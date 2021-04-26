Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With Mother’s Day swiftly approaching, several popular online brands and retailers are bound to host some great sales in the upcoming weeks. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are offering discounts on items like vacuums, massage chairs, headphones and exercise equipment, while online stores like PlayStation and Sur La Table have spring sales going on right now. To simplify your shopping experience, we’ve compiled some of the best deals to shop today based on Shopping reader favorites we’ve covered in the past.

Whether you’re looking to revamp your kitchen or give your mom a well-deserved surprise, you can save $20 on COSORI’s award-winning air fryer. This is the lowest price it’s been on Amazon in 2021 to date, according to Honey. It currently has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 45,000 reviewers on Amazon and features 360-degree air circulation and 13 cooking functions available at the touch of a button, including 11 presets, a preheat setting and a “keep warm” function. According to the brand, this air fryer typically makes food crispy in less time than a conventional oven while using less oil than traditional frying methods, and the 5.8-quart basket is removable, nonstick and dishwasher safe.

Shark’s Anti-Allergen Pet Power Vacuum serves as a powerful tool to clean different types of surfaces, from hard floors and carpets to car seats and shelves — and you can now get it for $100 off at lowest price it’s been on Amazon in 2021 so far, according to Honey. It’s lightweight and cordless with up to 50 minutes of run time and includes attachments like a crevice tool with a tapered nozzle for hard-to-reach areas and a pet multitool to clean stuck-on debris and remove stubborn pet hair from upholstery. It also features a removable dust cup that’s easy to empty after cleaning. The vacuum has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

Other notable deals

