Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you didn't take advantage of Fourth of July sales, don’t worry— the rest of the month is likewise full of sales and deals. Brands like ASOS savings on dresses and jumpsuits if you’re looking for a new outfit to wear after months of staying home in pajamas. Sales are available in-store and online — if you’re going out, make sure to wear a face mask. For those looking to make the most of a staycation, retailers like Walmart and Home Depot are offering savings on items that can upgrade your outdoor oasis. Low prices on patio furniture, fire pits and pool floats can help elevate your summer both while the sun is out and after it sets.

We consulted Michael Bonebright, a consumer analyst from DealNews.com, to learn more about navigating shopping for the best sales and deals throughout July. His advice? Since this month starts off with some of the biggest sales of the season, many peak in the coming days. You’ll want to check them out sooner than later.

Best July buys — and what can wait

One of the best items to buy during July is patio furniture. Retailers like Wayfair and Overstock are offering large discounts on tables, couches and dining sets. Bonebright said savings on patio furniture will most likely last through September, but the selection is better at the beginning of the season. While there may be a variety of laptop sales in July, Bonebright suggests waiting to purchase a new computer until the fall when back to school deals begin. He said prices on laptops will steadily decrease through Black Friday.

Bonebright also said travel companies are currently offering “record-breaking” discounts on airfare, cruises and hotel bundles. However, due to the coronavirus, he does not recommend purchasing anything related to travel in the coming months. Instead, Bonebright said people should take advantage of deals on items that make spending time at home more enjoyable.

What stores are having big sales right now?

10 best deals to shop now

Since it’s waterproof for up to 33 feet, you can swim with it, and it has four digital lenses that let you choose the right one for what you’re filming. The GoPro Hero8 Black connects to the GoPro app so you can easily edit and share your experiences. It also allows for mountable attachments like lights, microphones and stands.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The circular shape of this fire pit allows friends and family to gather around and roast marshmallows together. It’s safe to use on a wood deck, but also fits well in a garden or grassy area. The fire pit is fueled by either propane or natural gas and comes with a cover to protect it from bad weather.

This food processor saves you time in the kitchen by taking care of prep work as well as cooking. Like a traditional food processor, it slices, shreds, mixes, chops and dices food. But it can also slow-cook, sautee, steam and puree ingredients. Bakers can use this cooking food processor to knead and proof dough, too. It comes pre-loaded with recipes that you can follow to make dishes like salads and pies, in addition to timers so you can worry less about overcooking your meals.

This tent is designed to keep out wind, rain and cold weather, as well as pesky bugs. It’s held down by strong aluminum poles and can fit up to four people with enough room to spread out sleeping bags and store backpacks. Mesh roof vents help with breathability and allow you to see the stars at night.

Share photos instantly by printing them out with this mini portable printer. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and spits out 2x3 images on paper or sticker sheers. You can also share your photos digitally when you connect the portable printer to the HP Sprocket app, in addition to creating an album on Google Photos using the printer’s Bluetooth connectivity. The HP Sprocket comes in three colors: Luna Pearl, Noir and Blush. You can name your device and customize the LED light color that shines when you print a photo.

This high-speed 5G smartphone is made for people who might mostly appreciate the camera that comes with their device above all else. It equips four lenses to help you get the perfect shot and is able to capture portraits, details in low-light and wide angles. This phone’s edge-to-edge screen is great for streaming shows and movies, as well as playing games. It has a long-lasting battery, too, and charges quickly. For a limited time, Samsung is offering a complimentary 1-year subscription to Postmates Unlimited for free deliveries and a $25 bonus Postmates credit upon purchasing this phone, in addition to $50 in Galaxy Store credit.

This mattress is designed with comfort and relief in mind. Its memory foam base allows you to sink into bed at night, and it’s topped with gel foam, which helps keep you cool. This mattress comes in five sizes — ranging from twin to California king — and you can choose the right comfort level for you: firm, medium or plush.

Easily transition between watching broadcast programs, playing video games and streaming shows or movies with this 40-inch Roku Smart TV. It gives users access to thousands or streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, as well as as well as allows for voice control — you can also control it through your smartphone after downloading the Roku app.

IT Cosmetics full coverage foundation is lightweight and comfortable to wear during the hot summer months. It has a matte finish and is ideal for those with oily skin, but covers redness, pores, dark spots, breakouts, lines and wrinkles that anyone wants to disappear. This foundation also protects skin with SPF 50+ broad-spectrum sunscreen, and comes in 12 shades.

Take this multi-tool charger kit with you on your next camping trip to power your devices. It’s a portable charger that can quickly charge phones and tablets on the go, and it comes with a micro-USB charging cable. This kit also includes a fan attachment that you can snap on to cool off after a hike.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.