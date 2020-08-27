Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With Labor Day around the weekend, you can expect at least two things: Myriad sales and deals to help boost summer performance for brands and retailers, as well as (at least) a desire to spend your time off — if you got it — cooking up delicious meals. And if the latter’s on your mind, grilling might be, too. We’ve consulted experts on the best grilling accessories, the best grills and portable grills, the best smokers and the best grill-centric deals during Memorial Day and best grilling gifts for Father’s Day. Naturally, we’re now turning to the best grill sales and deals for Labor Day 2020. Some of these sales and deals are only around for a limited time. We will be updating this list regularly with new sales and deals to consider.

Best Labor Day sales on grills and grilling accessories

This highly-rated grill comes from Weber, considered a gold standard in grills by experts. The three-burner gas Spirit grill, which boasts a 4.6-star average from more than 3,500 reviewers at Wayfair, offers up enough cooking space for more than a dozen burgers, powered by 32,000-British Thermal Unit (BTU) burners. Its cast iron grates and compatibility with a rotisserie might make it a years-long companion to your grilled creations, and possibly a worthwhile investment.

This highly-rated and compact grill from Char-Broil gives you 240 square inches of cooking area. The portable grill is designed to accompany you on short trips — think weekend forays and (responsible) picnics at the park. A lid-mounted temperature gauge will help you keep track of your food and its legs will make it easier for you to find the best spot to drop it in. More than 270 reviewers on Amazon left this gas grill a 4.4-star average rating.

The Weber Spirit II Propane Grill, which has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1500 reviewers on Amazon, sports porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates and a warming rack to toast buns or to keep food warm. Its folding side table and hooks also provide space for storage. You get two burners and a built-in thermometer in the lid.

If you’re looking to invest substantially in your grilling wares, consider this high-style, portable gas grill from TEC. Built-in infrared technology gives you quick-heating surfaces (the brand promises fully heated grates in 10 minutes) and built-in self-cleaning technology should shorten the post-meal work. You get 309 square inches of cooking surface, powered by 22,000-BTU burners.

This durable grill-and-smoker is bolstered by a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,100 reviewers at Home Depot. The automatic hot rod ignition is designed to start up in under five minutes and the steel-coated cooking grates prevent meat from sticking to the grill. Though smoking meat takes longer than cooking on a gas grill, it brings out a “unique flavor profile in the meat that is unmatched,” as Javier Chavez, owner and executive chef of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Nevada previously told us.

