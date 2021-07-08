Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While July is usually ripe for sales between Fourth of July and back to school shopping, the retail landscape looks different this year, according to Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor of The NPD Group. Amazon Prime Day, which is usually held in July, occurred in late June this year — the earliest date in the event’s history — and retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more offered sales around the same time. Cohen said this may be part of the reason why retailers ran less Fourth of July sales in 2021, but that doesn't seem to be impacting the rate at which people are shopping.

“The front-loaded period around Prime Day could have precluded you from buying for the rest of the summer, or certainly could have impeded that,” Cohen said. “But that doesn't seem to be what’s been going on. We’re still seeing extremely strong retail growth, so I don’t see early summer sales as being a damper on the rest of summer spending.”

Cohen said shoppers are continuing to purchase items to keep them healthy during the pandemic as well as entertained at home. But as people return to attending events and going back to work in the office, many are anticipating making purchases like new clothes, tech and travel gear, explained Jill Cress, vice president of consumer marketing at PayPal. The payments platform recently conducted an online survey of more than 2,000 Gen Z and Millennials in the U.S. for its Pay in 4 survey — the company’s Buy Now, Pay Later program — and found that 60 percent of respondents are excited and happy to return to in-person gatherings. Consumers are also making purchases with specific events in mind:

Another type of event Cress said shoppers anticipate are sales like Prime Day and Black Friday. “These events represent moments of consumer intent around shopping,” Cress said. “But at the same time, consumers are conscious about being responsible, paying attention to their finances and wanting value.” PayPal’s survey found that respondents are becoming increasingly financially aware: 27 percent of respondents are reading more news and seeing more social media posts about personal finance, while 24 percent are impacted by friends and peers changing their spending habits. Cress said this mindset is leading consumers to try Buy Now, Pay Later payment offerings: 57 percent of survey respondents feel it’s a smarter way to shop, and 39 percent find it appealing because it makes budgeting easier.

To help guide your shopping as the summer begins, we consulted retail experts about the best deals to shop in July. We also included tips about what to hold off on, and which sales offer the best deals for specific products.

Biggest sales happening in July

Aerosoles : Up to 60 percent off select summer footwear

: Up to select summer footwear Aerie : Up to 60 percent off Aerie collection clothing, swimsuits and more

: Up to Aerie collection clothing, swimsuits and more ASOS : Up to 70 percent off men’s and women’s items

: Up to men’s and women’s items Bath and Body Works : Between 50 and 75 percent off select items

: Between select items Everlane : Up to 60 percent off select items

: Up to select items Kitzy : 40 percent off cat food from July 12 to July 17

: cat food from July 12 to July 17 Nike : Up to 40 percent off select items

: Up to select items Macy’s : Up to 60 percent off specials and an extra 25 percent off select sale items with code JULY! through July 12 during the Black Friday in July sale

: Up to specials and an extra select sale items with code JULY! through July 12 during the Black Friday in July sale Net-a-Porter : Up to 70 percent off select items

: Up to select items Nordstrom : The Nordstrom Anniversary sale runs now through August 9

: The Nordstrom Anniversary sale runs now through August 9 Old Navy : Up to 75 percent off select styles

: Up to select styles The Citizenry : Email subscribers can save up to 45 percent off pieces during the annual sample sale from July 13 to July 15.

: Email subscribers can save up to pieces during the annual sample sale from July 13 to July 15. Vitruvi : 20 percent off sitewide through July 11

: sitewide through July 11 William Sonoma : Up to 20 percent off select KitchenAid products, up to 55 percent off select Staub cookware and more

: Up to select KitchenAid products, up to select Staub cookware and more Zara: 25 percent off or more on select styles

Best deals to shop now

For the first time ever, all three of Vitruvi’s diffuser models are on sale. The Stone Diffuser is designed from matte ceramic and is available in eight colors ranging from Black and White to Blush and Rose. It offers two run time settings — consistent 4-hour and intermittent 8-hour — and has a diffusing capacity of 500 square feet.

