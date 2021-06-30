Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fireworks, barbecues and epic sales: It’s a recipe for the ideal Fourth of July. Although Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially in the books, you can still score some significant discounts and deals for your mid-summer get-togethers this July 4th, especially with the holiday looking a lot different than last year. Big ticket items like mattresses, outdoor furniture sets and major home appliances — including refrigerators and dishwashers — are all seeing deep discounts so far.

The sheer number of Independence Day sales can be difficult to sort through, so we consulted Jessica Young, associate director of research at market research firm Digital Commerce 360, to determine what shoppers should expect from this year’s sales and deals tied to the holiday. Notably, most Fourth of July sales only last for a day or two after the holiday: If there is something you’ve had your eye on, be sure to purchase it sooner than later.

What to shop during July 4th sales

For many, this Fourth of July likely marks the first government-sanctioned holiday to safely gather with friends and families since Covid-19 restrictions were mostly lifted across the country. Young noted that, with larger get-togethers this year, shoppers are likely investing in outdoor purchases like grills, patio furniture, patriotic decorations, pool accessories and beverage containers leading up to the long weekend. As for typically discounted items this time of year like furniture, which is still struggling with supply chain issues, these particular holiday sales may overlook it.

However, just a week after the Prime Day sales event — which raked in over $11 billion during the 48-hour event — and closely following a series of retail events like Memorial Day and Father’s Day, Young noted there’s not a lot of momentum heading into July 4th. “There’s probably a bit of over-saturation right now ahead of Independence Day that might lead to pretty modest online sales growth,” she said. According to site visits conducted by Digital Commerce 360 on June 21 (the first day of Prime Day), more than half of the top 250 North American online retailers already offered widespread online sales to counter Prime Day. “Independence Day’s proximity to Prime Day isn’t helping to rev up consumer spending around the holiday,” she added.

Standout Fourth of July deals

This pillow features a 2-inch gusset, which the brand describes as an extra piece of fabric that gives a pillow more structure. According to the brand, this allows for better neck alignment, which can be great for back sleepers. The gusset is also designed to evenly distribute the down alternative filling — it’s recommended that the pillow is fluffed daily to maintain its feel. Casper used a breathable percale weave for the cover of the pillow.

If you’re looking for new patio furniture to spruce up your outdoor area this summer, this 4-piece set is on sale during Wayfair’s Fourth of July Clearance event. It comes with two chairs, a bench and a table made with a weather-resistant frame and solid acacia wood exterior. It also comes with three foam-filled cushions for additional comfort.

For rising summer temperatures, this mattress includes Tempur-Pedic’s SmartClimate technology, which is designed to be cool-to-the-touch. The other layers are able to absorb excessive heat and enable better air flow, according to the brand, so you can fall asleep and stay cool throughout the night. You can choose between the PRObreeze, which the brand claims can feel 3 degrees cooler than Tempur-Pedic’s non-cooling mattresses, or the LUXEbreeze, which can feel up to eight degrees cooler.

Part of Home Depot’s July 4th savings event, the Google Nest is a smart thermostat that can help you beat the summer heat waves. You can control your home temperature by programming your own schedule using the Google Home app on your smartphone and it also turns itself down when you leave to conserve energy. The Google Nest works with Hey Google on your phone, Nest speakers and displays and Amazon Alexa on other smart devices.

This high-powered system can mix, blend, juice and process your favorite foods at the touch of a button. It comes with a 64-ounce round bowl, a heavy-duty 72-ounce blender and two 16-ounce single-serve cups with to-go lids, along with several blades for customized blending. It features three settings — high, low and an individual cup setting — along with a pulse function.

This air fryer from Emerald is on sale as part of Best Buy’s annual appliances sale and features seven preset programs and a digital touch display. It also includes a built-in 60 minute timer, a removable basket and pan for easy cleanup and adjustable temperature control from 180 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

This portable wood cooking system sets you up to boil pasta, grill chicken and even make s’mores while camping. When put together, the bundle allows you to cook an assortment of food as well as charge your devices. You can also create a smokeless flame using items like sticks and pinecones. It’s lightweight and folds into a flat package, so you can hike to your camping spot with it in your backpack.

This durable cooler has a padded strap and carry handle, making it a portable option for camping, tailgating or any other adventure you choose to go on this summer. According to the brand, it can hold up to 30 cans and features extra thick insulation that can retain ice for hours. It also features a waterproof and heat-sealed PEVA liner that is anti-microbial for peace of mind.

Best Fourth of July 2021 sales happening now

Fourth of July mattress and bedding sales

