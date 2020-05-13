This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Routines have changed and you may have extra time on your hands to tackle your household to-do list — which might include anything from revamping your store of food containers to upgrading your furniture. Though Memorial Day is still weeks away, we found some significant sales you can start contemplating. Patio sets, bestselling home products, office furniture and more are seeing discounts of up to 75 percent off original prices — and we found some of the best stores to shop in the weeks ahead, given more broad sales categories. Finally, we highlighted the best furniture deals on popular items you won’t want to miss. As we near Memorial Day Weekend, we’ll keep refreshing the best Memorial Day sales and deals so keep an eye on those updates.

In this article

When is Memorial Day 2020?

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, 2020. This means most ongoing sales will run through the end of Memorial Day Weekend, which begins on Friday, May 22.

How to shop Memorial Day furniture sales

Shopping Memorial Day sales will look different this year for several reasons, not least of which are stay-at-home orders, but you can still shop online — and still find substantial savings. According to DealNews.com, the large majority of Memorial Day sales last year came up within a week of Memorial Day Weekend — of course, this year’s realities mean it’s hard to foresee how things will shake out. Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst for DealNews.com, told NBC News that popular stores like Lowe’s and The Home Depot will likely offer up to 40 percent off furniture, grills and outdoor items, whereas stores like Wayfair, Walmart and Overstock, among others, will run their own sales on patio sets, living room furniture and more.

Best Memorial Day 2020 sales

Below, we share some of the best Memorial Day sales to shop this year, listed alphabetically. We’ll keep updating this list in the weeks building up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Best Memorial Day mattress deals

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is certified by CertiPUR-US, ensuring it’s free of harmful chemicals including heavy metals, ozone depleters and synthetic flame retardants. Kiersten Muenchinger, an associate professor of product design at the University of Oregon, previously told NBC News that standard mattresses are unlikely to contain high amounts of harmful substances like lead and mercury — this certification is therefore most relevant to people with sensitivity to these materials.

This Purple Mattress design comprises the proprietary Purple Grid, a hyper-elastic and breathable polymer material — ideal for those wanting additional ventilation while they sleep. When we covered the best Presidents Day mattress sales according to Consumer Reports, The Purple Mattress stood out due to the 10-year warranty and soft foam topper. Thankfully, Purple offers a 100-night trial so you can test their mattresses prior to committing to a purchase.

The Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress is able to support a range of body sizes and works well for side or back sleepers, according to Consumer Reports, as we also mention in our previous sales coverage. The soft feel of the mattress comes from a graphite-filled foam layer and the plush knit fabric is designed to cool your body while you sleep. It also includes a 100-night trial and free returns.

As we previously noted, Consumer Reports considers Tulo’s 10-inch Medium Mattress to be great at maintaining its support for eight to 10 years of use. The mattress comprises a blend of ventilated memory foam and firm foam that help stabilize it. , and it boasts cooling properties for the warmer months ahead. Though Tulo will repair or replace any defective mattress, the warranty is only valid if you live in the United States.

This hybrid mattress is one of the best eco-friendly mattresses. The latex is tapped from rubber trees and the materials contain no formaldehydes or phthalates. The mattress, whose sizes range from twin to California king, is crafted with a two-inch contouring topper and a13-inch thick mattress. Awara has a 365-night trial — meaning you can return the mattress for up to a full year.

Wayfair Memorial Day furniture sale

The Tilden Lift Top Coffee Table has open space in the unit allowing you to store books, magazines, remotes and more. It comes in five different colors and is finished with a neutral wood grain — giving the table a rustic aesthetic. Its versatile design and low cost landed it on our guide to the best coffee tables.

This deep-seated loveseat is crafted from solid acacia wood and has a warm brown finish. Thanks to the weather-resistant frame, it makes for a great outdoor furniture piece that will won’t wear quickly in rain or snow. The cushions come with removable and machine-washable covers.

The Red Barrel Studio Leather Loveseat features a contemporary style and faux leather upholstery. The compact size of the couch is optimal for those with limited space — and it comes in black, brown, gray or cognac to match your current decor.

Lowe's Memorial Day furniture sale

This three-piece dining set includes a table and two chairs made with woven polyethylene wicker. The material is available in black, brown or gray and is weather-proof and UV-wear-proof for up to 2,000 hours — a good option for those wanting a set of low-maintenance outdoor furniture.

Gather the family around this fire pit as we head into the warmer months. The set includes four chairs and a fire table that is powder-coated in a weather-proof finish. The chairs rotate a full 360-degrees, rock back and forth and include a set of cushions and decorative pillows.

The Glitzhome Storage Box can hold up to 140 gallons and is deep enough to hold outdoor tools, cushions, pillows and more. It’s constructed with an anti rust steel frame and includes a waterproof bag to prevent the contents inside the storage box from getting wet from rain.

The Home Depot Memorial Day furniture sale

The Home Decorators Computer Desk is a great option for those working from home. The construction features hardwood veneer and a solid wood frame. It’s also equipped with an adjustable drawer that can fit letter- and legal-sized paper.

This four-basket bench is great for an entryway or mudroom where you may need extra storage space. Each section includes a drawer and basket so you can organize your shoes, winter clothing accessories, dog leashes and more. The bench has a durable frame made with hardwood veneer and the top features an ivory cushioned seat.

This two-shelf kitchen cart is available in black, white or grey. It includes two drawers for storage, a towel bar and storage hooks to hold pans or kitchen accessories. It also has a butcher block top for anyone that needs additional counter space.

Other Memorial Day Deals

We’ve previously recommended this coffee table as one of the best coffee tables. It features a lift top design that allows for hidden storage and serves as a dining tray if you’re sitting on the couch. The table is finished with natural wood and showcases a mid-century style slap of white marble.

This walnut-finished bed is helpful for those needing some extra storage space. It’s engineered with drawers that are covered in real walnut wood veneer and has a solid eucalyptus wood frame and legs. The drawers sit on metal glides to help with opening and closing.

The Better Homes & Gardens Juno Console Table has two levels of shelf space and two top drawers for storage. It has a sleek and modern design that is finished in natural wood. Its slim silhouette, lets you use it as a TV stand or in an entryway.

This file hutch is crafted from solid hardwood and boasts a Tuscan chestnut finish. Its five letter slots and five horizontal slots make for storage space fit for papers, notes and more — and they’re removable so you customize the hutch. It’s designed to fit atop the Printer’s Desk — which can be purchased separately.

This platform bed from South Shore Basics is available as a queen or king and comes in five color options. It’s ideal for those with limited space and has a 10-inch space underneath the molding that allows for storage. The bed does not require a box spring.

