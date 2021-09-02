Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Though summer is coming to an end, Labor Day is just around the corner, which means you have one more chance to soak up the sun and enjoy the warm weather. And the end of the season means end-of-season sales on everything from clothes and accessories to outdoor furniture and appliances. Though experts say that Labor Day isn’t the best time to score savings on new tech, there are some notable deals on TVs, headphones, smart speakers and more if you can’t wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to shop. With the right credit cards, you can also score savings on top of the ones retailers are offering. Below, we rounded up some standout Labor Day tech sales and deals from brands like Google, Ring and more.

Labor Day tech sales in 2021

Top Labor Day deals in 2021

Lowest price since June, according to Honey

The Google Nest Audio is a wireless speaker that can be controlled via your phone or voice activated simply by saying, “Hey Google.” It’s compatible with most streaming services and apps, and you can connect several speakers together to create a unified listening experience across your house. You can also use the smart speaker to check on the temperature outside, control other devices, make calls and more. According to the brand, the speaker is 75 percent louder than the original Google Home and has 50 percent stronger bass for audiophiles.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

In our guide to the best TV brands, tech expert Whitson Gordon explained that LG’s OLED TVs are some of the best out there for movies and gaming. This 48-inch model — part of the brand’s C1 series — has 4K UHD resolution, which means it delivers four times the resolution of Full HD at a minimum of 3,840 by 2,160 pixels. It’s a smart model with voice assistant capabilities, so you can stream all your favorite shows directly from the TV and tell it to change the channel, increase or lower the volume and turn on or switch off.

Lowest price since June, according to Honey

According to Gordon, Samsung is well-known for its QLED panels, which provide “fantastic color performance.” According to the brand, the sound quality is on par with the visual quality: With Object Tracking Sound+, the TV tracks the movement of objects on the screen and adjusts the sound accordingly. If you plan on using the TV for gaming, it has 21:9 and 32:9 screen ratios to optimize the playing experience.

Lowest price since June, according to Honey

These earbuds from Jabra are a good option for anyone who likes to customize their sound settings to optimize their listening experience — with the Jabra Sound+ App, you can set up personalized audio profiles and listening modes, adjusting everything from the equalizer settings to how much ambient noise is filtering in. According to the brand, the earbuds have up to 15 hours of battery life with a wireless charging case, and they have an IP55 dust and water rating, which offers relatively strong protection during thunderstorms and workout sessions.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

This battery-powered camera can be mounted indoors or outdoors for live updates on what’s happening at home. If there are people at home you want to talk to, you can use your phone, tablet or Echo device to speak to them through the camera. You can also watch live footage on an Echo Show device — right now, Ring Camera/Echo Show bundles are also on sale.

Lowest price across major retailers

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 was released by the brand in May. It can be used as either a touchscreen tablet or PC and connects via LTE, 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, which the brand says is up to three times faster than normal Wi-Fi. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home, which includes features like parental controls, facial recognition, built-in security features and more. It’s powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, which can handle everything from gaming to video editing. The discounted price is only available with eligible trade-ins.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.