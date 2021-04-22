Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Sales and deals geared to Earth Day are currently circulating around the internet. Among those are some actually eco-friendly options from popular brands like Bio Bidet and AeroGarden, and multiple deals on everything from teeth whitening kits and resistance bands to luggage and the popular Always Pan. To save you time — and money — we’ve compiled some standout deals based on Shopping reader favorites and our past coverage.

These highly rated and easy to use teeth whitening trays are currently at the lowest price they’ve been since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel. They use hydrogen peroxide gel and blue LED light to more effectively remove staining on your teeth. You simply apply the whitening gel directly onto your teeth with an included small brush to help avoid contact with the gums, and then place the control-powered mouthpiece in your mouth for eight minutes. You should reapply the gel and complete three back-to-back applications each day (8 minutes for each session) for five days. The tray can plug directly into the wall. The GLO Teeth Whitening Kit has a 4.2-star average rating from more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

If you’re looking to cut down on your toilet paper use, a bidet is an eco-friendly way to do so — and this Bio Bidet option is currently 50 percent off, the lowest price it’s been on Best Buy since December 2020, according to Honey. It offers multiple adjustable settings, including a heated seat, a warm air dryer, massage and oscillation features. You can choose between posterior, feminine and turbo spray patterns, too, and it includes a wireless remote to easily adjust settings like water temperature, massage function, nozzle cleaning and seat temperature. The Bio Bidet has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 170 Home Depot reviewers.

You can now save $80 on this in-home garden system by AeroGarden that lets you have fresh herbs during any season without needing an outdoor space or direct sunlight. It features a soil-free stainless steel base with LED grow lights that keep herbs healthy and growing during any stage of the year. The 6-pod herb seed kit includes Thyme, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thai Basil, Genovese Basil and Mint, and the all-natural liquid plant food is non-GMO and free of any pesticides and herbicides. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 2,300 reviewers on Amazon.

Other notable deals

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.