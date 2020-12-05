Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
December is here and with it end-of-year sales and winter and holiday deals. Plus, the month brings Green Monday, a counter-Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale that eBay created in 2007. And as we nudge closer to the holidays, retailers like Macy’s, Target and Walmart are reducing prices on everything from festive decor to toys, video games and more. To better understand how to shop this month — especially if you’re still on the hunt for gifts — and save during December, we consulted retail expert Julie Ramhold from DealNews.com.
What stores are having big sales right now
While only some of these sales are Black Friday and Cyber Monday-level deep, many come close to those discounts and others are still worthwhile. We looked through what’s on offer and list some of the best ongoing sales below. Not every deal within each sale will be the best available given the breadth of discounts in each, but the following will give you an idea of what’s on offer at your preferred retailers or which of the items on your shopping (or gifting) list is on sale.
Best sales: reader favorite brands and retailers
- Home Depot is offering up to 40 percent off select tools and accessories and smart home products, up to 30 percent off mattresses and bedding and up to 15 percent off select bath items through Jan. 3.
- Target is offering Cyber Week deals, including up to 50 percent off toys, up to 40 percent off electronics, up to 30 percent off kitchen and dining items and up to 25 percent off furniture through Dec. 5
- Walmart is offering Cyber Week deals on a slew of items
- Wayfair is giving you up to 80 percent off select items, as well as up to 60 percent off dining room furniture, bedroom furniture, Christmas trees, decor and more through Dec. 6
Best sales: home and kitchen
- Bed Bath & Beyond is offering a variety of sales, including up to 40 percent off kitchen items, up to $200 off vacuums and up to 30 percent off Christmas items
- BioBidet is offering up to 33 percent off top-selling bidets and accessories
- Keurig is offering 50 percent off coffee makers and 25 percent off beverages when the items are purchased as a part of the Keurig Starter Kit.
- Lowe's is offering up to 60 percent off Amazon Alexa items, as well as up to 30 percent off select lighting and ceiling fans and up to 60 percent off select electrical products
- Williams-Sonoma is offering up to 50 percent off select items
Best sales: tech and gadgets
- Best Buy is still offering up Cyber deals on over 1,000 items, including TVs, laptops, major appliances and more
- Costco is offering holiday savings on select Lenovo laptops, LG TVs, Microsoft PCs and software and more.
- Dell is giving you up to an extra 10 percent off select PCs and electronics with code GIFT10
- eBay is offering daily deals, including up to 50 percent off certified refurbished deals, gift ideas and more
- HP is giving you up to 65 percent off select items as well as an additional five or 10 percent off with code 5STACKBFCM21 for laptops that cost at least $599 and 10STACKBFCM21 for laptops that cost at least $999
- Lenovo is giving you up to 71 percent off select doorbusters, including desktops
Best sales: wellness and self-care
- 23andMe is offering 35 percent off Health + Ancestry Service through Dec. 26
- AeroGarden is offering up to 45 percent off all gardens and 20 percent off or more sitewide with code HOLIDAY20
- Canary and Nom Nom collaborated to give you over 50 percent off the first two-weeks off a Nom Nom meal subscription and the Canary View Camera through Dec. 31
- The Disney Store is offering up to 50 percent off select costumes and costume accessories for a limited time, as well as up to 50 percent off select clothing, home and more plus free shipping on orders $75 or more with code SHIPMAGIC
- Glossier is giving you up to 30 percent off select sets
- REI is offering up to 50 percent off select items sitewide through Dec. 7 and an extra 25 percent off REI Outlet items with code EXTRA25
- Sephora is offering savings during its 30 Days of Sephorathon event, as well as free shipping on all orders with code FREESHIP
- SkinCareRX is giving you up to 75 percent off select items sitewide, including up to 55 percent off select tools and an extra 10 percent off with code EXTRA10
- SkinStore is offering up to 75 percent off select items sitewide and an extra 10 percent off with code EXTRA10
- Ulta is giving you up to 50 percent off select holiday beauty Blitz items like Lancôme mascara
Best sales: fashion and style
- Abercrombie & Fitch is offering up to 50 percent off clearance, as well as up to 30 percent off select styles at Abercrombie Kids
- Adidas is giving you 30 percent off select items sitewide with code CELEBRATE, including the Ultraboost 20, Adissage Slides, and Tiro 19 Training Pants.
