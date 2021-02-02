Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

February is here and fully loaded with landmark events, including the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day. And while the spread of Covid-19 continues to affect the way we celebrate, forcing smaller gatherings and otherwise opting to stay at home to watch the game, there are still socially distanced ways to enjoy your day. To help you prepare for your Super Bowl watch party or show appreciation to your loved ones this Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up the best sales and deals in February across fashion, home, tech and more. To learn more about what shopping in February will look like and how to take advantage of the best buys and deals this month, we consulted Julie Ramhold, a senior staff writer at DealNews.com.

What stores are having big sales right now

Best deals to shop right now

Tech expert Whitson Gordon noted Samsung’s 85-Inch version of the Q90T in our guide to buying TVs. This Samsung TV features a 4K Quantum processor for a more immersive experience, object tracking sound and an adaptive picture feature to view in daylight or at night. It also features LED backlighting, an ultra viewing angle feature that provides reduced glare, enhanced color and more. If you’re looking for a TV to fit in smaller spaces, you may prefer this TCL 40-inch option.

This Brooklyn Bedding mattress features more than four layers of foam, with each layer focusing on a specific function. The top layers provide comfort and responsiveness to immediately adjust to support your body as you turn, as well as keep you cool while you sleep. The coil-filled, eight-inch base works to decrease movement between you and your partner while you sleep. Additionally, the mattress is delivered to your door and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Ramhold noted that lots of retailers are clearing out inventory to make way for spring styles, and REI is no exception. This jacket is lightweight and sports water-resistant 600 fill-power down insulation. It is wind- and water-resistant and features a bluesign certified Pertex nylon shell. Additionally, it includes two zippered hand pockets, a chest pocket and drawcord at the hem to block out the cold air. You can find it in three colorways including Black, Cacao and Clematis Blue. And if you’re looking for an everyday coat without the extra features, you may prefer the 650 Down 2.0 Parka.

This pullover by The North Face is machine-washable and made from a blend of cotton and polyester. It features a hoodie with drawstrings and a Kangaroo hand pocket. It also sports The North Face logo graphic across the chest. Plus, it comes in seven colors, including Mallard Blue, Summit Gold, Light Grey Heather and more.

This gorjana necklace features a minimalist and vintage-inspired design that’s perfect for layering. It includes a delicate chain and hammered-finish pendant and comes shipped in a gift box. Plus, it comes in two colors, including silver and gold and you can find it in a gorjana Toggle option. If you’re like me and love complementing accessories, you may enjoy pairing it with the gorjana chain link bracelet.

At 11.6 inches high and 15.4 inches wide, this Kate Spade tote is large enough to hold a laptop, jacket, tablet and more. It comes with an outside zipper pocket, as well as inside slip pockets, zipper pocket and magnetic snap pocket. It’s made of saffiano leather, sports the Kate Spade Logo and comes in Black and Tutu Pink. If you’re looking for a smaller bag to take out to dinner, you might also enjoy the Daisy Hazel Crossbody.

Best things to buy in February and what can wait

If you’re in the market for a new TV, now could be a good time to invest in one. Ramhold informed us that we’ll likely see deals on 65-inch TVs, including options going for $500 or less and some bundled with gift cards. However, she suggested buying prior to Feb. 7 as we’ll likely see the best deals leading up to the Superbowl. Ramhold also said we should expect to see deals of 20 percent off or more on jewelry, 25 percent off chocolates and 70 percent off fake floral arrangements in anticipation of Valentine’s Day. And with Presidents Day quickly following, Ramhold noted that while we won’t see Black Friday-worthy deals on electronics, there should be modest discounts on tech that can’t wait. She also said we can expect to see significant sales, up to 75 percent off, on everything from furniture and mattresses to clothing, home goods and select large appliances.

Aside from these larger sale event categories, Ramhold also advised Shopping readers to keep an eye out for sales on winter clothing and gardening items like fertilizers or Aerogarden pods, as well as grilling accessories like thermometers and propane tanks.

What can wait

As for things that can wait, Ramhold advised postponing buying phones, especially Androids. She noted that it’s the beginning of the year and that new phone models will be coming out throughout the year, bringing discounts on older options. Likewise, she urged to hold off buying luggage until March and warned to wait on booking cruises, regardless of “wave season,” which usually takes place from January through March. “If you want to book a trip, you might be better off watching for a deal to plan a trip far in advance rather than hoping for a last-minute offer to become available now,” Ramhold said.

Finally, Ramhold cautioned readers to beware of doom shopping as a way to cope with the pandemic. She also suggested keeping an eye on the kinds of discounts being offered at your favorite stores since some retailers will be hosting more sales in a month.

“Be vigilant,” she advised. “If you see something on the low end, weigh your options and see if you can wait to see if the discount increases at all later in the month.”

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.