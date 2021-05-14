Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is just around the corner and with the CDC updating guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, you might be considering updating your summer dress, a warm-weather staple that can help you stay cool through increasingly warmer days. Allyn Wang, a stylist at Poshmark, previously told us that summer is an ideal time to experiment with your style and when choosing a dress anything that sparks joy is a keeper. Of course, summer dresses can get pricey — especially if you’re planning on replacing more than one. Some of the best summer dresses we found ran upwards of $150 (for the Jinaki Afefe Kaftan dress). But there are plenty of affordable options, too — and there are plenty of options on sale. Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at Smarty, previously told us that shoppers should keep an eye out for summer clothing sales around mid-May.

To give you an idea of where to save right now, we compiled the best dress sales and deals at Shopping readers favorite brands like Madewell, Anthropologie, Target and more.

Best dress deals

This colorful tunic dress from Anthropologie sports various striped prints and a cloth belt. Best of all, it includes two slant pockets in the front. Anthropologie is offering an additional 25 percent off all sale items. This dress is offered in sizes ranging from a Petite Extra Small to a 3X. It is made from cotton, polyamide and elastane and is machine washable.

If you’re looking for comfort and style, you may want to consider this loose-fitting midi dress from Madewell. This is the lowest price it’s been in 2021, according to Honey. The floral midi dress is considered a top-rated item on Madewell’s site with a 5-star average rating from 9 users. It sports button closures in the front and pockets as well. Madewell has this dress in sizes ranging from a petite small to an extra large.

For sunday brunch or a picnic in the park, you may want to opt for a more colorful and comfortable look, like this pink dress from ASOS. This midi dress is designed with a tiered skirt and all-over splotch print. It sports short sleeves and a round neck, and is made entirely from polyester. Reviewers noted that the dress runs small, so you may want to consider a size up. ASOS offers this dress in sizes ranging from a 2 to a 12.

This mini bodycon dress from Urban Outfitters sports a straight neckline and short puff sleeves with ruffled cuffs. It is available in three different patterns: Brown Multi, Black and Black Multi. The brand recommends pairing it with a denim jacket. Urban Outfitters offers this dress in sizes ranging from Extra Small to Extra Large. The dress dropped to its lowest price at the end of April and is still the same price right now, according to Honey.

If you’re not a fan of sleeveless dresses and are going for a more flowy look, you may want to consider this gingham mini dress from Madewell. It is designed with raglan puff mid sleeves and an “off-the-body fit,” according to the brand. This dress is made from cotton in partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative and is machine washable. Madewell offers this dress in sizes ranging from a 00 to a 14. According to Honey, this is the lowest price for this dress in the last three months.

This simple and elegant midi dress from luxe brand Vince is currently over $300 off. It is made from silk and designed with an asymmetrical hem. It is also sleeveless and has a v-neck design. Choose between two different colors: Marigold and Sky. The dress should be hand washed and is available in sizes ranging from XXS to XL.

For a more beachy look, you may want to consider this strapless maxi dress from Alexia Admor. Currently the dress is 67 percent off and, according to Honey, has been at this price for at least the past three months. Designed with a smocked bodice, this dress is meant to be just pulled on, and is made from a combination of polyester and spandex. It is also machine washable and is offered in sizes ranging from a small to extra large.

This ruffled mini dress from Aqua is another versatile piece that can be dressed up or down with a pair of shoes. The dress is the lowest price it’s been since the middle of last month, according to Honey. It is designed with a flared tiered skirt and v-neck. It is made from a non-stretch fabric and has a concealed back zipper closure. Choose from two colors: White and Hot Pink. Bloomingdale’s offers this dress in sizes ranging from extra small to large.

Where to shop dress sales

If you prefer to shop by brand to begin with, here are some retailers and brands we know Shopping readers prefer — and where to find their ongoing sales on dresses.