- Aeropostale is giving you up to 70 percent off sitewide
- Belk is giving you up to 75 percent off Cyber Monday doorbusters through Dec. 7, up to 80 percent off clearance, up to 25 percent off women’s designer shoes and up to 25 percent off activewear
- Bonobos is offering 40 percent off sitewide with code SLEIGHFUL
- Kohl’s is offering an extra 25 percent off sitewide with code FAMILYSAVE, an extra 20 percent off fine and silver jewelry with code SPARKLE20 and an extra 10 percent off watches with code WATCHES10 through Dec. 9
- Lord and Taylor is offering up to 70 percent off sitewide
- Macy’s is giving you an extra 30 percent off select items sitewide and 15 percent off select beauty products with code FRIEND, as well as deals on cold weather essentials, including coats, kids options and items by Martha Stewart and Calvin Klein
- Nordstrom is giving you up to 40 percent off designer clearance, up to 30 percent off women’s sweaters, up to 25 percent off Nike items, up to 15 percent off beauty and more
- Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 25 percent off holiday decor through Dec. 6 and Cyber Week flash sales through Dec. 8
- Old Navy is offering up to 60 percent off storewide on all jeans, coats, sweaters and jackets
- Olympia Sport is giving you up to 70 percent off select footwear, apparel, accessories and more sitewide
- Shoes.com is giving you 30 percent off with code CYBER30 through Dec. 4 and up to 45 percent off select sneakers
- STATE Bags is offering up to 75 percent off select items during its Warehouse Sale
- Uniqlo is offering Cyber Week deals on select women’s, men’s, kids and baby items
- Victoria’s Secret is offering up to $20 off PJ sets, up to $30 off select bras, up to $25 off robes and more
- Wilsons Leather is offering an extra 55 percent off sitewide with code MONDAY
Best deals to shop right now
1. iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi
If you're looking for a Roomba, consider iRobot Roomba i7. It has greater suction power, sports two multi-surface rubber brushes to sweep up pet hair without getting tangled and is equipped with an allergen filter and dirt detect sensors. It also features smart mapping to know what areas need cleaning and which to avoid, as well as an automatic dirt disposal and more. Plus, you can set cleaning schedules through the iRobot HOME app.
2. iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
This iHealth thermometer is Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling health care thermometer and was one of NBC News Shopping readers' most purchased items during Cyber Monday. It uses infrared technology to detect your temperature from 3 centimeters away and works in about one second. When finished it will display the reading in large, white LED lights that can be seen in dark environments.
3. TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV
If you could use a new TV, consider the TCL 40S325 smart TV. Another Shopping bestseller during Cyber Monday, this 40-inch TV is equipped with Wi-Fi, features access to more than 5,000 streaming channels and fits well in most living rooms. It also includes voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
4. AeroGarden Harvest 360
As winter is just around the corner and Covid-19 restrictions continue to rise, you may be feeling stuck inside your home and indoor plants can create the illusion of being outdoors. The AeroGarden Harvest 360 allows you to grow plants, including herbs or flowers year-round and without water or sunlight. It features LED lights equipped with an automatic timer and includes a free seed kit with purchase.
5. Eddie Bauer Flannel Button-Down Shirt
Another Shopping bestseller from Cyber Monday, this long-sleeve flannel by Eddie Bauer is made from 100-percent cotton that's been brushed on both sides for a soft feel. It's machine-washable and includes fade-resistant technology and a pocket detail at the chest. Plus, it comes in over half-a-dozen colors and patterns, including Royal Red and Bone.
6. Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch
Consider gifting this Joy-Con charging doc to a gamer in your life (or yourself) this holiday season. The dock can charge up to four Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers at once. It includes a USB port to plug into an outlet or your computer when it needs more power. Additionally, the dock features a weighted base for stability. Once your controllers are charged, a green light will appear.
Best things to buy in December and what can wait
During December, Ramhold suggested readers keep an eye out for special offers on gift cards, including "buy-one-give-one" deals from stores and restaurants. And while the largest discounts on holiday decor are likely to be seen after Christmas, Ramhold said we can still expect substantial discounts by mid-December, leaving plenty of time to save during this shopping season.
Ramhold also said that now is an especially good time to purchase video games, including PC games on Steam and GOG.com, as well as DVDs and Blu-rays as gifts or in bulk. “Look for collections of 20 movies to go for around $24, or sets like Game of Thrones to be under $200 for the entire series.”
Lastly, Ramhold said, we can expect after-Christmas sales on everything from clothing and the aforementioned holiday decorations and video games, to select TVs, portable speakers and more.
While there are many things to save on in December, there are products Ramhold said shoppers should hold off on purchasing this month, including fitness equipment, bedding and winter clothing. Although we might see some attractive home gym or winter clothing deals, Ramhold said all of these items should see larger price discounts and a wider variety during January.
In addition to the insights above, Ramhold cautioned shoppers regarding major shipping delays this year by shopping early and considering backup plans, as well as directly shipping gifts to recipients. For instance, FedEx, UPS and other delivery services are bracing themselves for a potential “shortfall of as many as 7 million packages a day,” NBC News reported in October.
“With the carriers having troubles and forecasting delays, there's a good chance paying that extra amount won't get your items to you any faster,” she said. “Instead, save that extra cash and consider warning your recipient their gift might be late this year.”
