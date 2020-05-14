Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Buying a new dishwasher, laundry machine or refrigerator can be a big decision — but if you want to upgrade your appliance to save on your utility bills or enjoy the features modern appliances offer, it could save you money in the long run and substantially improve your daily chores and routines. And while a new appliance is a large investment, Memorial Day sales, discounts and deals can make your choices easier to navigate.

For some, cooking at home is becoming a regular routine — and we’ve previously shared shopping guides on smart ovens, Instant Pots, air fryers and more that can make family mealtime less chaotic (and sometimes healthier). Below, we’ve uncovered sales on energy-efficient dishwashers and refrigerators that may help cut down on monthly energy bills, as well as some of the best retailers to shop for appliances in the buildup toward Memorial Day Weekend, including standout deals from Amazon, Best Buy, The Home Depot and more.

How to shop Memorial Day appliance sales

In the past, consumers visited big box retailers to shop for appliances — both during sale events like Memorial Day and otherwise. This year, it seems that most purchases will take place online given ongoing stay-at-home orders. Check brand and retailer sites to determine the best sales for you. Last year, for instance, JC Penney announced it would no longer sell appliances. This year, the company faces new financial struggles, meaning it might not be the best source from which to buy an appliance, a long-term investment.

Best Memorial Day appliance sales

Below, we share some of the best Memorial Day sales to shop this year, listed alphabetically. We’ll keep updating this list in the weeks building up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Amazon is offering over 25 percent off small kitchen appliances, laundry appliances and large household appliances.

is offering over 25 percent off small kitchen appliances, laundry appliances and large household appliances. Best Buy is offering up to $700 off refrigerators, dishwashers, wall ovens and more.

is offering up to $700 off refrigerators, dishwashers, wall ovens and more. Crate & Barrel is giving you over 25 percent off small kitchen appliances.

is giving you over 25 percent off small kitchen appliances. The Home Depot is offering up to 39 percent off products from brands like GE, Samsung, Maytag, Whirlpool and more.

is offering up to 39 percent off products from brands like GE, Samsung, Maytag, Whirlpool and more. Lowe’s is giving you up to 40 percent off ranges, dishwashers, cooktops and other appliances.

is giving you up to 40 percent off ranges, dishwashers, cooktops and other appliances. Walmart is offering up to 60 percent off small and large appliances.

is offering up to 60 percent off small and large appliances. Wayfair is giving you over $2,400 off electric ranges, refrigerators, small appliances and more.

Memorial Day appliance deals on Amazon

The Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven is one of the best smart ovens to shop in 2020. It features 10 quick cook buttons that let you toast, bake, broil, roast, slow cook and more — and you can adjust the cooking temperature with the push of a button. Thanks to a nonstick cavity coating, it’s easy to clean and generally requires low maintenance.

This microwave has 20 cooking power levels in addition to six quick cook settings to easily cook pizza, baked potatoes, popcorn and more. It emits 700 watts of power, includes an LED digital display and a removable glass turntable for easy cleaning. Its small footprint makes it a solid choice for smaller apartments or spaces with smaller kitchens.

This compact refrigerator is best for anyone looking to supplement their existing refrigerator without grabbing a full one. It features an automatic defrost function, tempered glass shelves, a beverage dispenser and a mechanical thermostat.

Best Buy Memorial Day appliance deals

This fully-integrated dishwasher allows for eight types of wash cycles for more cleaning options. The wash system adjusts water coverage and pressure throughout the cycle, which makes it both functional and energy-efficient. With a 52-decibel rating, it’s designed to run quietly and won’t interrupt family movie time or days when you’re working from home.

The Ninja Toaster Oven with Air Fryer includes eight cooking functions, as noted in our guide to best smart ovens. Similar to most toaster ovens, it can roast, broil, bake, toast and warm — thanks to the convection function, it can also function as an air fryer.

The Home Depot Memorial Day appliance deals

For those wanting a multi-use appliance that allows for multiple cooking options, the Samsung Gas Range might be a good choice. It includes a flexible cooktop with five burners, a cast iron grate with a removable griddle and a two-shelf oven. Some standout features include a child safety lock, a delay start time, a storage drawer and a “Sabbath mode” that allows the user to deactivate the auto-shut off feature.

The Samsung Electric Dryer features SteamSanitize, designed to eliminate 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs during the dry cycle. It’s also Wi-Fi-connected — you can remotely start, schedule and run a cycle from an app on your smartphone. Since it’s fingerprint-resistant, it’s great for those who have kids running around the house.

Other Memorial Day appliance deals

The Costway Refrigerator is ideal for anyone in temporary housing, a dorm room or in a small apartment. It has a double door design, adjustable glass shelves and an integrated door handle. The refrigerator also includes a separate freezer compartment that can house frozen items.

The Instant Pot Duo Evo pressure cooker is listed as one of the best large pressure cookers in our Instant Pot guide. Bruce Weinstein, co-author of “The Instant Pot Bible” previously told NBC News that it’s better for those cooking for a family versus one or two people or for people wanting to cook a larger amount of food at one time.

