The 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opens to everyone on July 28, and it features discounts on nearly 6,000 items both online and in stores. Nordstrom divided the annual sale into five main shopping departments: women, beauty, home, kids and men. During the sale, you can save on popular fashion brands, ranging from Club Monaco and Madewell to Zella and Nanushka. You can also use this sale as an opportunity to stock up on style basics and trendy pieces for your return to work wardrobe or order fall transition pieces like an L.L. Bean rain jacket or Caslon Chelsea boots. If your children are returning to in-person learning, you can pick up kids clothing, shoes and accessories from popular brands like Hunter and Under Armour. Guys can also stock up on sportswear from Nike and Adidas and grooming products from Kiehl’s and Malin & Goetz.

With more than 300 Nordstrom exclusive wellness products discounted, the Anniversary Sale also has beauty enthusiasts covered — the sale features discounts on skin care, makeup, hair care and beauty tools, including the LA MER Travel Skin Care Set and Urban Decay Makeup Setting Spray Set. Other popular beauty brands like Necessaire, T3 and Coola are also discounted during the big Nordstrom sales event.

How to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale early

Although the sale isn’t open to the general public yet — you’ll have to wait until July 28 — there is one way you can qualify to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale early: You are a Nordstrom retail credit card or Nordstrom Visa card holder or have recently been approved, which grants you automatic Influencer status in The Nordy Club, the department store’s free rewards membership program.

Your Nordy Club status depends on how much you spend during the year and it subsequently determines your start date. Currently, all three tiers (Icon, Ambassador and Influencer) are able to shop the sale early. (In order to fall into any of these three tiers, you need to spend at least $500 a year at the store.)

If you qualify to shop the fleeting sales event early, we suggest you consider checking out sooner rather than later since a few popular items are already sold out, including the Dyson V11 Torque vacuum, Olaplex gift set and Supergoop! sunscreen.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals

To help guide your Nordstrom shopping experience and get you ready for the sale to open to the general public, we gathered nine standout items covering all five main categories of the department store’s annual sale: women’s fashion, beauty, kids, menswear and home and kitchen. We also checked price comparison sites like Honey and Google Shopping and looked at various retailers, including each brand’s website, to ensure the quality of these Anniversary Sale deals.

If you’re returning to the office soon, you’ll likely need a large work tote to haul essentials like your laptop, notebook and more. Longchamp’s popular nylon tote boasts a water-resistant lining and comes with a zip inset, allowing you to expand your bag to fit other essentials like a light coat, noise-canceling headphones, face mask or hand sanitizer. At Nordstrom, you can find the Le Pliage Expandable Tote in three colors: Khaki, Cherry and Gunmetal. The bag received a 4.8-star average rating from more than 450 reviews at Nordstrom. The Expandable Tote is a Nordstrom exclusive product and we could only find similar styles for $200 on eBay and Mecari, two popular reseller sites.

You can treat yourself to this comfy weighted robe from Gravity, a popular maker of weighted blankets. Inside the collar is a 3-pound weighted wrap filled with glass beads — the collar helps you feel relaxed by creating deep touch pressure, according to the brand. Currently, Nordstrom carries the robe in Grey, but you can also find it in White and Navy if you order directly through the brand. Other retailers — like Zola and Gravity — are currently selling the robe for full price.

SPANX is known for its shapewear, and these high-waisted leggings also offer the brand’s signature tummy control. These SPANX leggings are available in petite, regular and tall inseams and also come in plus-size and maternity options to accommodate various body types. The Faux Leather Leggings garnered a 4.4-star average rating from more than 3,370 reviews at Nordstrom. This is the lowest price these leggings have dropped down to since March 2021, according to Honey.

Made from 100 percent polyester microfiber and available in 10 colorways, this machine-washable throw blanket is stylish and can keep you warm while relaxing on your couch. This throw blanket received a 4.7-star average rating from more than 530 reviews at Nordstrom. After using the gentle cycle with cold water, Barefoot Dreams recommends either laying it flat to dry or tumble drying on low. This the lowest the In The Wild Throw Blanket has reached since March 2021, according to Honey

These cozy shearling UGG slippers were designed for indoor and outdoor use — you can pair them with denim shorts and a T-shirt during summertime picnics or rock them with your favorite pair of leggings at home. The Cozette slippers are available in four colors — Pollen, Blue Gradient, Stormy Grey and Pink Gradient — and earned a 4.3-star average rating from 810 reviews at Nordstrom. The UGG Cozette Slippers are currently selling for full price — between $80 to $101 — at eight other stores, including Dillards, Bloomingdales and UGG.

As one of the best reusable water bottles, this stainless steel model utilizes UV-C light to sanitize itself every 2 hours. LARQ claims this double-wall vacuum insulated bottle can keep your water cold for up to 24 hours. The Self Cleaning Water Bottle is available in five colors and boasts a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 1,600 reviews at Nordstrom. This is the lowest price the LARQ Self Cleaning Water Bottle has hit since March 2021, according to Honey.

This simplehuman LED lighted makeup mirror is equipped with practical features like 5x magnification and Tru-Lux, the brand’s in-house tech that it claims can mimic natural sunlight indoors for better makeup application. The 8-Inch model earned a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 20 reviews at Nordstrom. This is the lowest price the simplehuman 8-Inch Sensor Mirror has dropped down to since March 2021, according to Honey.

This hooded reversible jacket boasts a water-resistant quilted shell and a soft fleece lining equipped with the brand’s Heatseeker insulation. The Mossbud Swirl Jacket also features dual pockets and a zip closure. It earned a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 60 reviews at Nordstrom. Other retailers like DICK’S Sporting Goods and Moose Jaw also discounted this kids jacket, but Nordstrom is currently offering the lowest price.

You can treat your favorite father figure, brother or best guy friend to a pair of classic Nike running sneakers. These shock-absorbing kicks feature a foam sole and a breathable upper.. They’re available in two colors at Nordstrom: Black/White and White/White. The Flyknit 2 received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 40 reviews at Nordstrom. These Nike kicks are currently selling for full price at several other online retailers.

