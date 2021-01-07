Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
2020 has come and gone (for the most part) and January is here, bringing with it New Year’s resolutions and some retail calm after the holiday season. While we saw substantial discounts throughout October, November and December during key annual sales like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are plenty of notable savings to consider this month, from White Sales (which date back to the 1800s) to sale events during MLK weekend and even some lingering Christmas deals. Retailers like Target, Kohl’s and eBay are slashing prices on everything from fitness equipment and bedding to winter clothing, holiday decorations and more. To better understand what January has in store and how Shopping readers might find the best deals right now, we consulted retail expert Julie Ramhold, senior staff writer at DealNews.com.
What stores are having big sales right now
- Abercrombie & Fitch is offering up to 50 percent off on select items and kids
- AeroGarden is offering 40 percent off all gardens for a limited time, as well as 20 percent off sitewide, including seed pod kits and accessories with code FRESH20
- Aeropostale is giving you 50 percent off all jeans and up to 80 percent off clearance items
- Belk is giving you daily deals like up to 50 percent off select items sitewide and up to 65 percent off select towels and bedding
- Costco is offering savings on select online only items through Jan. 21
- eBay is offering up to 40 percent off select TVs and audio, up to 30 percent off heaters and snow blowers and savings on brand outlet items by Rolex, Bose, Dell and more
- Hestan Culinary is giving you savings sitewide, including the ProBond, NanoBond and CopperBond collections through Jan. 11
- Keds is giving you an extra 20 percent off sales styles with code EXTRA20
- Kohl’s is offering up to 60 percent off clearance items and discounts on intimates and men's basics
- The Home Depot is offering savings on appliances through Jan. 27, as well as up to 40 percent off select tools and up to 30 percent off select storage solutions and bedding
- Lenovo is giving you up to 70 percent off select ThinkPad laptops and up to 73 percent off select desktops
- Lowe's is offering up to 40 percent off select bath essentials and select floor care
- Macy’s is offering up to 70 percent off clearance and up to 60 percent off sneakers
- Nordstrom is giving you up to 60 percent off clearance, up to 70 percent off select designer items, up to 40 percent off home goods and savings on winter coats
- Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 70 percent off cold weather gear and up to 70 percent off men's clothing through Jan. 20
- Raymour & Flanigan is giving you up to 20 percent off sitewide through Jan. 27
- Reebok is offering an extra 50 percent off markdowns with code GETDOWN
- Target is giving you up to 25 percent off furniture and home decor, up to 20 percent off electronics and exercise equipment, and up to 70 percent off clothes and shoes on clearance
- Ulta is offering savings on select jumbo shampoo and conditioner through Jan. 23 and is giving you a free 30-piece skincare sample kit with an online purchase of $70 or more
- Walmart is giving you up to 40 percent off toys, as well as end-of-year clearance sales on home goods, fashion, Christmas decor and more
- Wayfair is offering up to 80 percent off closeout deals and daily sales
- Williams-Sonoma is offering up to 75 percent off winter clearance, including cookware, cutlery, garden items and more
- Woot! is giving you a variety of savings, including home and kitchen items, electronics and more
Best deals to shop right now
1. Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
The Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Bike was an exercise bike bestseller in 2020 overall. It’s relatively affordable and includes 32 levels of resistance, slip-resistant handlebars and a cushioned seat. You’ll also receive a 90 day free membership, including access to 100 on-demand cycling classes.
2. Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Parka
If you’re looking for a winter coat, consider this parka by Sam Edelman. It’s lined with a blend of down-and-feather fill and is made of 100-percent polyester. It also features a removable faux fur detail at the hood, front zip pockets and an inner knit cuff at the sleeve to keep you warm. Plus, you can find it in four colorways, including Black, Loden, Mustard and Shadow.
3. Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos
These Bonobos chinos are machine-washable and made of 98-percent cotton and two-percent stretch cotton twill for comfort. They feature two front pockets, as well as two back pockets lined with contrasting fabric and buttons for added detail. They also come in more than two dozen colors, including Storm Cloud, Olive Brown and Light Grey. Plus, you can find them in five different fits, among them Athletic and Tailored.
4. Degrees of Comfort Cooling Weighted Blanket
Whether you’re cozying up enjoying the winter from indoors, or are looking for a weighted blanket otherwise, Shopping readers prefer this Degrees of Comfort option. It features two duvet covers for hot or cold preferences, is made of 100-percent cotton and is filled with glass beads in small pockets for even weight distribution. It also comes in 13 sizes and weight variations — from five pounds to 30 pounds — and can be found in three colors, including Grey, Navy and Tan.
Best things to buy in January and what can wait
According to Ramhold, January will be full of sales on fitness equipment, winter clothing, holiday decorations and bedding.
With the New Year bringing new fitness goals, many shoppers may have their eyes set on some new gear, from exercise bikes and treadmills, to kettlebells, dumbbells and yoga attire. And as the holiday season comes to a close and stores prepare for the spring, we’re seeing winter clothes and holiday decorations at deep discounts, as well as some lingering Christmas sales and end-of-season savings. However, Ramhold suggests buying decorations sooner than later as selections and discounts will diminish quickly.
Finally, January means the annual set of White Sales, which focus on soft home goods, including bed linens and bath items. For this reason, Ramhold suggests taking advantage of bedding discounts, which we can expect to see at up to 70 percent off. And with Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming this month, Ramhold said we should see MLK and other sales on clothing, as well as some home and travel deals starting as soon as Jan. 15.
Ramhold advised waiting until at least June to purchase gym memberships due to Covid-19 restrictions. Ramhold also said to hold off on video games and consoles, in particular the recently released PlayStation and Xbox consoles. And while most smartphones and laptops were on sale around Black Friday, Ramhold said spring and early summer should still bring modest savings, as should back-to-school sales. Aside from this, Ramhold cautioned readers to beware of items on final sale. “Before you buy, be sure it's something you want or can use, or at least have someone in mind who can use it if it doesn't work out for you.” Ramhold also suggested shoppers check out cash back extensions or rewards cards such as Rakuten to save more.
