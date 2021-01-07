Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

2020 has come and gone (for the most part) and January is here, bringing with it New Year’s resolutions and some retail calm after the holiday season. While we saw substantial discounts throughout October, November and December during key annual sales like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are plenty of notable savings to consider this month, from White Sales (which date back to the 1800s) to sale events during MLK weekend and even some lingering Christmas deals. Retailers like Target, Kohl’s and eBay are slashing prices on everything from fitness equipment and bedding to winter clothing, holiday decorations and more. To better understand what January has in store and how Shopping readers might find the best deals right now, we consulted retail expert Julie Ramhold, senior staff writer at DealNews.com.

What stores are having big sales right now

Best deals to shop right now

The Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Bike was an exercise bike bestseller in 2020 overall. It’s relatively affordable and includes 32 levels of resistance, slip-resistant handlebars and a cushioned seat. You’ll also receive a 90 day free membership, including access to 100 on-demand cycling classes.

If you’re looking for a winter coat, consider this parka by Sam Edelman. It’s lined with a blend of down-and-feather fill and is made of 100-percent polyester. It also features a removable faux fur detail at the hood, front zip pockets and an inner knit cuff at the sleeve to keep you warm. Plus, you can find it in four colorways, including Black, Loden, Mustard and Shadow.

These Bonobos chinos are machine-washable and made of 98-percent cotton and two-percent stretch cotton twill for comfort. They feature two front pockets, as well as two back pockets lined with contrasting fabric and buttons for added detail. They also come in more than two dozen colors, including Storm Cloud, Olive Brown and Light Grey. Plus, you can find them in five different fits, among them Athletic and Tailored.

Whether you’re cozying up enjoying the winter from indoors, or are looking for a weighted blanket otherwise, Shopping readers prefer this Degrees of Comfort option. It features two duvet covers for hot or cold preferences, is made of 100-percent cotton and is filled with glass beads in small pockets for even weight distribution. It also comes in 13 sizes and weight variations — from five pounds to 30 pounds — and can be found in three colors, including Grey, Navy and Tan.

Best things to buy in January and what can wait

According to Ramhold, January will be full of sales on fitness equipment, winter clothing, holiday decorations and bedding.

With the New Year bringing new fitness goals, many shoppers may have their eyes set on some new gear, from exercise bikes and treadmills, to kettlebells, dumbbells and yoga attire. And as the holiday season comes to a close and stores prepare for the spring, we’re seeing winter clothes and holiday decorations at deep discounts, as well as some lingering Christmas sales and end-of-season savings. However, Ramhold suggests buying decorations sooner than later as selections and discounts will diminish quickly.

Finally, January means the annual set of White Sales, which focus on soft home goods, including bed linens and bath items. For this reason, Ramhold suggests taking advantage of bedding discounts, which we can expect to see at up to 70 percent off. And with Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming this month, Ramhold said we should see MLK and other sales on clothing, as well as some home and travel deals starting as soon as Jan. 15.

Ramhold advised waiting until at least June to purchase gym memberships due to Covid-19 restrictions. Ramhold also said to hold off on video games and consoles, in particular the recently released PlayStation and Xbox consoles. And while most smartphones and laptops were on sale around Black Friday, Ramhold said spring and early summer should still bring modest savings, as should back-to-school sales. Aside from this, Ramhold cautioned readers to beware of items on final sale. “Before you buy, be sure it's something you want or can use, or at least have someone in mind who can use it if it doesn't work out for you.” Ramhold also suggested shoppers check out cash back extensions or rewards cards such as Rakuten to save more.

