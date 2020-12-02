Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Three major days of online shopping — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday — have all technically wrapped up and led us into Giving Tuesday. However, there are still plenty of extended Cyber Monday tech deals on everything from TVs to laptops. Shopping reader-favorite Apple held its own sale for several days and otherwise major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, B&H, Adorama and Best Buy are hosting deals on Apple products. To help you still save on Apple products for personal tech upgrades or holiday gifts, we found the best ongoing sales right now.

SKIP AHEAD Best Apple deals

Best Apple sales right now by retailers

Apple products are sold at major retailers across the board and those retailers tend to cut prices on Apple products much more frequently than Apple itself does. These aren’t necessarily the best deals as each sale carries multiple discounts, but this will give you an idea of which retailers are carrying your preferred Apple product at a discount right now.

Adorama is offering discounts on 115 Apple products right now, including:

Save on more than 90 new Apple products during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale extension event, including:

37 percent off the Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector

the Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector 28 percent off the Apple Watch Series 5

Best Buy is offering discounts on hundreds of Apple products during its extended Cyber Monday sale, including:

B&H created five price tiers — from under $150 to over $1,000 — to help you shop by price point:

Target is offering a variety of deals on both Apple and Beats by Dre products alongside a massive tech sale:

Up to 50 percent off headphones, including a variety of Beats by Dre headphones and earbuds

headphones, including a variety of Beats by Dre headphones and earbuds Up to $50 off Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro Get a $350 gift card with the purchase of a new iPhone

Walmart is offering Apple Cyber Monday deals on more than 60 products, including:

Best Apple deals right now

These Apple products are still seeing price cuts from extended Cyber Monday sales right now.

1. Apple iPad Air deals

Tech expert Whitson Gordon recently argued the iPad is the only tablet worth buying. The iPad Air weighs 1 pound and is compact enough to fit into your work bag or backpack. Apple's latest iPad Air equips a 12-megapixel camera and HD camera video resolution so you can record your memories or relaxing sceneries during your socially distant walks.

When the Apple Watch 6 was announced in mid-September, it caught our collective eyes as it boasts a unique feature: Apple says it can measure blood oxygen levels. You can customize the look of your Apple Watch 6 with three case materials and eight case finishes, ranging from Red to Space Gray.

Apple AirPods is a perennial favorite among Shopping readers. Stephanie Mansour, a fitness expert and personal trainer, considers her pair the "best pair of earbuds I've ever used" and noted they stay in place for her during workouts. Gordon dubbed these true wireless active noise cancelling gadgets as the best wireless earbuds for Apple users.

Beyond the Touch Bar, Touch ID and up to 10 hours of battery life, the new MacBook Pro also sports a retina screen with True Tone technology, meaning it can sense ambient light to adjust your screen's brightness and color automatically.

Shopping readers have shown a keen interest in Beats by Dre, and the wireless Solo Pro sports cushiony earpads and offer up to 40 hours of continuous use. Active noise cancellation technology blocks out ambient noise, which is especially helpful when there’s construction outside and you’re working from home, flying or to zone out to your workout playlist. In 10 minutes, you can boost up the battery life for up to three hours of use, to boot.

