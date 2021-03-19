Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Alongside increasing eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine and President Joe Biden’s goal of some pre-pandemic normalcy by July 4, this summer might look different than the last. After a long winter of wearing face masks, working from home and staying indoors, you could be looking forward to fresh air and sunshine — even if it’s just from your backyard and even if it’s just from a hammock. Since many of us are spending so much time at home, there was a boom in home improvement projects last year. But with summer on the horizon, you could be hoping to change up your outdoor space. To help, we compiled a list of the best deals happening now on hammocks with stands.

Best hammock sales and deals

Whereas a hammock needs to be tied up (usually between two trees), a hammock with a stand can move around your backyard — whether you want it to be near the shade, grill or fire pit. So it can be a better option if you don’t have many trees in your backyard. Here are a few of the best deals we’ve seen happening now on hammocks with stands, including hammock chairs for an outdoor patio or indoor porch.

One of the most affordable options, this set includes a striped hammock and a steel frame, which can be adjusted to your preferred height. The tightly braided ropes that hold the hammock to the frame are designed to offer enough support for the hammock to stay in place. Supporting up to 450 pounds, this hammock can hold two adults. With two portable carrying cases, you can take the hammock and stand with you when camping or walking.

This swing chair features a hanging hammock seat, which is made from resin designed to look like rattan wicker, with a metal stand. It’s water- and weather-resistant and the frame for the seat is collapsible, so you can store it away through the winter without taking up much space. With tie straps to hold them in place, the removable cushions are UV-resistant, too— meaning the fabric shouldn’t fade with the sun. You can choose between three colors: Brown, Grey and Teal.

This rope hammock isn’t actually made with the traditional materials used in rope (like hemp and cotton) — instead, the hammock uses polyester, which might help this hammock be more comfortable. To attach to the stand, this set includes hanging chains and wood spreader bars on each end. The 15-foot stand is made from powder-coated steel. You can also use the detachable pillow to lay down. It can hold two adults with a weight capacity of 400 pounds.

Meant for one person, this hammock can hold up to 300 pounds and is made from a cotton fabric that’s designed to be durable. To put the hammock on the stand, the set features two hanging chains and two S-hooks. When it comes time to assemble, the steel stand has joints that lock together and spring-snap buttons so you won’t need any special tools. The set does include a matching striped pillow.

The most highly-rated option on our list, this hammock has an average 4.8-star rating across more than 1,500 reviews. The hammock itself is made from cotton — it’s recommended that the hammock is hand-washed and air-dried. To attach the hammock to the steel frame, use the rope hangers on each side. The frame itself is on the lighter side than other hammocks mentioned above, weighing 30 pounds. That might make it easier to move around in your backyard. All in all, this hammock can hold up to 450 pounds, or two adults. You can also choose between different colorways, including blue and green stripes and red, orange and yellow stripes.

Another top-rated pick — earning an average 4.7-star rating across more than 200 reviews — this water-resistant cotton hammock is held in place with two spreader bars that connect (with a chain) to each end of the stand. With the steel stand, this hammock has a weight capacity of 275 pounds. The cushion is included with the set, as well — it’s detachable but the cushion cover isn’t removable. You won’t need to grab any additional tools to put it all together — the hammock and stand come with everything you need already.

While you can use this hammock chair indoors, it’s made with weather resistance in mind — the powder-coated steel frame is meant to resist rust and the resin wicker that the chair is made from mimics natural rattan without splintering. The cushion and headrest pillow are made from polyester for the outside and have a polyester fiberfill on the inside. The chair has a weight capacity of 265 pounds. Everything you need to put the chair together is included with the set, including the hardware.

Where to find more deals on hammocks right now

These aren’t the only hammock deals that are happening now. A few of the retailers popular with Shopping readers are also having sales on hammocks, hammocks with stands, portable hammocks and more:

