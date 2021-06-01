Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, but there are still plenty of sales and deals to take advantage of. Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at Smarty, told us that “you can think of Memorial Day sales as halfway to Black Friday, and basically every major retailer has a big selection of items at a discount.” Although the holiday weekend is over, you can still save on everything from mattresses and furniture to tech, TVs and grills. Popular retailers, including Overstock, Best Buy and Macy’s, are still hosting various sales surrounding the holiday. Below, we compiled a list of some of the retailers still offering Memorial Day discounts, as well as some popular picks that are still on sale.

SKIP AHEAD Memorial Day deals | Other Memorial Day sales | What to shop and what to avoid

When is Memorial Day Weekend 2021?

Memorial Day was officially established in 1967 as a way to pay tribute to U.S. Armed Forces service members — unofficially, its roots go back to the Civil War. It also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, having become an American tradition rife with weekend travel and grilling-centric get togethers. This year, Memorial Day was on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Memorial Day sales

Below, we compiled some of the best Memorial Day sales of 2021 that are still on sale, listed alphabetically.

Memorial Day deals

The Apple AirPods Pro are the best high-end earbuds for iPhone users, and they're 20 percent off during several retailers' Memorial Day sales. These popular wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation so any outside noise doesn't detract from your listening experience, and they're both sweat- and water-resistant, according to the brand. They are equipped with Apple's H1 chip, which makes it easy for them to pair with your phone.

During its extended Memorial Day sale, BBQ Guys is offering up to 60 percent off select grills. Notably, all of the Weber Genesis II grills — which can be paired with Weber's iGrill 3 smart technology to monitor meat temperatures from afar — are up to $250 off, and the Nexgrill Deluxe Propane Gas Grill is $300 off.

According to experts we previously spoke to about indoor gardening, AeroGarden "has the most advanced technology, especially in the area of lighting and hydroponics." The Harvest Elite is one of the brand's most popular gardening kits, and it features 20W LED grow lights and up to 12 inches of adjustable growth height. The digital display will alert you when your plants need to be watered and fed, and the lights automatically turn on and off.

Walmart is giving you savings on a variety of categories, from fire pits and items for pets to TVs, streaming devices and more. Some notable items on sale include the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, which is available in Black and White, as well as the LG 65-Inch OLED Smart TV, which has a built-in Google Assistant and boasts superior picture quality, according to the brand.

As we noted in our guide to the best exercise bikes outside of Peloton, Sunny Health makes some great budget-friendly stationary bikes. This one, which has a 220-pound weight limit, has both adjustable handlebars and an adjustable seat to accommodate different riders, plus multiple resistance levels that you can adjust as you go. It doesn't come with a screen like some of the pricier exercise bikes, but you can always use your phone or iPad to stream classes.

Amazon is offering discounts on summer essentials like grilling accessories and garden hoses during its Spring into Summer sale. A notable item on sale is the OMMO 1800w blender, which boasts 7 pre-settings and 9-speed control.

Wayfair is still offering savings on select TV stands, coffee tables, patio furniture and more. Popular items on sale include a Trent Austin Design TV stand and Sand & Stable coffee table. You can also save on the Zipcode Design Liam Barrel Chair, which is available in over 30 colors including Notion Creampuff and Fern Green. Over 11,300 reviewers on Wayfair left it with a 4.4-star average rating.

Pier 1 is hosting up to 70 percent off on everything from rugs and lighting to living room seating and outdoor dining furniture. If you entertain a lot during the summer months, you might like the Bahama Bar Cart, which comes with wheels for easy maneuvering and a removable ice bucket bin to keep your bottles cold.

Avocado, one of the best eco-friendly mattress brands, is offering up to $250 off select items during its Memorial Day sale, which ends on June 7. Shoppers can save $100 on the Green, Vegan Hybrid and Latex mattresses using code HONOR. The company recently launched the Organic Luxury Plush mattress, which shoppers can score for $250 off using code MEMORIALDAY. The brand is also offering $50 off the Linen Sheets and Linen Duvet Covers with code GRATITUDE and $300 off select bed frames and nightstands — no code necessary.

