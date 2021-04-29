Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There’s been plenty of deal news this week, from the launch of Wayfair’s two-day Way Day Sale (it ends April 29) to Brooklinen’s Birthday Sale, which runs until May 5. The end of the month also means that some April sales are almost over — but you can still find markdowns at retailers like Macy’s, which is offering up to 30 percent off select regular-priced items with code FRIEND), and Old Navy, which is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide. Since there are so many sales happening at the moment, we compiled a few of the most notable deals to shop today at Shopping reader favorite retailers like Amazon, Target and more.

This cold press juicer is one of Amazon’s Deals of the Day, which means that it will be on sale for 24 hours. This is the lowest the price has been since the end of January on Amazon, when it was around $54, according to coupon and price tracker Honey. This juicer is designed to easily separate pulp from the fruits you’re juicing. It also includes a frozen attachment, which is meant to help you make sorbets. It has earned an average 4-star rating over more than 900 reviews on Amazon. You can choose between Aqua and Black colors.

(While Target and Bed Bath & Beyond currently only carry the juicer in Aqua (the black shade is sold out), Amazon has both colors in stock — a third color that’s also available at Amazon, Graphite, is not marked down.)

Another Deal of the Day at Amazon, this top rated air fryer features an adjustable temperature control button at the top of the device and 6-quart capacity drawer for chicken wings, french fries and more. It has garnered an average 4.6-star rating over more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon. This is the lowest the price has been on Amazon this year so far, according to Honey. There’s also an automatic shut-off function that’s designed to prevent overlooking. While the air fryer is available in five colors, only the Aqua and Black shades are on sale right now (the Red color is currently 20 percent off rather than 30 percent).

String trimmers, also known as weed trimmers, can be helpful for tidying up your yard. This model from RYOBI is one of Home Depot’s Special Buys of the Day. The trimmer was previously on sale at the same price earlier in April (before this, the trimmer hadn’t been marked down at all), according to Honey. It’s battery-powered — so you won’t have to plug it into an outlet or put gas into it — and can be adjusted to cut 10 to 12 inches in width. It’s a popular pick with Home Depot shoppers, earning an average 4.2-star rating over more than 3,200 reviews.

Other notable deals

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.