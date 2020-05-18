Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The days may seem like they’re blending together as stay-at-home orders are changing people’s regular routines — which is at least one reason it might be hard to believe that Memorial Day is right around the corner. Though the official holiday will still occur in a few days, it might look very different this year than ever before, given the new social normals we all face.

On the other end, as some states begin to re-open, stores and companies are finding innovative ways to try to keep people safe while keeping their business alive. Some restaurants are disinfecting their dining rooms with robot-driven UV lights while others are requiring staff and customers to wear masks. Others are expanding their seating areas to temporary outdoor locations. Stores like Apple are requiring customers maintain six feet of distance at all times, for example. From skyrocketing grocery prices and an increased demand on frozen food, basics and home essentials, the Memorial Day Weekend tradition of gathering to eat will also look different.. Though manufacturers are doing what they can to keep up with demand, experts advise planning your week ahead of time and avoiding stocking behavior.

We recommend checking company websites to know how your Memorial Day Weekend shopping experience may be affected. If you’re planning to shop during this week and coming weekend’s slew of sales and deals, we’ve put together some of the most intriguing ones to consider. To help guide you to the best sales this Memorial Day, we also consulted Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst from DealNews.com.

In this article

When is Memorial Day Weekend 2020?

Memorial Day was officially established in 1967 as a way to pay tribute to U.S. Armed Forces service members — unofficially, its roots go back to the Civil War. It also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, having become an American tradition rife with weekend travel and grilling-centric get togethers. This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, 2020. This means most ongoing sales will run through the end of Memorial Day Weekend, which begins on Friday, May 22.

How to shop Memorial Day Weekend sales

Though the retail environment has changed in response to the coronavirus, Rahmold told NBC News to predict similar sales as in years past. “Obviously some stores could decide to compensate for lower sales by offering more modest discounts this year,” she said. “But, as of now, we expect this Memorial Day to be very similar to past ones in terms of the number of sales and discounts offered.”

Last year, some of the greatest discounts fell into buckets including outdoor furniture, mattresses, electronics, appliances and apparel. For outdoor furniture needs like patio sets, firepits and dining tables, it may be best to look at stores like The Home Depot, Walmart and Lowe’s, according to Ramhold. If you’re trying to score a deal on in-home essentials like mattresses, she says to shop at major retailers like Wayfair and Amazon, as well as at specialty stores like Leesa and Casper. “Warehouse clubs will likely include mattresses in their Memorial Day sales, while department stores could knock up to 60 percent off big names, in some cases,” she said.

Tech, appliances and kitchen products are also strong sale contenders for Memorial Day Weekend. “Stores like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's will likely discount large appliances up to 35 percent or 40 percent off,” she noted. “Watch for specialty stores like Sur La Table to offer 50 percent off sitewide and for Dell, HP, and Lenovo to boast sales taking up to 70 percent off.”

“At least a handful have already begun, so it's worth checking your favorite stores now, while the inventory is still on the larger side.,” Ramhold advised.“As time goes on, inventory will dwindle, but discounts could also get better — so even if you don't see anything you want in early sales, keep an eye out as the holiday grows closer,” said Rahmold.

Best Memorial Day 2020 sales

Below, we share some of the best overall Memorial Daysales to shop this year, listed alphabetically. We’ll keep updating this list in the weeks building up to Memorial Day Weekend.

Best Memorial Day furniture deals

To find discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture, you can consult our list of best Memorial Day furniture sales. As we continued our search for more deals, we discovered some for your living room and patio.

This television stand can house any TV that’s up to 65-inches. It comes in five natural wood colors, features two rustic doors and includes two cabinets that can hide cords, remotes, family movies and more.

Memorial Day is an optimal time to sit outside and enjoy the warmer weather — which is why this wicker patio set may be a good choice for outdoor lounging. The set includes a sectional sofa and two ottomans that couple as a table when the cushions are removed. The hand-woven wicker and steel frame are weather- and rust-resistant so you don’t have to worry about an occasional rain storm ruining the piece.

This coffee table features a unique, reclaimed wood shelf and an industrial build. The table’s base was repurposed from recycled wood to create this shadowbox style table. And if you’re in the need of some home decor, you can place a few movie- and television-themed coffee table books on the base.

The Belham Living Wicker Outdoor Set includes two loveseats, olefin cushions and an ottoman. The resin wicker frame is both durable and water resistant and the modern design can go with multiple styles of outdoor decor.

We recently outlined some of the most popular clothes and shoes we’ve recently covered.While browsing Memorial Day sales, we uncovered hefty discounts on some similarly comfortable and versatile apparel and footwear.

This Air Jordan model is similar to the original shoe released in 1985 and includes similar characteristics like the red and black details, as well as the high-top silhouette.

Due to the lightweight design, this jacket is a solid choice for anyone who lives in a place with temperamental weather. It comes in four colors — including red, ivory, navy and black — and is made with silken raschel fleece. It’s double-insulated for heat and designed to be less bulky than alternatives in the space.

