Labor Day is less than a week away, and retailers are already hosting early deals and sales. Beyond investing in a new mattress and bedding, you can find discounts on vacuums and air purifiers. You can also save on other Shopping reader favorite products like furniture, grills and storage solutions. With the right credit cards, you can also score savings on top of the ones retailers are offering. To help you narrow in on worthwhile discounts and optimize your shopping experience, we scoured the web for the best savings on everything from home goods and appliances to air purifiers and back-to-school clothing.

What is Labor Day and why do we celebrate it?

Labor Day takes place on the first Monday of September, according to the Department of Labor. The federal agency noted Labor Day is a celebration of the "labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers." The inaugural Labor Day celebration took place on Sept. 2, 1882, in New York City. Nearly two years later, in June 1894, President Grover Clevland signed federal law to honor the day as a national holiday.

Labor Day sales happening right now

We gathered enticing Labor Day sales taking place at a mix of popular brands and retailers.

Best deals to shop now

To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

Lowest price across major retailers, including West Elm

If you’re in the market for a new sofa and enjoy customizing your furniture, you may want to check out this highly rated Burrow option. You can choose from five fabric colors, including Brick Red and Navy Blue, and six leg finishes to match virtually any living room. Additionally, you can modify the arm style and back cushions. Right now, the 86-inch sofa can be found online on the brand’s website for 10 percent off.

According to experts we previously spoke to, bamboo sheets “wick away moisture instead of absorbing it,” which helps them keep their color. These machine-washable bamboo twill sheets from Brooklyn Bedding are some of the best bed sheets: According to the brand, they naturally regulate your body temperature and are naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial. Available in five sizes from a Twin to a Split King, these sheets boast a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 550 reviews, and they’re currently 25 percent off.

Lowest price since June, according to Honey

The Molekule Air Purifier Pro has a cleaning capacity of 1,000 square feet and cleans air via the brand’s patented filter technology: photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO). You can control the Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier through the brand’s app or via its built-in touchscreen. In addition to manually adjusting the fan speed, you can also choose between two Auto Protect modes: Standard, which engages the highest fan speed, and Quiet, which the brand said is less noisy and designed to be used at night. The air purifier is also built with a leather strap so you can move it around your home with ease.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

The Casper Nova Hybrid offers both support and ventilation so you can stay cool and comfortable while you sleep. The top two layers of the mattress are built with the brand’s Airscape foam to increase airflow and move hot air away from the body, while the third layer of Zoned Support memory foam works to align the spine. Each Casper mattress comes with a 100-night trial, so you can use it for a while and decide whether it’s the right fit for your nightly needs.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

These stackable storage containers from OXO can keep your food fresh while adding a touch of style and coherence to your kitchen counter or cabinets. The set comes with five containers, each of which seals shut with a push-button lid that can double as a handle. The containers are all dishwasher-safe, and the lids come apart for a more thorough cleaning.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

This espresso bundle makes a barista-crafted espresso accessible at home with the press of a button. The bundle comes with an espresso maker that takes both 7.7-ounce coffee pods and 1.4-ounce espresso pods and has an auto-clean function. It also includes an Aeroccino milk frother, which creates the foam you’ll see on top of lattes and espressos at cafes and coffee shops.

Lowest price since June, according to Honey

Are you looking to level up your wall art game? Art marketplace Society6 has a plethora of prints you can choose from during its Labor Day sale, including this champagne-inspired print from artist Cat Coquillette. The colorful print is available in five sizes — XS, S, M, L and XL — and in multiple colorways, including Teal and Pink.

When should you start shopping for Labor Day deals?

Though Labor Day falls on Monday, September 6, you don’t have to wait until then to start taking advantage of the sales retailers have to offer. Prices may drop as it gets closer to the actual holiday, but you’ll have better luck finding what you’re looking for if you start shopping earlier.

“To maximize your selection, you'll want to start as soon as retailers send their sales live,” explained Kristin McGrath, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. “Prices may drop, but if you're shopping for clothing or shoes, you might not find the size or color you want towards the end of the sale. Yard and patio products are also dwindling — it's the end of summer, after all. As soon as the Labor Day sales kick off, you'll start to see certain sets, outdoor pillows and other patio items sell out.”

Which retailers are offering the best deals during Labor Day?

According to McGrath, you should always pay attention to big box retailers during shopping holidays like Labor Day. “For Labor Day, You can definitely expect Home Depot, Lowe's, Kohl's and Amazon to throw big sales across all departments,” she said. McGrath also suggested checking out Target, noting that the store “drops its weekly ads on Friday.”

What to shop for during Labor Day — and what to avoid

During most Labor Day sales when the summer is winding down, you can expect to see good deals on major home appliances, outdoor furniture, mattresses and summer clothing, according to Shannon Dwyer, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. “It’s the perfect time to outfit your yard, spruce up your home and stock up for next summer,” she said.

Though some stores will discount their electronics, Dwyer advised against making any tech purchases now. “They will not be as discounted as they will be closer to late October and November,” she explained. Other categories she said to skip are toys, Halloween decorations and fall apparel — since the holiday season is only just getting started, the deals are usually few and far between right now on these products.

