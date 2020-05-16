Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year, Memorial day lands on Monday, May 25, and the warmer weather is one unmistakable sign to bring out the grill for some outdoor barbecues. It may look a bit different than in years past as many states are experiencing stay-at-home orders — if your backyard is still accessible (and if you have one), your adventures in grilling could be around the corner. To better prepare you for cooking up some burgers and hot dogs, we compiled the best Memorial Day grill sales online. From discounts on multi-burner gas grills to small pellet grills, these deals might help make barbecuing even more enjoyable. Below, we rounded up the best grill sales in the days leading up to Memorial Day Weekend, including deals from Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and more.

When is Memorial Day 2020?

Memorial Day was officially established in 1967 as a way to pay tribute to U.S. Armed Forces service members — unofficially, its roots go back to the Civil War. It also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, having become an American tradition rife with weekend travel and grilling-centric get togethers. This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, 2020. This means most ongoing sales will run through the end of Memorial Day Weekend, which begins on Friday, May 22.

Best Memorial Day 2020 grill sales

Below, we share some of the best Memorial Day grill sales to shop this year, listed alphabetically. We’ll keep updating this list in the weeks building up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Amazon is offering over 20 percent off gas, propane and pellet grills.

is offering over 20 percent off gas, propane and pellet grills. Best Buy is giving you up to 30 percent off indoor and outdoor grills.

is giving you up to 30 percent off indoor and outdoor grills. Cabela's is offering up to $150 off grills.

is offering up to $150 off grills. The Home Depot is giving you up to $100 off outdoor grills.

is giving you up to $100 off outdoor grills. Lowe’s is offering up to 70 percent off grills.

is offering up to 70 percent off grills. Walmart is giving you up to $150 off charcoal and gas grills.

is giving you up to $150 off charcoal and gas grills. Wayfair is offering up to 50 percent off gas grills, electric grills and outdoor cooking appliances.

Memorial Day grill deals at Amazon

The Weber Spirit II Propane Grill comes in four colors to help you match it to your outdoor patio furniture. In addition to the porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates, the grill has a warming rack to toast buns or to keep food warm. The folding side table and hooks also provide space for storage.

This grill has over 400 square-inches of cooking space, allowing you to cook your meats and sides at the same time. The stainless steel keeps food warm and retains heat for faster cooking, and the electric ignition system offers fast and reliable start-ups.

With up to 54,000 BTU of energy, this heavy-duty gas grill is a good choice for anyone who likes to cook for large crowds. It has a battery-operated electronic ignition that quickly fires up the burners and includes wheels for easy transportation.

The Home Depot Memorial Day grill deals

Available in black or stainless steel, this gas grill is fully customizable. You can choose either three burners or four burners, a natural gas tank or a propane tank, and the side burner can be used or covered for additional surface space. The grill also includes an easy-access tank, enclosed storage and stainless steel “flavorizer bars” that help catch drippings.

The Dyna-Glo grill is equipped with four stainless-steel burners, a visible temperature gauge and a double-walled lid to minimize heat loss. It also includes a 12,000 BTU side burner that is helpful for preparing multiple dishes at one time.

This durable grill is fueled by 100 percent wood pellets that add a smokey flavor to any dish. The automatic hot rod ignition is designed to start up in under five minutes and the steel-coated cooking grates prevent meat from sticking to the grill. Though smoking meat takes longer than cooking on a gas grill, it gives meat a wood-fired flavor thanks to pure wood chips.

Lowe’s Memorial Day grill deals

The Monument 4-Burner Grill has over 700 square-inches of total cooking space. It has a built-in, center-mounted thermometer that monitors the internal temperature of the grill and comes with a stainless steel side burner to cook side dishes.

This 2-burner grill has a stainless steel design with rust-resistant, porcelain-coated cast iron grates. The coating makes them easy to clean and the grill includes a pan to prevent any falling grease from sticking to the grill. It features an electric igniter so you can light all burners at one time.

Other Memorial Day grill deals and sales

This 22-inch grill is designed for day trips or tailgating thanks to its compact size and easy set-up. It features dual burners for fast and even cooking, as well as a bulk adapter hose so you can easily attach a propane tank to it.

The Kamando Joe Classic Charcoal Grill features a thick-walled and heat-resistant shell that helps your food cook quickly. The lid locks in smoke for a wood-fired taste and the slide-out drawer makes for easy clean-up.

