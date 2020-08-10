Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether kids are going back to school in-person or online, they’ll likely need new notebooks, backpacks and clothing before their first day of class. This year, tech accessories are also important, as many schools across the country are establishing remote learning models due to the coronavirus. Computers, headphones and Wi-Fi routers may be essential for attending classes, doing homework and connecting with teachers and peers. Face masks are also at the top of many back-to-school shopping lists, with states across the country mandating face coverings in public spaces. Brands like Disney and Lands’ End make face masks for kids in fun designs that adhere to the CDC’s recommended criteria. Crayola also recently launched packs of five reusable kids face masks in partnership with SchoolMaskPack — they're color-coded for each day of the week. Additionally, retailers like Staples sell cleaning products such as hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray, which helps quickly wipe down high-touch surfaces like desks. To help guide your shopping, we rounded up the best back to school sales of the season from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Office Depot. Shop for kids in kindergarten — and even those entering college — online and in stores while sales last.

Back to school sales and deals to shop now

A tech expert named this laptop one of the best models for college students due to its hinge design, front-facing speakers and full HD screen. It comes with a stylus for annotating or sketching on the touch-display, which can come in handy while completing homework. A privacy shutter covers the webcam when not in use, and the computer weighs less than three pounds, making it easy to walk to the library or travel with. This laptop has a memory capacity of up to 16GB, offering plenty of space to store all your files.

When you’re not using this desk, it easily folds flat and can be stored under a bed or behind a door. It requires minimal assembly and its neutral colors match with any decor. The desk can hold up to 100 pounds and its tabletop is about 40-inches in length, so your computer, printer and office supplies will all fit. It’s lightweight, too, which allows you to carry it between rooms if you work in different areas of your home.

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition has Alexa assistant built-in, which allows children to ask questions while doing homework, call friends and family, play music and set timers. Kids can also ask Alexa to read them a story or play a game with them. Echo Dot Kids Edition is built with privacy protection and controls, such as a microphone off button and the ability for parents to set daily time usage limits. Echo Dot also automatically filters explicit songs from select music services and comes in two colors: Kids Blue and Kids Rainbow.

This backpack has a padded laptop pocket that protects your computer while walking through the hallways or while traveling. It also has a dedicated media pocket that allows you to connect your headphones through an external port. The backpack has adjustable shoulder straps and a small exterior pocket that can hold your phone, pens and pencils.

These headphones are designed to deliver high-quality, balanced sound whether you’re listening to music or lectures, or on a phone call. They’re made from lightweight stainless steel and have adjustable vertical sliders, making for a comfortable, customized fit. These headphones are battery-free, and their RemoteTalk cable has a built-in microphone that can be used with Apple or Android devices to take calls and control audio. Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones come in four colors: Black, Blue, Red and White.

Keep your appointments, assignments and to-do lists organized by writing them down in this planner. It has lined pages to write notes, a two-page calendar spread for each month, and weekly pages for the entire year. The agenda has a pocket folder on the front and back with enough room to hold receipts, envelopes, stickers and index cards. It also comes with an elastic band closure to keep your planner secure. The planner has a blue faux leather cover and is spiral-bound.

This office chair comes with a mesh back and a thick mesh seat cushion, offering ergonomic support while you type at your desk all day. It was included in NBC News Shopping’s roundup of the best ergonomic office chairs, partly due to being height-adjustable and having 360-degree swivel for great mobility. This office chair comes in six colors, from neutral Black and Brown, to more bold Green and Red.

The Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebooks offers an alternative to using pages of paper to write notes. When you write using any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, your writing sticks to the device’s pages like regular paper. However, you can erase writing with a drop of water and then reuse the page. To save notes, use Rocketbook’s app for iOS and Android to scan them into cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more.