These women’s running shorts from Nike feature a built-in knit liner and hem vents for added breathability. The shorts have an elastic waistband with a drawcord to adjust their fit, and they’re constructed from sweat-wicking woven ripstop fabric. The shorts also feature a stash pocket on the back and come in five colors. They’re available in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Designed to braise and slow cook food, this Staub pan is made from heavyweight enameled cast iron that evenly transfers and retains heat. Its black matte interior enamel also contains traces of quartz, which makes it more heat resistant and gives it a rough texture to brown food. The pan comes with a glass lid to retain heat and moisture while cooking or serving, and it’s dishwasher-safe. You can purchase the pan in six colors like Sage, Cherry and Sapphire.

Dyson is a new brand featured during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale this year. Its V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum can be used on floors and carpets, and it offers three power modes: Auto, Boost and Eco. The brand claims the vacuum’s whole-machine filtration system captures 99.97 percent of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. You can view the vacuum’s settings on its LCD screen, and one charge with the included wall-mounted charging dock provides up to about 60 minutes of power.

Featured in our guide to buying face masks, Everlane’s The 100% Human Face Mask is available in three styles: Black, Neutral Tie-Dye and Striped. Masks come in a pack of five and are made from double-layered woven fabric. They feature stretchy elastic ear loops, too. Masks are machine-washable.

Aerosoles Yoyo Sandal combines comfort and styles with its supportive soles and jewelry-quality plating hardware. The ankle-strap sandal has a square-toe silhouette and rubber composite soles with a diamond pattern that are designed to disperse friction away from the foot. The shoe also features a foam footbed and a padded insole to cushion feet and absorb impact while you walk. The Yoyo Sandal is designed with a leather upper and is available in seven colors.

You can purchase this mattress — which comes with a pillow — during Macy’s Black Friday in July sale. It’s available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King. The mattress is built with a double Jacquard fabric covering made from Ice Yarn fabric, which helps regulate body temperature. It also features gel-infused memory foam, relieving pressure points. Additional foam layers provide even more support while sleeping, and the mattress has non-slip Charcoal Grey fabric on the bottom, giving you the option to place it directly on the floor.

What to buy in July

Retailers and brands are offering deals throughout July, but Cohen said there are not as many “exciting deals that we’re used to seeing in years past. There’s deals to be had, but you can get that deal almost anytime.” With that said, Cohen said you’ll find better deals in some product categories than others right now. He recommended shopping for anything summer-centric as well as outdoor items as retailers are looking to make room for next season’s products. Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, specifically noted that swimwear, cover ups and accessories for the beach and pool will be continuously discounted throughout July. Some retailers are already offering between 50 and 60 percent off swimsuits.

Like Cress, Skirbol said RetailMeNot predicts an increase in spending on clothing and accessories, and some luxury department stores are offering sales on such items. Brands like Kate Spade are currently discounting handbags, and Skirbol said other brands will do the same. Smart home devices will also be on sale in July, despite many brands offering deals during Prime Day. Skirbol said Black Friday in July sales often offer savings on smart thermostats, doorbells, speakers and more.

As for back to school shopping, Cohen said retailers typically begin their promotions after July 4th. But since some schools have not solidified their in-person versus remote offerings yet, Cohen expects back to school promotions to be pushed back to mid-July. Skirbol said books are expected to be on sale in July, whether that be hardcover and paperback copies or audiobook services like Audible.

What should shoppers wait to purchase

Patio furniture is a summer-centric item Skirbol recommended waiting to purchase until later in the summer. She said July 4th sales offer some deals, but Labor Day offers deeper discounts, as do sales into October. Additionally, Skirbol suggested waiting to purchase a lawnmower until Cyber Week, although there will be some lawnmower sales during Labor Day. She said items to manage your yard in general are not going to be discounted during the summer since people spend so much time outside.

Cohen recommended staying away from buying fall clothing this month. He said you’ll see lower prices on next season’s footwear and attire later in the summer and into early fall, like outerwear, sweaters, and business clothing.