The Paul Green Bronte sneaker showcases a high-top silhouette and a lace-up closure. The classic look makes it a good choice for anyone wanting a versatile shoe that can go with multiple outfits. Thanks to the cushioned footbed with arch support, it may also serve as a stylish and comfortable walking shoe.

Best Memorial Day tech deals

If you want to upgrade your household electronics, you can refer to our roundup of the best Memorial Day tech sales or our guide to buying refurbished tech. We also listed deals on popular tech items that may increase your productivity at home.

As noted in our shopping guide to choosing a router, a Wi-Fi router is necessary to promote fast internet speeds and a strong signal to your devices. This one has a WAN port and four LAN ports for wired connections and works with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands simultaneously.

Tech expert Whitson Gordon wrote the only tablet he would buy is an iPad because of the feel of using the device and its functions. The latest version showcases a 10.2-inch retina display and has a powerful A10 fusion chip that allows for fast processing on the device.

An OLED television is a TV with pixels that emit their own light, as noted in our TV buying guide. The OLED filter in this one will provide a strong contrasted image with a more vivid picture and will also give you a wider-than-average viewing angle.

The Apple AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. They feature active noise cancellation and have an ergonomic shape that is designed to fit comfortably in your ear. They are also sweat and water resistant which makes them a good choice for anyone who likes to work out outside.

Best Memorial Day appliance deals

In addition to our best Memorial Day appliance sales article, we found some additional deals to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room.

The Samsung Gas Range Oven has a specialized 5-burner cooktop that is designed for prepping multiple dishes at once. The burners come in multiple shapes and sizes and the oven comes with a stovetop griddle that is specially designed to fit the center oval burner.

If you’re a person who forgets what groceries they have in the refrigerator, the LG French InstaView Refrigerator may help you remember. The right door features a glass panel for visual access to the interior — and if you knock on the door twice the glass illuminates for easy visibility. In addition to a water dispenser and a print-proof finish, the fridge has SmartThinQ technology that partners with an app for control of the appliance remotely.

This stacked washer and dryer is ideal for anyone who lives in a smaller apartment or has limited space in a laundry room. It has a front-door design for easy loading and unloading and it’s Energy Star-certified, which may save you money on your utility bill.

Best Memorial Day kitchen deals

If you’ve got your kitchen appliances covered, you may want to make some smaller changes in your kitchen. Start by checking out helpful kitchen accessories that may make your routine easier.

The Grind and Brew Coffee Maker can grind coffee beans as well as make your morning cup of joe. It has a brewing capacity of 10 cups and makes a batch of coffee with little noise. Similar to other programmable coffee makers in our best coffee maker guide, this one allows you to schedule a brew so it’s ready by the time you get out of bed.

If you’re wanting a multi-use kitchen appliance that does most of the work for you, you may want to consult our guide to buying an Instant Pot. This version has seven functions and has a capacity of six quarts.

Best Memorial Day home deals

You’re likely spending more time indoors due to stay-at-home orders, which could mean you're taking a second look at your home furnishings.

This rug is woven of stain- and fade-resistant fabric which makes it a good option for anyone with kids or pets. The distressed pattern gives it a contemporary worn look, but it’s made with polypropylene for durability.

The YnM weighted blanket is one of the best eco-friendly and sustainable weighted blankets. It comes in multiple sizes and ranges in weight from five pounds to 30 pounds. Thanks to the seven-layer structure and multi-compartment design, the glass beads are evenly distributed for even weight while sleeping.

Keep your drinks cold in this stand-up cooler as you gather your family for a Memorial Day backyard barbecue. It’s made with galvanized iron and features a fir wood lid — giving it a unique, rustic design.

This single-serve coffee maker is less than five inches wide which makes it a good choice for anyone with little kitchen countertop space. It can brew three cup sizes — eight-ounces, 10-ounces or 12-ounces — and has an energy efficient auto shut-off feature. If you're looking for one that can grind its own beans or make a pot of coffee for more than one person, you can consult our guide to best coffee makers.

Best Memorial Day grill deals

Memorial Day is the perfect time to light up the grill to cook some burgers and hot dogs. In addition to these deals, you can also consult our roundup of the best Memorial Day grill sales.

If you already upgraded your outdoor cooking with some of the best expert-approved grilling accessories, you may be looking at upgrading your grill entirely. The Weber Genesis II 3-burner grill is equipped with a sear station and a side burner which is designed to make cooking a few meats and vegetables at once an easy task. It’s also compatible with the iGrill app so you can monitor your food remotely.

This stainless steel grill has two burners and 300 square-inches of primary cooking space. It’s compact, making it a solid choice for those who have limited patio space. The convenient storage cabinets are also an optimal space-saving feature.

Other Memorial Day sales to consider

