases aren’t cheap and normally cost up to $475, depending on the size and colorway of choice. If you don’t feel safe enough to travel right now, it’s understandable. However, the sale is limited to just one week and is a worthwhile investment for future travel essentials. Also, when your suitcase isn’t in use, you can rely on it to store out of season clothes, bedding or dry quarantine snacks under your bed or in your closet. If you opt for one of the metallic gold-tone, rose gold-tone or silver-tone suitcases, treat it as art or a piece of furniture. Place one horizontally for a makeshift footrest or stack a full set to hold your coffee table books or fresh floral arrangements. Luxury luggage is an investment that will last for a while. It could be practical to order now, while it's on sale, even if it won't get much use until spring or summer, when you can expect sizable travel deals from sites like Expedia, Priceline and Hotels.com.

You can also snag items to help organize your new suitcases, including packing cubes, which are available in sets of four or six. The four-pack comes in 14 colors, such as Sky, White, Brick, Green and Black while the six-pack is offered in 10 colors, including Blush, Asphalt and Coast. If you're traveling for work (or a socially-distanced wedding) and packing a suit or summer dress, you should consider adding the Centerfold Garment Sleeve to your order. It's available in three sizes — For The Carry On, For The Bigger Carry-On and For Checked Suitcases — and made to fit into its corresponding suitcase.

There's also a Dopp Kit available in four colors: Black Nylon, Navy Nylon, Florence Leather and Black Leather (which has recently sold out during the first few hours of the sale). While Dopp kits are generally geared towards holding men's grooming products, anyone can use them, of course, if they want a relatively affordable makeup bag for travel, for example. If you're traveling with liquid makeup or perfume, consider going for the nylon options because the material can be wiped down with baby wipes if anything spills. There's also The Mini, a hardcover suitcase designed to hold small travel accessories such as toiletries, luggage tags and customizable stickers you can personalize and stick onto your new Away luggage.

If you're still open to shopping the week-long Away We're Having a Sale event, we put together five functional and standout pieces to simplify your shopping and give you an idea of what’s on offer. Just don't hesitate too long to purchase, as we anticipate products will sell out quickly.

According to Away, this model is the brand's bestseller. It's made from a durable polycarbonate hard shell with black leather detailing, including an accompanying luggage tag. The Bigger Carry-On with Battery has a TSA-approved combination lock, 360-degree wheels so you can roll and rotate your suitcase with ease and a removable battery pack with enough juice to charge your smartphone up to four times. This suitcase's interior features a compression pad to help prevent your belongings from taking up unnecessary space. There's also a hidden laundry bag to keep your dirty clothes (or Veja sneakers) separate from your clean items. It's available in 24 colors and can be purchased both with and without the battery if you prefer.

If you’re shopping for a bigger and equally durable suitcase with 360-degree wheels, then opt for The Large, which comes in 15 colors, ranging from Black and Plum to Amber. Both The Large and The Bigger Carry-On models are made from a polycarbonate hard shell, which is helpful when airline works toss your suitcase onto the plane. The Large has the same features as The Bigger Carry-On — combination lock, compression pad and laundry bag — minus the charging battery. It weighs 11.6 pounds, so pack accordingly. Away also allows you to customize your included leather luggage tag with up to three letters for an extra $10.

Don’t let the name The Weekender confuse you. Away claimed the bag can hold enough of your belongings for up to a week-long trip. If you’re an over-packer, then use this model for short trips or as a carry-on back with a sleeve that slides over the handles of your checked suitcase. The brand added that The Weekender fits over both The Medium and The Large suitcase. It equips a 15-inch laptop sleeve, a shoe compartment and zip interior pockets for quick and secure storage. The Weekender is available in seven options: Black Nylon, Black Canvas, Navy Nylon, Coast Nylon, Asphalt Nylon, Olive Canvas and Natural Canvas. Each colorway features a black leather base and trimming to help prevent your bag from getting dinged up too badly.

Shopping for a chic leather tote large enough to fit your 13-inch work laptop or your socially-distanced picnic essentials? Try The Longitude Tote, which comes in six colors: Ruby, Buff, Pine, Alpine, Navy and Black. You can house your extra face masks, pens and other personal must-haves in the detachable interior zip pouch. If you prefer a wider tote versus a taller bag, go for The Latitude Tote, which is also discounted.

Whether you’re headed back to school in person, online or just need a convenient bag to wear while commuting to and from work, consider The Backpack. Away claims their nylon backpacks are water-resistant and you can safely place your 15-inch laptop into it’s dedicated sleeve. There are also three compartments to store your other work and travel necessities. The Backpack comes in seven colors: Sea Green, Black, Coast, Navy, Green, Asphalt and Sand.