Casper, maker of one of the best pillows, is offering 15 percent almost off all mattresses and 10 percent off everything else during its extended Memorial Day sale, which ends on June 7. Shopping writer Lauren Levy is particularly fond of the brand’s Wave Hybrid mattress, and she says it’s particularly great for hot sleepers.

Layla Sleep makes one of the best weighted blankets — and through June 7, you can buy the popular weighted blanket for $30 off during the brand’s extended Memorial Day sale. Virtually everything is marked down for the sale, including the popular Memory Foam Mattress, which comes with two free foam pillows, a microfiber sheet set and a mattress protector while supplies last.

Online furniture store Castlery is offering tiered discounts through June 13 based on how much you spend.

Spend $1,200-plus, get $100 off

Spend $2,000-plus, get $200 off

Spend $4,000-plus, get $500 off

A popular picks is the Tana Sectional Sofa, which has a 4.7-star rating from over 100 reviews.

Raymour & Flanigan is offering 10 percent off purchases up to $2,500 and 15 percent off purchases over $2,500 through June 7. The retailer also has deals on mattresses, including up to $200 off a Purple mattress and up to 15 percent off a Casper mattress. Popular items include the Skye Reclining Sofa, which has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,100 reviews, and the Selena 4-piece bedroom set, which has a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 300 reviews.

Other Memorial Day sales

What to shop for during Memorial Day

Porwal said “traditional Memorial Day sales focus on big ticket items for the home. Nearly every home improvement store and big box retailer will offer their best discounts of the year on mattresses, major appliances and home furnishings.” He noted that air conditioners and cookware will also be competitively priced.

Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, recommended looking for discounts on appliances that fit on your countertop — blenders, microwaves, toaster ovens and air fryers — at Lowe’s, Macy’s and Home Depot. She said sales on appliances are expected to be between 20 to 40 percent off. As for mattresses, Skirboll noted that three-day weekends in the summer usually offer the best prices, and historically, Memorial Day weekend sees deals upwards of 70 percent off at retailers like Wayfair.

If you’re looking for outdoor furniture and entertainment, Skirboll said to browse the selections at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Pier 1 and Home Depot. Grills and patio furniture are sure to be on sale, in addition to grilling accessories and outdoor games like cornhole. Discounts are usually up to 40 percent off on these items.

Additionally, Porwal said apparel brands and stores that sell clothing will offer “generous discounts” on this seasons’ styles, including warm weather shorts, shirts, dresses and accessories. Activewear for summer sports and fitness will also be on sale, and if you’re adding multiple different articles of clothing to your cart, Porwal said to look for store-wide discounts.

What to avoid shopping for during Memorial Day

Skirboll noted that you might find better deals on clothing and swimwear later in the summer, so you’re better off skipping those Memorial Day weekend deals. Some other items to avoid, according to the experts we spoke to, include tech and computing devices. Porwal and Skirboll agree that retailers often offer better sales on these products later in the summer. “Brand choices and more competitive pricing on both computers and electronics flourish throughout the summer and during Back-to-School sales,” Porwal said. But if you need a new computer or tablet urgently, Memorial Day sales will offer some deals. Overall, he suggested “doing your homework to find a good value.”

Memorial Day shopping tips, according to experts

When shopping Memorial Day sales, Skirboll said it’s important to do your research and compare prices across retailers, as well as look for promo code and cashback offers. She also recommended installing a browser extension before shopping, like RetailMeNot’s Deal Finder and Smarty’s Chrome Extension or Honey and CamelCamelCamel (if you’re shopping on Amazon). Skirboll said some extensions automatically apply coupon codes and cashback offers when you check out, helping you save time and money. Additionally, if you’re making a bigger purchase, Porwal said to consider using a credit card, which may offer purchase protections like price matching, guaranteed returns, cash back rewards and extended warranties, adding savings and security to purchases.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.