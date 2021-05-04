Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you’re looking to buy new sheets or update your kitchenware, there are plenty of good sales to shop online today. Some notable sales are at their tail end — the Brooklinen Birthday Sale, in which almost everything is 20 percent off, ends today — but other May deals are just getting started. With so many deals to shop, we highlighted some of the standout sales from popular retailers like Amazon and Brooklinen.

Nixplay’s Smart Frame is of the best digital photo frames, and the 10.1-Inch Wood Effect model is currently on sale for the lowest price on Amazon in 2021, according to Honey. This frame, which you can manage using Google Photos, Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram and the Nixplay App, boasts a 4.8-star rating from more than 12,600 Amazon reviews.

Several other Nixplay Smart Frame models are also on sale, including the 13.3-Inch Frame and the 15.6-Inch Frame.

Both an Amazon bestseller and one of the most popular products on Shopping in April, this 25-pack of KN95 face masks is currently 33 percent off, bringing it to the lowest price it’s ever been, according to CamelCamelCamel. The masks include five layers of protection and boast elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge.

This Brooklinen robe is a favorite of several Shopping editors (myself included), and it’s currently on sale for 20 percent off during the Brooklinen Birthday Sale. The robe is crafted from absorbent, long-staple Turkish cotton and includes a piped collar, two pockets and a waist tie. It comes in three colors: White, Smoke and Graphite.

Other notable deals

38 percent off the Cricut Explore Air 2 on Amazon, Target, Walmart and more

the Cricut Explore Air 2 on Amazon, Target, Walmart and more 40 percent off dog food from Wag on Amazon

dog food from Wag on Amazon Up to 46 percent off Star Wars-themed toys and apparel on Amazon

Star Wars-themed toys and apparel on Amazon Up to 5 0 percent off women’s watches for Mother’s Day on Amazon

women’s watches for Mother’s Day on Amazon 39 percent off Active Pets Store’s Dog Back Seat Cover Protector on Amazon

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.